From characterful and historic hotels, to stylish pads and perks for kids, these are the best family friendly hotels in London with swimming pools.

So you’re planning a trip to London with your family? Well, you’re in for a treat!

Offering some of the UK’s best sightseeing opportunities, London is one of the best destinations in the world for a family holiday. Both kids and adults will be captivated by its world-famous landmarks, museums and abundant family friendly activities. Plus, while I promise it doesn’t always rain in London (just the occasional drop or two!) there’s plenty to do, no matter what the weather decides to do!

You could take the kids for a trip above the city’s skyline on the London Eye or spend an afternoon looking at the exhibits in the Natural History Museum. How about hanging out with your favourite celebs at Madame Tussauds, a place filled with freakishly accurate waxworks. Or, you could get an insight into life under the sea at London’s ever-popular SEA LIFE aquarium!

Whatever you decide to include in your London itinerary, at the end of the day you’ll want somewhere to relax and unwind. Ideally it’ll have plenty of on-site amenities to keep the kids entertained too! With that in mind, here’s my pick of the best family friendly hotels in London with swimming pools. From charming heritage settings to sleek, modern hotels, there’s guaranteed to be something you like the look of!

If you’re looking for more inspiration for your London trip, don’t miss my guides to the best quirky things to do in London and the most unusual hotels in London. Many of these are family friendly too.

Situated right on the South Bank, this historic London hotel is located inside County Hall. This is a smart hotel with a 5-star rating! You’ll benefit from adjoining rooms with views of Big Ben and all-day snacks in the hotel lounge.

Amazing views from the Marriott Hotel County Hall

If you stay here you’ll also get access to the hotel’s large 25m swimming pool, which has dedicated family hours. And in the school holidays, this is upgraded to all-day use! How great is that?

The family swimming pool at London Marriott Hotel County Hall

Better still, this child friendly hotel is moments from the London Eye and the SEA LIFE Centre, so you won’t have to worry about the kids being bored! If your budget will stretch to this hotel, considering the top facilities and location, London Marriott may well be the best place to stay in London with a family.

Do you like the finer things in life? Are you searching for luxury family friendly hotels in London with swimming pools that are right in the city centre? Then you should definitely take a look at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

There are great views from the rooms at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

This 4-star child friendly hotel features roomy junior suites and a brasserie offering free breakfasts for under 12s. There’s also a 15m indoor swimming pool, which families can access all day long, from 8am-8pm.

The pool area is luxurious too at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Located opposite the Houses of Parliament, you’ll have museums, theatres and the London Dungeon on your doorstep to keep everyone entertained. On top of that, Park Plaza give out goody bags with colouring books and food vouchers when you check in! How lovely is that?

Just a stone’s throw from Canary Wharf, Canary Riverside Plaza is one of the best independent family hotels in London. With over 140 rooms, it has numerous child friendly accommodation options, including interconnecting suites, cots and rollaway beds for kids. Small pets are also permitted, which is a rarity for 5-star London hotels!

Room with a view at Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel

Amazing pool area at Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel

On-site facilities include the Quadrato Restaurant which has a menu of Italian dishes that you and your kids will love. There’s also a 20m indoor swimming pool with infinity edge. The kids will love splashing around in there!

Located in Southwark, this Novotel is consistently rated amongst the top family friendly hotels in London with swimming pools. Its contemporary rooms offer fast WiFi and comfy sofa beds for the children, with board games available on request. You’ll also find a café, bar and international restaurant on site, plus a family friendly swimming pool with digital art projection.

Funky decor for a family stay at the Novotel London Blackfriars

The Novotel London Blackfriars swimming pool has a cool digital art wall

If you’re in the mood to explore the area, the Tate Modern is a short walk away, as is foodie mecca Borough Market. Or if arcade games are more your thing, don’t miss Immersive Gamebox (one of my top quirky London activities), located just across the road.

One Aldwych is another great independent family hotel in London. This quirky London hotel dates back to the Edwardian era and is unique in both shape and style. It has some cool features too, including an in-house cinema and an 18m chlorine-free swimming pool with digital sea life display!

Kids will love using the swimming pool at One Aldwych

The bedrooms are suitable for a family stay at One Aldwych

Suites can be configured for families, with mini bathrobes and games supplied for your little ones! Downstairs, you can also enjoy a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired afternoon tea, complete with frothy milkshakes and sweet treats! So, if it’s character you’re after, this could be the best place to stay in London with a family.

