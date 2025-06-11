From how to get there and what to see, to top tips for making the most of your day, here’s how to spend an amazing day exploring The Palace of Versailles.

Once you’ve seen all the famous sights in Paris, there’s one amazing day trip you simply have to book. It’s time to see the spectacular Palace of Versailles. The historic chateau is one of the most photographed buildings in France, and a day out here is a great addition to your Paris itinerary.

The Palace of Versailles is an amazing day trip from Paris

Whether you’re into history, architecture, art or gardens, this former royal residence is well worth the trip. I’ll admit, when I first started planning my visit, I was a little overwhelmed. There’s a lot of information about visiting and I worried I’d struggle to pack it all in to one day. Now I’ve been, I’m ready to share my expert tips, including recommendations on how to get there, what to see and how to pack the most into your special day trip to Versailles Palace.

A Guide To Visiting The Palace of Versailles

What is the Palace of Versailles?

As with any famous landmark, I think it’s a great idea to learn a little before you set off. You’ll get more out of your day at Versailles if you have some background. As a quick overview, the Palace of Versailles (or Château de Versailles in French) was once the centre of political power in France. Originally a hunting lodge built by Louis XIII, it was transformed by his son Louis XIV into a grand palace and then a seat of government. It remained the royal residence until the French Revolution forced the monarchy out in 1789.

Photo spots at every turn in Versailles

It’s now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and, understandably, is one of the most visited sights in France. It’s also worth noting that this is more than just a palace. I’d describe it as a huge estate featuring beautiful gardens, dancing fountains, museums and galleries! There’s so much to see. I had moments where I felt like royalty, glimpsing all the incredible artefacts, famous paintings and strolling through the perfect landscaped gardens. It’s a shame my house isn’t in the same realm!

Where is the Palace of Versailles?

The Palace is located in the city of Versailles, around 20 km southwest of central Paris. It was easy to visit on a day trip, taking around an hour each way.

How to get to the Palace of Versailles

Most likely, you’ll be starting somewhere in the city of Paris. From here, you’ll have a few options:

Book a day tour which will take care of all the travel logistics and entrance tickets.

Catch a 40-minute train on the RER C line towards Versailles-Château Rive Gauche. From here you can walk to the entrance of the palace in around 10 minutes. This is the most common option as you can get on at lots of stops throughout Paris. Don’t worry, it’s nice and simple!

You can also catch a train from Gare Montparnasse to Versailles Chantiers station or from Gare Saint Lazare to Versailles Rive Droite station. The walk to the palace entrance is a little further, around 20 minutes.

Hire a car and drive, which will take around 50 mins from Paris. I’d only suggest this if you’re hiring a car for your trip anyway, as there’s a lot of traffic in Paris, and the public transport options are just as quick.

One of many fountains in the gardens at the Palace of Versailles

Palace of Versailles Highlights

It’s hard to get the full scale across in photos, but I can tell you, this palace is vast. Even if you plan to spend an entire day at Versailles, you have to come to terms with the fact you won’t see everything. Before you arrive, I think it’s a good idea to plot out what you’d like to explore. It should help you make the most of your day there. Most people will start by looking inside the palace (ideally arriving at opening time), then explore the gardens in the afternoon.

Here are a few highlights that you should definitely add to your list…

Inside the palace, you’ll get to wander through the King’s State Apartments, the Hall of Mirrors (the most iconic room in the building), and the Queen’s Apartments.

The Hall of Mirrors (Galerie des Glaces) is an opulent gallery lined with 357 mirrors, gilded statues, and elaborate chandeliers. It’s also where the Treaty of Versailles was signed back in 1919.

Hall of Mirrors inside the Palace of Versailles

The King’s State Apartments were used by Louis XIV for official functions. Each room is themed around a classical deity, such as Apollo or Mars, and decorated with painted ceilings, marble columns, and ostentatious furnishings. The Queen’s Apartments were used by queens such as Marie Antoinette, and there are lots of impressive details to see.

Ostentatious features inside the palace

I’d also recommend having a look inside the Salon d’Hercule. The artworks in here are massive, and include a large painting on the ceiling. I loved exploring all the different rooms, seeing all the fine features up close. Just imagine living somewhere like this… Oh, to be a royal back then!

