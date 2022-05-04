From luxurious beachfront suites to numerous dining options, this review of The Ixian Grand & All Suites in Rhodes will help you plan your visit.

As I sipped a cocktail, while lazing on a sun lounger, gazing at the deep blues and turquoise of the Aegean Sea, I felt very content. The next few days would involve a lot of relaxation, luxury, tasty food and Greek hospitality, at The Ixian Grand & All Suites.

It was my first time visiting the Greek island of Rhodes. Forget those post A-Level coming of age trips to Faliriki, this island has a lot to offer! There’s an upmarket hotel scene, aimed at travellers who like the finer things in life.

My Ixian Grand review will cover all aspects of staying at the hotel

Whether you’re looking for a 5* hotel for a girly getaway or you’re planning a celebration with your other half, it’s time to share my review of The Ixian Grand & All Suites. I’ll cover every little detail from what those beachfront suites are really like, to what to try on the menu at each of the restaurants. I’ll even suggest a few places to visit if you fancy exploring more of Rhodes on your holiday!

The Ixian Grand Rhodes Review

What is The Ixian Grand?

The Ixian Grand & All Suites is a luxurious 5-star adults-only hotel located in Rhodes in Greece. The hotel has around 280 rooms and 60 suites, several swimming pools, a spa and a variety of dining options. It offers half-board, full-board and all-inclusive stays.

The outside pool bar area at The Ixian Grand adults only hotel

Where is The Ixian Grand?

This hotel is in a great location on Rhodes’ west coast, on the beach in Ixia. It’s worth noting that many ‘beachfront hotels’ in Rhodes actually have a main road running between the hotel property and the beach. However, The Ixian Grand is right on the beach, with sun loungers and palapas on the pebbles. How gorgeous is that?

There’s a large beach area at The Ixian Grand Rhodes

It’s a 15-minute drive to Rhodes International Airport, making it nice and easy for arrivals and departures. It’s also just 15-minutes by car to the Medieval City of Rhodes, with its spectacular Palace of the Grand Masters, Street of the Knights and old city walls. The charming ancient village of Lindos, with its clifftop acropolis, is around one hour away by car too. Essentially, this hotel is in a great location for all of the top things to do in Rhodes.

If you’re looking for Ixian Grand Rhodes reviews, this post will come in handy!

Who is The Ixian Grand for?

This is a great hotel for adults looking for a sunshine-filled escape, lots of dining options and sophisticated surroundings. The majority of guests were couples from the UK and Germany, but they spanned all generations. It really does seem to have a pretty universal appeal, with guests ranging from early 20s right up to 80s, although the majority were between 26-50.

A stunning sunset over the beachfront suites at The Ixian Grand

Some were celebrating life events such as honeymoons or landmark birthdays, while others were just enjoying a holiday. I even saw a few groups of girls in their 20s enjoying quality time together – something we’re all craving after the last few years of being cooped up!

I like that there are a range of rooms available at different price points, making this hotel accessible to all.

The Ixian Grand has a grand lobby

Review: Beachfront Grand Suites at The Ixian Grand

We stayed in one of the chic beachfront grand suites – the top category of room at the hotel. You won’t believe how gorgeous these rooms are! Ours was enormous, with a king-size bed, a lounge area with two sofas and a TV, plus a walk-in wardrobe.

Then there’s the bathroom, which was also vast! It featured a shower, double sink, toilet, and the best bit? A large Jacuzzi bath with an enormous window looking out at that extra-special view. I looked forward to my daily Jacuzzis before dinner they were so relaxing!

Jacuzzi with a view in our suite’s large bathroom

These beautiful beachfront grand suites also have incredible terraces and decks leading out from the lounge area. There’s a long infinity pool that envelopes the front of the ground floor suites, which although is shared with the other guests on this level, it really does feel private and intimate. There are also several beachfront suites upstairs, which have a split-level layout, featuring private rooftop pools. These are extra private, so if you want a lot of alone time, I’d recommend booking one of these!

Relaxing on our private deck at The Ixian Grand Hotel Rhodes

I absolutely loved waking up and opening the curtains to this view every morning. Seeing the blues, greens and turquoises outside made me feel very zen! We spent a lot of time on our sun loungers on our deck area, reading books, chatting and enjoying the sunshine. There was a lovely sense of seclusion there, as it was set away from the main areas of the resort, while still being close to the action when we wanted it!

I loved waking up to this view from our suite

There are over 60 suites at the hotel, including some overlooking the picturesque manicured gardens, and many with features including Jacuzzi baths and swimming pools. If you can afford to upgrade from a standard room or deluxe room to a suite, I’d 100% recommend it! You’ll have a larger space, more luxurious surroundings and the biggest bonus access to more restaurants during your stay.