Conveniently positioned for the Tower of London and Tower Bridge, this 4* family friendly hotel has lots to offer. Its 370 rooms with floor to ceiling windows provide great city views and are spacious enough to accommodate families. Leonardo Royal also has one of the largest indoor swimming pools in central London, with designated child friendly splash times.

Rooms have cool city views at Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge

Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge is one of the best family friendly hotels in London with swimming pools

And if that isn’t enough, you’ll love the tasty breakfast buffet and games area with air hockey and table tennis. Spa treatments can also be arranged for the adults in your group. Want to explore more of the capital’s attractions? Nearby Tube and Metro stations have you covered.

If you fancy some retail therapy on Oxford Street, this family friendly hotel is the ideal choice! Located beside Hyde Park, the Marriott Park Lane provides easy access to London’s shopping and theatre districts. You’ll also be a short stroll from Buckingham Palace.

London Marriott Hotel Park Lane has this fabulous swimming pool that can be used by families

Chic bedrooms at the London Marriott Hotel Park Lane

Refurbished in 2015, this boutique London hotel boasts a 12.5m swimming pool and spacious family suites. The optional ‘Teddy Bear Butler Service’ is also a lovely treat for kids, especially if you have younger children. Offered in partnership with Hamleys, it includes a choice of themed teddies, cookies and milk, and stories for bedtime. How adorable is that?

Within walking distance of the National Gallery, Trafalgar Square and West End theatres, The Dilly is another great family hotel in London. Nestled in Piccadilly’s central hub, this London hotel occupies one of the district’s most iconic historic buildings. Yet, step inside and you’ll discover all of its modern facilities, including an indoor swimming pool and dance studio, both with lessons for all ages.

The Dilly is one of the best family friendly hotels in London with a swimming pool

The Dilly has a great swimming pool

There are also two popular restaurants on site, including Madhu which specialises in Indian cuisine and the more casual Terrace. Here, you’ll find child friendly afternoon tea and dinner menus. Better yet, kids under 12 eat for free when dining with paying adults!

With roots dating back to 1897, The Berkeley is one of the most well-known luxury family hotels in London. It’s also the only hotel in the city with a rooftop swimming pool open all year round. If you visit the pool, you can also enjoy a menu of light bites, cocktails and smoothies. There are usually family swim slots available in both the morning and afternoon.

How would you like to stay at the five-star Berkeley Hotel in London?

The Berkeley has a rooftop swimming pool

Inside this 5-star pad you’ll find spectacular interiors created by leading designers. As a result, each room, suite and penthouse at this London hotel is different… some even have private terraces. It’s also possible to arrange toys and games consoles for your kids. You’ll also be spoilt for choice downstairs, with an award-winning restaurant, classic gastropub and patisserie to boot!

Luxury experiences like this one don’t come cheap, but for a special family holiday in London, you might want to splurge!

This family hotel is located close to Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, the Millennium Bridge and the Clink Prison Museum. Rated 5 stars, Hilton Bankside is one of the top family friendly family hotels in London with swimming pools.

I love some of the rooms with terraces at Hilton London Bankside

There’s even this great swimming pool at Hilton London Bankside

To make your life easier, you can book one of the hotel’s connecting family rooms. This hotel also offers a lot for families, including 24-hour room service, welcome packs for children and free breakfasts for under 12s. Additionally, the hotel’s swimming pool and hot tub are open from morning to night each day.

If you prefer quieter family travel experiences, how about this family friendly hotel close to Hyde Park? Set back from London’s main tourist trail, this Grade II listed building is situated on a stunning Georgian crescent.

The Montcalm Marble Arch is a luxurious place to stay in London

The Montcalm Marble Arch has a spa area with a swimming pool

There’s lots to do nearby, with Oxford Street and Mayfair’s boutiques close by. It’s also a short hop from the Sherlock Holmes Museum and London Zoo – both great for families.

At the hotel, you’ll find iPads and minibars with water and fruit in every room. There’s also a gift shop, spa and exercise pool that can be used by over 5s on mornings and evenings. For dinner, choose from two on-site restaurants, plus a Teddy’s Tea Time package for the kids.

