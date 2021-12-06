If you’re suffering from allergies, but haven’t figured out the cause, how about trying a Klarify home allergy testing kit?

Got the sniffles? Itchy eyes? A rash on your skin? Feeling bloated?

If you’ve been feeling a little under the weather, it could be an allergic reaction to something. Around 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 10 children are affected by allergies, and almost half of these are yet to have a clear diagnosis from a doctor.

Are you always sneezing but don’t know why?

While some reactions might be quite mild, perhaps having a little sneezing fit from a cloud of dust or experiencing an itchy nose when there’s a lot of pollen is around, others can be a lot more extreme.

My mum has extreme hay fever, and suffers with chronic sneezing and sinus problems in late spring and early summer. A few years ago, I realised I was experiencing a milder form of these symptoms. It’s frustrating, as it tends to happen when the weather is lovely outside! I’ve learned to manage my symptoms with nasal sprays and the occasional anti-histamine tablet.

The thing is, many people suffer from similar ailments, without realising that these symptoms are caused by an allergy. Feeling bloated or nauseous? Perhaps you’re allergic to a specific ingredient. Coughing or sneezing a lot? You might be suffering a from an allergic reaction to mould spores in your home. Just feeling tired in the mornings or waking up with a sore throat could be a sign that you’re allergic to house dust mites.

The hardest part is figuring out what the cause is. There are so many things that could be the trigger! Surely only once you work this part out can you then eliminate the issue or at least manage the extremity of your symptoms?

You could be allergic or sensitive to an ingredient which in turn has damaging effects on your health

Everything You Need To Know About Klarify Home Allergy Testing

Why try allergy testing?

If all of this sounds like you, it may be a good idea to try allergy testing. It’ll give you a guide as to whether there are certain triggers for your symptoms. You can then make changes to your home or lifestyle, or go to your doctor to investigate further.

What to do before home allergy test?

It’s a good idea to keep a log book of all of your symptoms and any notable triggers. For example, do you feel bloated every time you have a specific meal, or get swollen eyes when the pollen count is high?

Once you tune into your body, you’ll be amazed by what you discover!

Are house dust mites causing your symptoms? An allergy diagnosis could help

What is home allergy testing?

While you can book an appointment with your GP to start investigating your allergies, it can take time to get to the root cause and find a solution. If you want to start the process now, a home allergy test is a great option.

There are lots of home tests available. Some test your hair, others saliva or blood. The most reliable tend to be blood tests that test for IgE antibodies (Immunoglobulin E).

When you suffer from an allergic reaction to a substance, your immune system produces these special IgE antibodies, which are specific to the allergen it’s trying to fight. In turn, these IgE antibodies tell other cells to release certain chemicals, such as histamine, which result in the troublesome symptoms like itchy eyes or a scratchy throat.

Klarify test for IgE antibodies and are one of the market leading home allergy test providers. These tests use sophisticated technology to test for a whopping 294 different allergens! That’s everything from types of weeds, moulds and animals, to seafood, eggs, spices and nuts.

Looks cute, but could you be allergic to your cat?

How does home allergy testing work?

Once you order a Klarify home allergy test kit, you’ll need to take a small blood sample (around 6 drops) from your fingertip. There’s a special sterilised lancing device in the kit which makes this nice and easy (even for the most squeamish!)

Once you’ve obtained your blood sample, you just need to package it up in the special tube provided and then return to the Klarify lab where they’ll run lots of tests and analyse your sample.

This is what the Klarify home allergy test kit looks like. The skin prick tests your blood to provide a personalised allergy report.

What happens after a home allergy test?

Klarify provide a detailed report within two weeks. You can see an example here. These results should highlight any sensitisation to allergens, and help you along your allergy journey.

Just imagine knowing exactly what triggers specific symptoms you’re experiencing? You could finally find ways to manage them, avoiding certain triggers such as ingredients, animals, or improving the air quality or dust levels in your own home. It could be so liberating!

Once you have your results, it’s still recommended that you discuss them with a GP before changing anything in your lifestyle.

Home allergy test kits can test for lots of things

What else might help with my allergies?

Klarify also has a handy allergy app which allows you not only to log your symptoms, but it also gives you personalised allergy insights. For example, if you experience hay fever symptoms, it can connect the current pollen count or air quality data and predict how it might make you feel.

I hope this post helps you decide whether a home allergy test is right for you. Best of luck with the next steps!

This post has been sponsored by Klarify.