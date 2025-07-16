From Otranto’s spectacular coastline, to the rugged cliffs of Polignano a Mare, and ancient harbour of Monopoli, these are the best beach towns in Puglia.

Puglia is a region brimming with charm and authenticity. I completely fell for it on my first visit, and I’ve been returning to uncover more ever since. What I love most is how it’s held onto its traditions. There’s a raw, rugged beauty to the towns. Some are touristy, but they still feel full of character.

I’ve loved my trips to Puglia

Many of the beach towns dotted along the Adriatic and Ionian coastlines are magical. Some sit perched on top of dramatic limestone cliffs, dotted with churches and pretty restaurants. There’s a mix of sandy, pebble and rocky beaches, which means there are several that are perfect for families who want to book a quintessential beach holiday.

I’ve spent many hours on the beaches in Puglia, enjoying everything a coastal holiday offers. I’ve sunbathed while watching boats bob around in azure harbours, been swimming in some of the clearest waters I’ve seen in Europe, and dined at beachside restaurants, trying the freshest seafood, of course!

There are so many beautiful towns in Puglia

I’ve already shared a guide to the best towns in Puglia, but I wanted to dive into the beach towns next. I know many of you will be looking for recommendations for dreamy coastal breaks, even if you also plan to spend a few hours in land exploring other pretty spots.

This guide features several popular beaches and a few lesser-known gems. Some towns will be better suited to a relaxed family beach holiday, while others might suit you if you’re looking for a romantic weekend away. The variety of Puglia’s coastline is one of my favourite things about the region!

Plus, although there are some very popular towns in this part of southern Italy (e.g. Polignano a Mare, Alberobello, Ostuni) in general, I still feel that Puglia is less touristy and more authentic than regions like the Amalfi Coast and Cinque Terre.

From the magic of Vieste to historic Otranto, here are my favourite beach towns in Puglia.

5 Best beach towns in Puglia

Vieste

The furthest north of all my recommendations, Vieste is a unique beach town located on the Gargano Peninsula. It oozes charm and is packed full of historic buildings. As you wander around you’ll find narrow alleyways, palaces, churches and whitewashed houses perched on cliffs overlooking the sea. One part juts out in an impressive peninsula – a beautiful photo spot, if ever I saw one!

The spectacular beach town of Vieste in northern Puglia

One of the most iconic sights is Pizzomunno, a 25m white limestone monolith on del Castello beach. It’s an amazing sight, and adds to the many reasons this is one of the best beach towns in Puglia!

Most of the beaches in and around Vieste are sandy, so it’s a popular region for families. There are plenty of accommodation options and classic Italian restaurants too. What’s not to love?!

Pizzomunno is an icon of Vieste

Otranto

Otranto was a new addition on our recent holiday in Puglia, and wow am I glad we visited! It’s shot up to the top of the list of my favourite towns, not just in Puglia, but in Italy as a whole. It’s a gem of the Salento Peninsula (which is the name for the southern area of Puglia).

Otranto is a beautiful beach town in Puglia

Look at the turquoise waters in Otranto in Puglia

The picturesque seaside town has a medieval castle, 11th-century cathedral, incredible beaches, clear waters, a rocky coast and a lively ambience. It feels like a real holiday town, but still retains an authentic Italian charm, perhaps as most tourists we saw were Italian.

A lot of this coastline in Puglia has rocky or pebble beaches, but in Otranto there is sand. This made it perfect for our toddler to play safely, and for us all to relax. As with much of Italy, you’ll find a mix of public and private (beach club) beaches. We were lucky enough to stay in an apartment directly opposite Spiaggia dei Gradoni, a lovely public beach right in town.

Photogenic streets in Otranto

On our final day, we ventured down to Atlantis, a beach club and restaurant located on a rockier peninsula, where you can either sit with food and drink, or hire sun loungers for the day. It’s worth mentioning that there isn’t much shade on any of the beaches, so you’ll need a parasol and lots of sun cream if you want to visit in peak summer.

Otranto has a mix of public beaches and private beach clubs

For eating and drinking in Otranto, my favourite spots were: Lu Tata N’zinu (great pizzas), Retro Gusto (Michelin-recommended fine-dining) and Pasticceria Merola (the best gelato we had on this trip).

