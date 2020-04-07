London Travel Blogs And Travel Guides (2020 Trip Planning)

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

These London travel blogs will help you create the perfect itinerary for your trip to one of the world’s most exciting cities!

One of my favourite parts of being a travel blogger is showcasing my home city via my blog. I mean, I adore travelling the world, but where do I know better than the city I live in?

I’ve built up lots of London travel guides on my blog, sharing my favourite quirky things to do in the city, where to eat, and some weird and wonderful places to stay too.

First time visitors should tick off the obvious sights like Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, Tower Bridge, Hyde Park, the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament. You’ll probably go on a free walking tour to see a few other sights too. But… after you’ve seen the obvious ‘in every movie about London’ landmarks, where’s next?

Well that’s where I come in! Once you’ve seen the top sights in Central London, it’s time to go local. Why not catch the tube north to beautiful, leafy Hampstead and mooch around Hampstead Heath or grab a bite to eat in one of the area’s characterful pubs?

How about heading west to Shepherd’s Bush, one of London’s vibrant areas, and enjoying neon crazy golf, tasty local food and some unique entertainment?

You’ve probably heard about Camden and its famous market, but would you know the best places to eat once you get there? My London travel blogs will guide you to the most delicious treats in the area.

In fact, if you travel with your stomach, I’ve got guides to the best food markets in London, some great ramen joints dotted around the city, a list of bizarre themed restaurants, as well as a few hot tickets if you’re travelling on a tight budget.

Find out about an amazing food tour of Borough Market, where Londoners go for cocktails in Covent Garden, and a few events at the Natural History Museum that are guaranteed to surprise you!

These London travel blogs are packed full of personal tips – things you’ll only learn from years of living in the city. Follow them and you’re guaranteed to plan a memorable, action-packed itinerary!

There are so many amazing things to do in London! What are you going to choose?

Let me know if you have any questions about anything I’ve mentioned in my London travel guides, or any questions about public transport, safety or areas I’ve not mentioned already. If you want to check out any of my other travel guides about the UK, you can find them all here.