Look at the location of the beachfront suites at The Ixian Grand Rhodes

What facilities are there at The Ixian Grand?

Most people congregate around one of the two swimming pools each day. The main pool is large with different areas, and is located at the front of the resort, seconds from the beach. The other is more secluded, tucked away in the garden area, framed by Greek-inspired white domes and archways. Both were really pretty and well-maintained.

The garden pool has a relaxed vibe The Ixian Grand

One thing I absolutely have to mention is the amazing sun loungers at this hotel! It’s not something I’d normally think to write about in a hotel review, but the loungers at The Ixian Grand are really padded with a special pillow for your head. They’re some of the most comfortable I’ve ever experienced on my travels. In my opinion, it’s the small details like this that elevate this to a 5-star hotel. After all, when you’re lazing by the pool for hours, you want to be comfy!

Also, within the hotel building there’s a car rental desk (Galaxy Car Hire) and a shop selling everything from beach clothing and souvenirs, to sun cream and ice lollies. In a separate building you’ll find the spa area. There’s also a gym on site, although I’ll admit I didn’t visit this time – I guess I was too busy relaxing!

Pretty grounds to explore at The Ixian Grand Rhodes

The Spa at The Ixian Grand

We visited the spa for a couple’s massage on our second day. To be honest, I’ve had quite a few massages at luxury hotels over the years, and my experiences have been really mixed. Sometimes they’ve been wonderfully calming, at other times they’ve been a bit bland, and a few have been downright painful!

You can book a time to enjoy the swimming pool at the spa

I’m happy to report that my spa therapist Maia was absolutely incredible, and I’d honestly say this is one of the best massages I’ve ever had. It was ‘different’ too! She used a mix of techniques involving hot oils, massaging, stretching, and joint rotation. At one point she was scrunching handfuls of skin along my spine, no doubt correcting issues caused by sitting at my laptop for hours typing blogs like this one! She had a bit of magic about her, and I left feeling not only relaxed, but also re-energised.

There’s an extensive list of treatments on offer at the Ixian’s spa, from massages and facials, to manicures and pedicures, as well as an intriguing range of wellness packages. I’d definitely have returned for another treatment if we’d been staying longer!

The spa is also home to a large swimming pool, which is open to all hotel guests. It’s heated too – something you might appreciate if you’re visiting in the cooler spring or autumn months.

Dining options at The Ixian Grand

One of the best things about staying at this hotel is that there’s a broad range of places to eat and drink. I’ve stayed at resorts of this size before, where the only place to go is the main buffet restaurant. However good it is, you still want a change of scene from time to time!

There are so many restaurants at The Ixian Grand adults only hotel

The Ixian Grand has four restaurants, two bars and a snack bar. Vis A Vis is the main restaurant, where breakfast, lunch and dinner are served as a buffet. The other three restaurants are a la carte (and come at an extra cost, unless you’re staying in the suites where you’ll automatically get the ‘dine around’ package). There’s Peruvian Japanese fusion restaurant Muza Htista, upmarket Greek taverna Milonges, and Alazonia – a restaurant with a daily changing menu, solely for guests staying in the hotel’s suites. I told you there were some serious perks to booking a suite!

There’s a bar next to the main pool as well as Truman’s Lobby Bar located inside. Oh and if you get peckish during the day, there’s also a snack bar next to Milonges, where you can pick up paninis, gyros and ice cream. I thought this was a great addition as sometimes you just want a little something, rather than a big sit down meal!

Gyros from the snack bar at The Ixian Grand

What’s the food like at The Ixian Grand?

In a word: excellent! I was thoroughly impressed with the quality and variety of the cuisine offered at this hotel.

Muza Htista

I absolutely adore sushi and ceviche, so my favourite dining experience was at Muza Htista. The menu is full of tasty, zingy dishes, featuring a lot of fresh fish, and Asian flavours. The dishes here were beautifully presented and there were some delicious signature cocktails to accompany the food. If you visit, I’d recommend ordering the dragon roll sushi and the ceviche. Both were top-notch! We also enjoyed the beef cooked on a hibachi grill. It definitely added a bit of theatre to our meal!

I had to mention this amazing ceviche in my Ixian Grand review

Milonges

We checked into the hotel at lunchtime and went straight for lunch at the hotel’s smart taverna. We sat outside enjoying a selection of mezze dishes including tzatziki, meat koftas, feta rolls and a Greek salad, enjoying the relaxed ambience and sea views.