Polignano a Mare

If you’ve looked at photos of beautiful beach towns in Puglia, I can pretty much guarantee you would have seen an image of Polignano a Mare. Set on thick limestone cliffs overlooking the Adriatic, with caves below, it’s absolutely spectacular.

Polignano a Mare beach

The main beach in Polignano is Lama Monachile, a small slither of a pebble beach tucked beneath the arches of an ancient Roman bridge. It’s not the most comfortable beach, but this is such a photogenic view.

We enjoyed a day trip to Polignano a Mare, but didn’t stay overnight. To be honest, this felt like the perfect amount of time. We enjoyed strolling through the centre, took a dip in the sea, walked along the cliffs to take in the views, stopped for food and drink in town, and ended our day with aperitivos. I still remember the tasty spaghetti vongole we had in one of the main squares – delicious!

Polignano a Mare’s pretty streets

Walking the cliffs in Polignano a Mare in Puglia

Grotta Palazzese is one of the most famous places in Polignano a Mare. This magical restaurant is located inside a cave. It’s romantic and pretty, but from what I’ve heard it’s a little overpriced! Still, you’re on holiday, so you might want to visit as part of your trip, as there aren’t many places like this in the world.

Porto Cesareo

Before I visited this coastal area on the western side of Puglia, I’d heard it described as ‘the Maldives of Italy’. The photos definitely made this comparison seem possible, with its shallow turquoise waters and pristine white sand.

If you’re looking for a really great area for a family beach holiday, this is my top pick. I wouldn’t say there’s the character of the other Puglian beach towns I’ve recommended in this guide, but you’ll definitely find some of the safest and best beaches in Salento.

The Maldives of Italy!

We stayed in Torre Lapillo, an area with gorgeously soft white sand and crystal clear waters. There were quite a few places to eat along the beach, and plenty of accommodation options too. So, if you’re looking for a classic beach holiday with plenty of sun, sea and gelato, Porto Cesareo is hard to beat.

Perfect turquoise waters in Torre Lapillo

Monopoli

Monopoli is a lively harbour town that blends Puglia’s seaside charm with historic character. We were enamoured with the town on our first trip to the region, and it instantly become one of our favourite towns in Italy. We spent afternoons strolling around the old harbour, stopping for spritzes in the sunshine, dipping our toes in the water at the small beach, and enjoying dinners al fresco.

Monopoli has a pretty fishing harbour in the centre

The Centro Storico in Monopoli is beautiful, with old stone buildings, little squares, a cathedral and lots of traditional restaurants. It’s a town that’s grown in popularity in recent years, but it still hasn’t reached the hectic levels of Alberobello or Polignano a Mare.

We stayed at Il Torre e il Mare in the town centre. It hhad several rooms and apartments to choose from, with a beautiful terrace overlooking the old town.

Monopoli, Puglia

Santa Maria di Leuca

This beautiful beach town marks the southernmost point in Puglia, and is the where the Adriatic and Ionian Seas meet. I’ve heard it’s sometimes possible to see two shades of blue, where the oceans connect. The town has rugged and dramatic scenery, with turquoise waters and caves carved into limestone cliffs.

Santa Maria di Leuca is a small beach town in Puglia

Amazing caves and rocks in Santa Maria di Leuca

It’s not overrun with tourists, perhaps as it’s a lot further for most people to travel (2.5 hour drive from Bari). One of the most popular things to do is take a boat tour around the coast. You’ll get to explore some of the sea caves, see the lighthouse and soak up the coastal views.

If you’re looking for a quieter beach town experience in Puglia, Santa Maria is a great option.

Aren’t these beach towns in Puglia stunning? I would return to all of them in a heartbeat! If you’re looking for more travel tips for your time in this part of southern Italy, don’t miss my guide to the best towns in Puglia. Many of them would make great day trips from these beach towns, so you can enjoy discovering more of this picturesque region.

Alternatively, if you’re planning a bigger trip, my southern Italy road trip itinerary has an amazing route mapped out.