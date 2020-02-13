Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

Beautiful sandy beaches, romantic hotels and epic landscapes – this Mauritius honeymoon itinerary takes you to all the best spots on this picture-perfect island.

It’s a big year for me! The year I tie the knot and finally transform from Miss to Mrs Wanderlust. Just kidding, although my fiancé and I have a good giggle about that name as it was once used by a travel brand to book a hotel for me. “Hello Miss Wanderlust” they said as I checked in!

Alongside wedding planning, we’ve been busy thinking about honeymoon destinations. The more research we do, the more we realise that we’ve been on a lot of mock-honeymoons already.

So, I’ve decided to pop a little romance theme on some of my travel posts over the next year, and share some incredible, luxurious and adventurous ideas for honeymoons you could go on.

When we visited Mauritius we felt like we were on a honeymoon, and yet we hadn’t even got engaged yet! We had some really romantic moments, stayed in a beautiful luxury resort and enjoyed sunset after sunset looking out over the ocean. It was paradise.

So time to help you guys with your trip planning and reveal how I’d plan the ultimate Mauritius honeymoon itinerary…

Honeymoon hotels in Mauritius

First things first, you’ll want a luxurious hotel, with the right amount of privacy, great service and some lovely views too.

I’ve popped together a separate blog with my pick of the best honeymoon hotels in Mauritius, so definitely read that to see all the options. There are LOTS that have unique scenery and romantic honeymoon packages.

For a bit of variety, I’d suggest staying at two different hotels – one in the north and one in the south. There’s a lot of contrast in the scenery, with the north being a bit more touristy, and the south being a little wilder and more secluded. Here are a few that would be among my top recommendations.

This hotel in the north of the island was definitely designed with romance in mind! It’s one of the only adults-only resorts in Mauritius and only has 67 rooms, so feels a little more intimate than hotels like the vast Shangri-La.

The no kids policy isn’t the only reason to add this hotel to your Mauritius honeymoon itinerary. The hotel has it all – including cliff-top infinity pools, love nests to cosy up in, chic rooms, four restaurants, a rum bar and incredible views.

There are plenty of activities on offer too, from water sports and yoga to romantic sunset cruises around the bay.

Check availability and latest prices at Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel here

This gorgeous 5-star luxury resort is located in the south of the island. It has its own stretch of white sandy beach protected by a reef, two large pools (one of them heated which is ideal for visits in cooler months) several restaurants, water sports, a wellness centre, lots of activities and an 18-hole championship golf course.

If you want to add some romantic moments to your Mauritius honeymoon itinerary, this hotel can organise breakfast in the water, candlelit dinners on the terrace, picnic excursions and couples spa treatments. I loved our stay here and it did feel super romantic!

Check availability and latest prices at Heritage Le Telfair Resort here

Five-star hotel Constance Le Prince Maurice is a romantic tropical hideaway located on the east of the island. It sits above a bright green lagoon, with a beach to one side, so offers a lovely combination of romantic over-water villas and suites.

It’s one of the top honeymoon resorts in Mauritius, in part due to the incredible service. There are two staff per guest, so you’re guaranteed to have every little thing taken care of.

There are beautiful pools, a top spa, golf course, great restaurants, bars and a handful of activities too.

Check availability and latest prices at Constance Le Prince Maurice here

None of these take your fancy? Don’t forget to check out my travel guide to the best honeymoon hotels in Mauritius.

Romantic things to do on your honeymoon in Mauritius

Relax and enjoy each other’s company

Ok, this might sound pretty basic but don’t forget to plan in plenty of R&R time to your Mauritius honeymoon itinerary!

There’s quite a lot to do in Mauritius, so it could be tempting to pack your days full of activities (from waterfall trips and snorkel tours, to yoga and cooking classes!) My advice? DON’T!

Have a few days where you barely move from your sun lounger, spend hours in a jacuzzi, watch the sunset, drink some cocktails and make some special memories with your partner in crime!

Enjoy some activities on the water

Lots of honeymooners will be excited to see those crystal-clear turquoise waters when they arrive in Mauritius. As there’s a reef protecting a lot of the beaches, you won’t find any big waves until you go a little way from the shore. This makes it lovely and safe for a dip or a paddle.

My recommendation though? Get out on the water! There are lots of boat trips that will take you out around the island. Book onto a sunset catamaran trip and you can raise a glass of champagne as the last golden rays of the day disappear.

Wake boarding, kite surfing and water skiing are popular, but my favourite activity in Mauritius was stand up paddle boarding. Most hotels have boards you can use, and it’s a lovely relaxing activity to do with your partner.

If you’re looking for lots of ideas for your time in Mauritius, be sure to save my guide to the Best Things To Do In Mauritius!

Get to know Mauritian cuisine

I’m guessing eating will feature pretty highly on your Mauritius honeymoon itinerary, but rather than just eating in your resort, I’d recommend getting to know the cuisine as a whole.

What better way than with a food tour of the capital Port Louis? Mauritian cuisine is an eclectic melting pot of Indian and Chinese cultures, and while you’ll find some great examples in hotel restaurants, many of the country’s tastiest meals are found on the streets.

It’s a destination where street food is cheap and delicious. However, as a tourist with just a few days on the island, you might feel unsure of what to try, and where to buy it.

