From chic beach resorts to charming boutique hotels in the historic city centre, it’s time to reveal the best luxury hotels in Hvar.

If you’re looking for a holiday destination that features gorgeous beaches, vibrant nightlife and plenty of historic attractions, you’re going to fall in love with the Croatian island of Hvar.

There are lots of great luxury hotels in Hvar, Croatia

Hvar island is the most famous of all the Croatian islands. As well as being home to six amazing UNESCO World Heritage sites, Hvar is bustling with museums, art galleries, boutiques and a variety of great restaurants. It gets busy in the summer season, and is popular with the rich and famous… so keep your eyes peeled for their mega yachts across the bay!

While visiting Hvar is one of the most popular day trips from Split, I’d recommend spending a few nights on the island, staying at one of the luxurious beach hotels. That way, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy all the amazing things this Croatian paradise has to offer.

You might have trouble deciding between the luxury hotels in Hvar, Croatia

If you’re struggling to decide where to stay in Hvar, this guide will come in handy! From unique guesthouses and boutique hotels, to seriously swanky resorts, this guide includes all of the best hotels in Hvar and the surrounding areas. The hard bit? Choosing between them!

This guide will definitely help you decide where to stay in Hvar

The Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Hvar

If you’re looking for luxury hotels in Hvar near the beach, then definitely check out the Amfora Hvar Grand Beach Resort!

This ultra-modern hotel is nestled in a gorgeous spot and features gardens, outdoor terraces and an impressive outdoor swimming pool. Enjoy a cocktail poolside or head out for a beach day… after all, the ocean is just a 2-minute walk away!

Amfora Hvar Grand Beach Resort is one of the best luxury hotels in Hvar

One of the chic bedrooms at Amfora Hvar Grand Beach Resort

Hoping to enjoy some romantic dinners on your holiday? Then you’ll fall in love with the rooftop restaurant and its scenic views of Hvar’s harbour. If you feel like going out for dinner, Hvar’s historic centre is just a 10-minute walk away. Be sure to spend an evening at hidden gem, Black Pepper Restaurant – it’s a favourite amongst the locals!

Are you looking to book one of the best 5-star hotels in Hvar? Then perhaps the stunning Palace Elisabeth is the place for you! This historic hotel overlooks Hvar’s main square and is conveniently located near some of Hvar’s best attractions, including Hvar Public Theatre (the oldest public theatre in Europe!) and Hvar’s famous Franciscan monastery.

Palace Elisabeth is one of the best places for couples in Hvar

Beautiful surroundings at Palace Elisabeth

Palace Elisabeth offers all the luxury facilities for an amazing holiday on the island. On-site, you’ll find a trendy fine-dining restaurant, an indoor pool, a spa and a panoramic terrace overlooking Hvar Marina. The spacious guest rooms are elegant and tastefully decorated with thoughtful touches like period artwork and typical Croatian ceramics. You won’t want to leave!

One of the best boutique hotels in Hvar is the Heritage Villa Apolon. A vision in pink, this enchanting 19th-century villa oozes charm! You’ll definitely feel relaxed here, with a choice of chic and spacious bedrooms and a dreamy location overlooking the water.

(c) Heritage Villa Apolon is one of the best boutique hotels in Hvar

Heritage Villa Apolon strikes that comfortable balance between traditional and modern, with plenty of old-world furnishings to remind you of Croatia’s rich history. The amazing location of the hotel is one of its best features. In fact, you’ll find all of Hvar’s major attractions close by, including the unique UNESCO World Heritage Site, Stari Grad Plain.

(c) Plush bedrooms at Heritage Villa Apolon

For something a little different, you could even hop on a ferry right outside the hotel and go on a day trip to Ancona, Italy!

Masalina Resort is often voted as one of the best hotels in Hvar. Situated in its own isolated bay, this luxurious Stari Grad hotel features breathtaking views of Hvar’s west coast. The beach is just a 5-minute walk away or you can enjoy the sunset over the water from the hotel’s beautiful gardens or outdoor terrace.

(c) Maslina Resort has a beautiful location in Hvar

(c) Maslina Resort – You can see why this is one of the best hotels in Hvar

This luxury resort has a chic and contemporary design, and features spacious guest rooms, each with private balconies. The hotel’s restaurant is another big reason to choose this hotel. It’s headed up by Michelin-starred chef Serge Gouloumès! You’re guaranteed to have a special dining experience if you stay here, no doubt featuring lots of fresh Adriatic seafood and local produce.

Would you love to experience a quaint, family-run hotel in the heart of Hvar? Then add Heritage Hotel Dea to your list! This boutique hotel is close to a number of famous attractions including Hvar Harbour and St. Stephen’s Square. If you want to experience Hvar’s famous nightlife, the popular Carpe Diem Beach Club isn’t too far either.

Luxurious interiors at Heritage Hotel Dea Hvar

The rooms at Heritage Hotel Dea have a minimalist vibe while still being cosy and tastefully decorated. You’ll also notice the family-style welcome throughout your stay, with thoughtful touches such as cosy slippers and a free buffet breakfast of Croatian pastries.

The area around the hotel is popular for cycling, so be sure to rent some bikes from the front desk during your stay.

There are several cool hotels in Hvar, and this is one of the top-rated. Hotel Podstine is a hillside hotel overlooking Hvar’s pristine, turquoise beaches.

Romantic terrace at Hotel Podstine, Hvar

Sea views from the bedrooms at Hotel Podstine, Hvar

Surrounded by traditional Croatian olive groves and palms, this is one of the best luxury hotels in Hvar for escaping the hustle and bustle, and enjoying the natural beauty of the Croatian countryside. The hotel features a beach, a garden restaurant, a diving club and simple yet cosy guest rooms.

If you enjoy a good glass of wine, how about booking a private wine tasting in Hotel Podstne’s lush gardens? For guests looking for something a little more adventurous, you could rent a boat and travel to secluded Šćedro Island or visit the small village of Sveta Nedjelja.

Thanks to its amazing location just 5 minutes from the beach, and its elegant decor and spacious guest rooms, boutique Heritage Hotel Park is one of the most romantic hotels in Hvar. There is no better place to enjoy a cosy trip with your partner than this luxury hotel by the ocean.

Hotel Park Hvar is one of the top luxury hotels in Hvar

Wondering where to stay in Hvar for couples? Hotel Park Hvar is ideal!

If you’re planning an unforgettable holiday, Heritage Hotel Park has it all! The area surrounding the hotel is jam-packed with attractions too, including ancient monuments, churches and fortresses.

If you’d prefer to stay in, Heritage Hotel Park’s trendy cocktail bar often hosts live music and entertainment. There are also picturesque outdoor gardens and a spectacular panoramic terrace to enjoy.

Are you trying to plan a Hvar holiday on a budget? Adriana Hotel is a great budget-friendly option that won’t make you feel like you’re skimping on luxury facilities and amenities. The hotel is bright and modern with a waterside restaurant, trendy cocktail bar and a rooftop pool and spa.

Adriana Spa Hotel is right on the water in Hvar

The swimming pool at Adriana Spa Hotel, Hvar

Thanks to Adriana Hotel’s seaside location, you can relax with a glass of wine and watch the fishing boats sail across the harbour. You’ll also find everything you need just a short walk from the hotel, including museums, art galleries, boutiques and plenty of restaurants.

After a long day of sightseeing, why not treat yourself to a massage or spa treatment at Adriana Hotel’s completely refurbished spa?

I hope this guide helps you decide where to stay in Hvar! There are so many beautiful and luxurious options to choose from! Have an amazing trip wherever you choose.