If you’re impressed by the inside of the palace, wait until you see the gardens! Spanning over 800 hectares, they feature everything from perfectly manicured lawns and grand fountains, to shimmering lakes and hidden forests. Highlights outside include the Latona Fountain and the Apollo Fountain, both of which you’ll take lots of photos of.

Amazing landscaped gardens at Versailles

There’s also The Grand Canal which stretches a whopping 1.5km! You can get out on the water on a boat, or enjoy a stroll along the water. I’d also recommend venturing over to The Orangery, which is home to hundreds of orange trees and palms. Some of the central areas get busy with tourists, but the gardens are so huge, you’ll always find a quiet spot.

If you want to explore a lot of the gardens in a day, you can hire bikes at Versailles. Alternatively, you can board the ‘Little Train’, which connects some of the furthest points such as the Trianon palaces.

You’ll often see the palace is busy with tourists

What are the Musical Gardens and Musical Fountains Show?

If you happen to visit between April and October, you’re in for an extra special treat!

The fountain show is seriously impressive! The water features spout water in time to Baroque music. It feels a bit like you’re in a Disney film as you see it all happening!

Meanwhile, the Musical Gardens experience takes place in the French gardens. You’ll get to listen to lovely music as you explore the pretty grounds. These events don’t take place every single day, so check the website before your visit. You might also need to pay a bit extra to enter the gardens for these shows.

The Apollo Fountain in Versailles

How long to spend at the Palace of Versailles

I would definitely allocate a whole day for your trip to Versailles. It’s likely to take you an hour or so to get there, so you don’t want to be rushing off again after a few hours!

You’ll probably want around two hours inside the palace itself. Then, I’d suggest exploring the gardens at a leisurely pace. You can stop for lunch, then perhaps escape to some of the furthest points of the grounds on bikes or the train.

I arrived at opening time and stayed until late afternoon, and still didn’t see all of it. The grounds are huge and my little legs got pretty tired towards the end of the day!

One of the historic apartments within Versailles Palace

Where is there to eat and drink at Versailles?

There are several cafes and restaurants dotted around the estate, including some with amazing reputations. You could have a fancy day looking around the ornate palace, then treat yourself to a fine-dining lunch fit for royalty! The most famous are Ore, which is overseen by Alain Ducasse, and the very elegant Restaurant Angelina which is in the palace itself.

There are also several cafes and takeaway vans in different areas, so you’ll be able to find things to nibble on while walking the gardens.

Or, follow the Parisians by tucking into a picnic by the Grand Canal or a more secluded spot in the gardens. If the sun is shining, I think this is one of the best options! You can pack a bag full of French delicacies (bread, cheese – what more could you want?!) and relax in the picturesque grounds.

Expert Tips For Visiting The Palace Of Versailles

If you’re plotting out your first trip to Versailles, these tips will come in handy.

Book tickets in advance. Don’t just rock up without a plan! You’ll get a better deal and avoid longer queues on the day this way. Many tours from Paris include entrance tickets, making the whole process extra smooth.

You can get free admission tickets if you’re under 18, or under 26 residing in the EU. However, remember that you’ll still need to book a time slot.

Arrive just before opening time if you can. Versailles is hugely popular, especially during the summer holidays. It’s not much fun battling big crowds inside the building, so getting there first thing is a must.

There are various ticket options, but if you want to be able to see everything, including the Musical Fountain Show, you’ll need to buy a ‘Passport’ ticket.

All tickets now come with a time slot. You have a 30 min grace period, so make sure you’ve planned your transport in advance.

The palace is open every day except Mondays. It usually opens at 9am to visitors, but other parts of the grounds have different hours.

Be prepared to walk a long way. While you could hire bikes or take the little train, most people spend the day on foot. I’d recommend wearing practical, comfortable shoes. My legs were tired by the end of the day!

There are lots of pretty gardens to explore

Research what you want to see before your visit. It’s good to start out with a plan, especially if you want to cover a lot of ground in the gardens.

Pack water and snacks for your day. You can buy items at the cafes and takeaway vans, but they will be at inflated tourist prices. I’d suggest packing a picnic lunch if you’re happy to carry it around too.

I hope this guide helps you plan the perfect day at the Palace of Versailles. It’s a magical place, you’re guaranteed to have a special day out.

