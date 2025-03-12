From enjoying Italy’s history and food, to Spain’s islands and beaches, and Croatia’s sparkling coastline, find out how to stay connected with the best eSIM for Europe.

I’ve had so many European adventures over the past few years, it’s hard to choose a favourite. I adored our road trip through Puglia in Italy a few years ago. We visited some of the most charming towns, pretty coastlines… and the food was utterly amazing. I mean, fresh pasta and pizza in warm sunshine… what’s not to love?!

I also went on an amazing island-hopping adventure around Greece, visiting some of the lesser-known islands in the Cyclades. Seeing the turquoise ocean glittering each day, eating fresh seafood, and enjoying toasty temperatures – it was perfect.

Then there were my trips to the south of France, sipping rose in the sun, Croatian boat trips, snowy mountain escapes in Switzerland, a foodie adventure in San Sebastian in Spain, and so many more!

One of my favourite things is that you can travel freely between so many countries in the EU. If you have an extended holiday, you can visit more than one country, perhaps using the efficient train network to get around.

So, if you’re currently planning a holiday in Europe and have your travel and accommodation organised, there’s one last thing to think about. A SIM card. You’ll want 24/7 access to speedy data to plan routes, find restaurants, book activities and keep in touch with friends and family.

The most economic option is to organise an eSIM for Europe before you travel. These are virtual SIMs (not physical) and give you access to data as soon as arrive in Europe. In this post I’ll share more about how to buy an eSIM, how to set it up and my pick of the best eSIMS in Europe. Plus, I’ve got a great discount for you guys, so you can save more money for fun on your travels!

What are the best eSIMs for Europe?

What’s all this about eSIMs?

ESIM stands for embedded SIM. Rather than buying a physical SIM card and installing it, you buy an eSIM online and install it (like you would an app). It can be activated remotely, giving you connectivity shortly after purchase.

How does an eSIM work?

ESIMs allow you to connect to a local mobile network. You activate the eSIM profile through your phone settings. It’s easy to switch on and off, so you can move between data plans easily, or a physical SIM and an eSIM. Depending on the provider you choose, you will have access to some of the strongest local networks in your destination, meaning you’ll always be able to use your phone as normal.

A quick introduction to Sim Local

Sim Local is my favourite eSIM company. It offers coverage in more than 200 destinations. That’s everywhere from Morocco and Thailand, to Tanzania and China. If you’re travelling somewhere, I can 99% guarantee there’s an eSIM to keep you connected!

One of the best things about Sim Local when travelling in Europe? You can get a regional eSIM which covers all of Europe, so you can hop from country to country without having to buy a new plan in each destination. Isn’t that convenient?

Why should you get an eSIM for Europe?

Are you planning an adventure through Europe this year? Perhaps you’re inter-railing through Italy, skiing in Austria, or hopping around the Greek islands. It’s pretty essential to have data as soon as you land. You’ll want to navigate from the airport and let friends and family know you’ve arrived. With an eSIM you can install it on your device before you set off, and simply turn it on when you land.

Sim Local’s eSIM plans are amazing value. Many plans include free minutes and SMS messaging, as well as data. It’s really nice knowing you can call a local restaurant or speak to your hotel reception if you need to.

What are the best eSIM plans for Europe?

I’ve had a search and these are my top choices available right now.

Europe 12 GB (Smartroam)

Valid in 40 countries across Europe, for 14 days, this plan offers 12 GB data, unlimited local minutes and 200 SMS messages. At £16, this plan is ideal for a holiday in Europe. I love that it’s valid in so many countries. You can hop around Europe for two weeks and stay connected the entire time.

Europe 30 GB (Orange)

Valid in 42 countries across Europe, for 14 days, this plan offers 30 GB data, unlimited local minutes, 120 international minutes and 1000 SMS messages. This is ideal for a high data user, or if you need to use your hotspot for multiple devices. The international minutes are great too – you don’t see that on many eSIM deals, so it’s perfect if you need to dial friends and family abroad.

Europe 70 GB (Orange)

Valid in 42 countries across Europe, this plan offers 70 GB data, unlimited local minutes, 120 international minutes and 1000 SMS messages. It’s a massive amount of data, but this deal if perfect if you’re spending a longer time exploring Europe, as it lasts for 28 days.

Setting up a Sim Local eSIM to use in Europe

Whenever I use an eSIM, I like to set it up a couple of days before I travel. It’s become a key part of my pre-trip routine. You know the drill: wash clothes, pack suitcase, sort toiletries… and install my eSIM!

After purchasing your plan, you’ll get a confirmation email with step-by-step instructions on how to activate it. It’s super straightforward – usually just a matter of clicking a button. Sim Local also offers an app to help with installation, but honestly, I’ve never needed it myself.

Once your eSIM is installed, you don’t need to activate it until you arrive in Europe. Before you leave your home country, I recommend switching off any physical SIM cards in your phone settings to avoid roaming charges when you land. Then, once you’ve arrived in Europe, simply toggle your eSIM on in your mobile data settings. It should connect to a local network right away.

A few important notes about setting up your Sim Local eSIM:

You must enable data roaming on your eSIM settings after you install the plan.

You can only download the eSIM to a device once and should not delete it until you’ve completed your trip.

Are Sim Local eSIMs good value for money?

I’ve been really impressed by how budget-friendly Sim Local’s eSIM deals are.

To put things in perspective, Airolo offers a 3 GB plan for £10.50, while Sim Local gives you a hefty 12 GB for just £16. That’s four times the data for just a few extra pounds!

Another competitor, HolaFly, offers unlimited data packages for Europe, but they’ll set you back £41 for 15 days. In comparison, Sim Local’s 30 GB Europe eSIM is only £32. And let’s be honest, using 30 GB in just a couple of weeks is a stretch for most travellers!

Enjoy your European adventure! With so many stunning places to discover, I have no doubt you’ll create some unforgettable memories.