As part of your honeymoon, I’d recommend booking a Taste Buddies food tour. I found it was an amazing way to really get to grips not only with the culture and the cuisine, but also to learn about the people who’ve set up their food stalls in the city. Each had an interesting story and it gave the food more meaning once we knew the stories behind it.

Over the course of a few hours, we tried so many tasty things… including farata (Mauritian roti filled with vegetables), coconut water, sugar cane juice, dholl puri (yellow split pea wrap), peanuts, fried vegetable dumplings, and sticky rice with peanut salt. It’s also fun to see local life in the colourful capital of Port Louis.

Explore the beauty of Mauritius

Most people stay at a beach hotel in Mauritius, but there’s more to this country’s beauty than the bright blue of the water. I went on an afternoon jeep tour which involved some hiking through beautiful forests and nature reserves.

In the south of the island you’ll find Chamarel, which is famous for its spectacular waterfall, and natural phenomenon the Seven Coloured Earth.

It’s a bizarre sight and something you have to see if you’re visiting. The colours have naturally changed with variations in weather as well as the soil composition. Yep, it’s actually a mix of red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow!

If you want to add this to your Mauritius honeymoon itinerary, there are tours which you can book onto that take you to a few highlights around the island in a day or half day. If you’re already staying in the south (at Heritage Le Telfair for example) then you could take a taxi.

Enjoy some special Mauritian rum cocktails

Here’s a unique addition to your honeymoon plans! Tucked away in the mountains on the south side of the island is the Rhumerie de Chamarel. The rum made here is flavoursome, using sugar cane from trees outside the door, and incorporating the island’s abundant spices.

There’s also L’Alchimiste, a smart restaurant with a gourmet lunch menu featuring plenty of local products sourced from the estate. But the real reason to visit? The cocktail list! It’s extensive… seriously extensive, and of course utilises the tasty Chamarel rums. It’d be a romantic place for a leisurely lunch, and to get a little tipsy before a relaxing afternoon together back at your resort.

Enjoy a Mauritian cooking class for two

Many of the resorts in Mauritius offer cooking classes for guests. My partner and I are total foodies, so we adore experiences that teach us more about the destination’s cuisine… especially if they involve eating too!

I took part in a class with one of the head chefs at Heritage Le Telfair, who was passionate in sharing more about the island’s cuisine.

We kicked off by making a tasty palm heart salad served with smoked marlin. Then, after enjoying lots of delicious Mauritian curries, I was excited to cook up my own! Afterwards we sat down and enjoyed feasting on all the dishes we’d made. A cooking class would definitely be a fun addition to your Mauritius honeymoon itinerary, so check if your hotel offers one.

Other things to consider for your Mauritius honeymoon itinerary

Twin-centred honeymoons to Mauritius

While Mauritius is a wonderful destination for a honeymoon, it also works well if you fancy a twin-centred trip. So where could you pair with Mauritius?

The most common option is to combine a honeymoon in Mauritius with a safari in South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia or Tanzania. It offers the perfect mix of adventure/wildlife and beach/chill time. Many opt to fly out to Cape Town, then spend time on safari in a private game reserve, before flying to Mauritius for some relaxation.

The other option is to spend time in the Seychelles or Zanzibar (for more beach time). Or you could spend time in the United Arab Emirates, for example in a swanky resort in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

Don’t forget to tell the hotel and airline

Its probably sounds obvious, but don’t forget to tell the hotel and airline that you’re on your honeymoon. You’re not guaranteed an upgrade, but there’s a chance you’ll be offered a nicer room, or a better view, or that perhaps the airline happens to have a couple of seats in the class above you that it can offer as a bonus. No harm in trying!

Upgrade your honeymoon

As you’re booking the trip of a lifetime, you could consider making it extra special with a few upgrades – I mean when else will you be able to justify luxury travel of this sort?

Firstly, how about upgrading to premium economy, business class or first class? If it’s a stretch to do it in both directions, you could just book it for your outbound flight for an additional cost per person.

Then you can enjoy top hospitality from the start of your trip, toast your life together with a glass of champers at 36,000 feet, and enjoy a good rest too.

If that’s a little bit extravagant, you could book access to an airport lounge, either at your departure airport, or at Mauritius International Airport on your return. There are two lounges in Mauritius Airport to choose from: Amedee Maingard Lounge and Salon Nenuphar. You must be booked onto international flights in order to use them, so do a bit of research first.

Wildlife experiences in Mauritius

There are quite a few wildlife experiences on offer in Mauritius, that make me feel pretty sad inside. One of the wildlife parks on the island offers a ‘walk with lions’ activity, meanwhile there are a few companies offering ‘swim with dolphins’ excursions.

I’d never endorse activities like this, as many don’t have the creatures’ welfare at heart. There may be some that are run in an honourable manor, but it’s best to do a lot of research!

I hope my Mauritius honeymoon itinerary helps you plan an incredible trip! With beautiful scenery, luxury hotels and plenty to do, it’s one of my top recommendations for honeymooners.

If you’re looking for lots of ideas for your time in Mauritius, be sure to save my guide to the Best Things To Do In Mauritius as well as my guide to the best honeymoon hotels on the island.