Greek lunch at Milonges Taverna

The staff were so passionate here, recommending different wines, some produced on the island itself, and telling us all about the Greek produce. They were very proud of what their country offered, and couldn’t wait to share it with guests. I loved their enthusiasm, it was infectious and really added to our dining experience!

Vis A Vis Main Restaurant

We visited the main buffet for several meals. It was varied, with everything from healthy options including fresh salads, fruits and griddled vegetables, to more indulgent dishes including moussaka, fried fish and meats.

Vis a Vis main restaurant looks out to the sea

There was always an enormous selection of desserts too, so if you have a sweet tooth, you’ll be very happy here! I was really happy to see a good selection of authentic Greek dishes at the buffet each day. It wasn’t a generic Brits abroad buffet full of burgers and chips! You really could get a flavour of the local culture at every meal.

Alazonia

We had a few meals at Alazonia too – the restaurant open to guests staying in the hotel’s suites. I loved how chic it was, with just a handful of tables, and an enticing a la carte menu.

There’s also an outside terrace at Alazonia

This was my favourite place to have breakfast; the crisp white, airy interiors contrasting with the deep blues and turquoises of the ocean outside. I’d recommend trying the traditional eggs baked in a tomato sauce and topped with feta. It’s similar to my favourite brunch dish, shakshuka – delicious!

I’d recommend this traditional egg dish for breakfast at Alazonia

The Bars at The Ixian Grand

There are two drinks menus on offer at the hotel. There’s the all-inclusive menu of cocktails, beers and wines. This menu includes drinks including pina coladas and mojitos, but they are pre-mixed to save the bartenders’ time.

Then there’s the special menu of signature cocktails (at an extra cost), which are made fresh. My favourite was the Sin Garden – a sour gin cocktail with a good dose of lime and cucumber.

Sin Garden one of the hotel’s signature cocktails, comes at a premium

There’s quite a difference in quality between the pre-mixed drinks and these special cocktails, but that’s to be expected at a hotel of this size serving all-inclusive drinks. I’d definitely recommend treating yourself to a few from the special cocktail menu during your stay.

My Verdict on The Ixian Grand Hotel

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading my Ixian Grand review and it helps you plan your trip to Rhodes. I think this is a wonderful hotel for its beautiful suites, great service and numerous quality dining options. I’d recommend upgrading to a suite if you can afford it. There are so many benefits, in particular when it comes to the dining options. This hotel really does provide the perfect base for a holiday on this Greek island.

Places to visit near The Ixian Grand Hotel, Rhodes

If you’re comfortable driving abroad, I’d suggest hiring a car from hotel for a day. You can organise this via the car hire desk in the main lobby from as little as 40 EUR. There’s a lot to see in Rhodes, but you can easily visit a number of key sights on a day trip. Here are the places I’d recommend exploring on a day out in Rhodes. If you want more tips, I’d recommend reading my guide to the top things to do in Rhodes.

Lindos

This captivating town oozes charm and is steeped in history. Visit the clifftop Acropolis, where there are ruins dating back to 4 B.C. The town is picturesque, filled with white buildings and narrow winding streets peppered with souvenir shops and rooftop bars.

Lindos Acropolis

Anthony Quinn Bay

One of the prettiest beaches in Rhodes, Anthony Quinn Bay is enclosed by rocky cliffs, and has some of the most turquoise waters on the island. There’s a beach bar located above, from which you can enjoy the views while sipping on your favourite cocktail.

Anthony Quinn Bay, Rhodes

Stegna

Forget the big bustling beaches on the island, head to Stegna for an unspoiled experience. This tiny village has a handful of great seafood restaurants lining the beachfront.

Stegna Kozas Restaurant, Rhodes

I’d recommend visiting Stegna Kozas for an authentic and memorable dining experience. From chargrilled octopus to whole fish, there’s a huge selection of dishes to choose from.

Rhodes Old Town

Just 15-minutes from the hotel, the well-preserved Medieval city of Rhodes is a gorgeous place to wander around on foot. Take in the views of the ancient stone buildings including the impressive Palace of the Grand Masters.

Exploring the streets of Rhodes Town

I loved mooching around the streets of the city, shopping for souvenirs and taking photos of the views. If you fancy going on a boat trip, there are lots of options departing from the city’s harbour too.

Kalithea Springs

This natural spa is renowned for its healing waters, so much so, a beautiful attraction has been constructed here. The pretty domed building merges nature, history and architecture, to create a very special place on the island. You can take a swim in the waters or just relax and enjoy the views.

If you’re looking for other travel inspiration for a trip to Greece, check out my guide to the best things to do in Rhodes, my 7 day Greece itinerary, my hotel guides to Mykonos and Santorini, plus my guide to the best Greek islands for couples.