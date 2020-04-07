London Travel Blogs And Travel Guides (2020 Trip Planning)

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.
These London travel blogs will help you create the perfect itinerary for your trip to one of the world’s most exciting cities!
One of my favourite parts of being a travel blogger is showcasing my home city via my blog. I mean, I adore travelling the world, but where do I know better than the city I live in?
I’ve built up lots of London travel guides on my blog, sharing my favourite quirky things to do in the city, where to eat, and some weird and wonderful places to stay too.
First time visitors should tick off the obvious sights like Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, Tower Bridge, Hyde Park, the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament. You’ll probably go on a free walking tour to see a few other sights too. But… after you’ve seen the obvious ‘in every movie about London’ landmarks, where’s next?
Well that’s where I come in! Once you’ve seen the top sights in Central London, it’s time to go local. Why not catch the tube north to beautiful, leafy Hampstead and mooch around Hampstead Heath or grab a bite to eat in one of the area’s characterful pubs?
How about heading west to Shepherd’s Bush, one of London’s vibrant areas, and enjoying neon crazy golf, tasty local food and some unique entertainment?
You’ve probably heard about Camden and its famous market, but would you know the best places to eat once you get there? My London travel blogs will guide you to the most delicious treats in the area.
In fact, if you travel with your stomach, I’ve got guides to the best food markets in London, some great ramen joints dotted around the city, a list of bizarre themed restaurants, as well as a few hot tickets if you’re travelling on a tight budget.
Find out about an amazing food tour of Borough Market, where Londoners go for cocktails in Covent Garden, and a few events at the Natural History Museum that are guaranteed to surprise you!
These London travel blogs are packed full of personal tips – things you’ll only learn from years of living in the city. Follow them and you’re guaranteed to plan a memorable, action-packed itinerary!
London Travel Blogs And Travel Guides (2020 Trip Planning)
After living in this incredible city for most of my life, it's time to share my top London travel blogs and guides with you!
If you have any questions, don't forget you can always email me or leave a comment below.
From afternoon tea with a twist, to solving mysterious crimes and playing captain for the day, this is the definitive guide to the unique, crazy and downright unusual things to do in London.
From watching circus performers as you tuck into your main course, to eating in the dark, in a prison or while watching some weird and wonderful entertainment, these unique restaurants in London all offer something very special.
From Borough and Brixton to Camden and Hampstead, it's time to reveal the best food markets in London.
Looking for quirky hotels in London? YES! From floating hotels, capsules and animal lodges, to arty rooms, old prisons and more, it’s time to find out about some of the BEST quirky hotels in London for this year.
From super-duper freakshakes and croissant-donut hybrids, to the latest waffle sensation and ice cream filled macaroons, these are the top London desserts right now.
Time to share where to eat the best ramen in London. From Tonkotsu and Ippudo to Bone Daddies and Kanada-Ya, where should you go for your bowl of noodle soup?
This guide to the best cheap restaurants in London is perfect if you’re on a budget!
Searching for the best cafes to work from in London? No doubt you’ll need Wi-Fi, power, good coffee and a relaxed but focused atmosphere. Find out which places I'd recommend.
What are the best cocktail bars in Covent Garden? From secret and quirky bars to glam hotels, find out where to go for cocktails in Covent Garden, London.
From immersive experiences, shopping and escape rooms, to crazy golf, spinning and delicious food, these are the best things to do in Shepherd’s Bush, London.
From cute cafes and romantic wine bars, to immersive dining experiences, delicious dim sum and tasty Middle Eastern cuisine, it’s time to reveal some of the best restaurants in Shepherd’s Bush.
The definitive guide to the best places to eat in Camden, featuring the best pub for a Sunday roast, top burger, tasty curry, plus some great cheap eats in Camden Market.
As bucket list activities go, a helicopter flight over London has to be one of them! Find out more about this once in a lifetime experience now.
From incredible murals and unusual graffiti, to colourful hidden messages, it’s time for London street art tour.
With a great food market, adorable streets and of course Hampstead Heath, there are plenty of amazing things to do in Hampstead.
Flavoursome salami from Sussex and Wales, English sparkling wines that compete with the best champagnes, and traditional pies filled with indulgent fillings – this London food tour is a reminder that British cuisine shouldn’t be overlooked!
There are so many amazing things to do in London! What are you going to choose?
Let me know if you have any questions about anything I’ve mentioned in my London travel guides, or any questions about public transport, safety or areas I’ve not mentioned already. If you want to check out any of my other travel guides about the UK, you can find them all here.