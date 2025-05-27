From Montmartre and the Eiffel Tower, to the very best restaurants in the city, here’s how to see Paris in a day!

Paris in a day? It might sound impossible, but with a little planning and a good pair of walking shoes, I think you can soak up the essence of this beautiful city in just 24 hours. Of course, you won’t see everything, but you’ll definitely leave with a heart full of memories and a stomach full of amazing French cuisine!

Iconic Le Consulat is in Montmatre, Paris

The key to enjoying Paris in a single day is to focus on the highlights and make the most of the city’s public transport and walkable streets.

One Day In Paris: A Brief Itinerary

The Ultimate Hotel in Paris

I’d kick off the day by leaving your luggage at the iconic Ritz Paris. I don’t think you’ll find a better hotel suite in Paris than the stunning options here! You won’t get to enjoy this amazing hotel fully until the end of your whirlwind tour of the city, but the first glimpse of the building will have you excited.

One of many beautiful suites at the Ritz Paris

This legendary luxury hotel is located in Place Vendôme and offers timeless elegance and impeccable service. Since 1898, it has welcomed royalty, writers, and film stars including Coco Chanel, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway and Charlie Chaplin to name a few.

There are 71 suites including 16 historic Prestige Suites. Inside the hotel, you’ll also find Michelin-starred restaurant Espadon, the iconic Bar Hemingway, a large spa and even a cookery school École Ritz Escoffier.

Bar Hemingway is inside the Ritz Paris

Now you’ve dropped your luggage, it’s time to explore Paris!

Go for Breakfast in Paris

There’s something magical about Paris in the quiet hours, when the city is just beginning to stir. I’d always suggest starting your day with buttery French pastries and a café au lait. You’ll find boulangeries all over the city. Grab a pain au chocolat, or even more indulgent, one with pistachio filling. You won’t regret it!

Start the day with coffee and French pastries

Visit Montmartre and the Sacré-Cœur

If you’ve started at the Ritz Paris, you can hop on the metro to Montmartre. I think this area feels the most Parisian of anywhere in the city. The cobbled streets are full of character and charm. There are pretty little cafes tucked away and it’s an amazing place for people watching.

Montmartre is a must-see

To work off those buttery pastries, climb the steps to the Basilique du Sacré-Cœur. That view always has the wow factor! It’s breathtaking, with sights such as the Eiffel Tower just popping out over the skyline.

It’s worth strolling past Le Consulat for an iconic Montmartre view. Plus, you’ll get to see lots of artists dotted around this area.

Explore the Sights of Paris

Once you’ve finished exploring Montmartre, it’s time to hop back on the metro to the Louvre. Depending on how you want to spend your day, you could book tickets to visit the gallery (where you’ll see paintings such as the Mona Lisa), or simply take in its iconic architecture from the outside.

The Louvre, Paris

From here, I’d suggest a relaxed stroll through Jardin des Tuileries towards Place de la Concorde. You can wander down the Champs-Élysées which feels so quintessentially Parisian! You’ll see luxury shops, cafés and beautiful architecture all around.

If you fancy seeing the city from a different angle, you could climb the Arc de Triomphe and take in the sights from there.

Enjoy a Classic Parisian Lunch

All that walking will result in some tired legs and a rumbly tummy! There are so many amazing restaurants in Paris, it’s hard to choose one to recommend. However, if you’re near the Champs-Élysées, how about popping to Le Relais de l’Entrecôte? This restaurant is famed for its steak frites. It comes with crisp French fries and a salad, and it’s always a lovely buzzy spot in the city,

Alternatively, visit one of the restaurants with the best view of Paris, Monsieur Bleu. The menu revives some classic French dishes but adds some fun new twists. Try the roasted chicken with baby spinach, truffle jus and mashed potato as you look out through the big windows to the nearby Eiffel Tower.

Monsieur Bleu has a great Eiffel Tower view

Spend the Afternoon by the Seine

From here, you won’t be far from the Eiffel Tower. Even if you’ve seen it a million times before, it’s still amazing to see it up close! You can go up for more views of the city, although to be honest, I don’t think it’s as great as you can’t see the tower once you’re up it!

The Eiffel Tower is always magical!

Spend the afternoon mooching along the River Seine. The promenade is beautiful, with river views backed by some of the city’s most impressive buildings such as the Musée d’Orsay and the famous Notre-Dame Cathedral.

You could cross the river to the Latin Quarter, with its characterful narrow streets filled with bookshops and art stores. Or, alternatively stroll up towards the Pompidou Centre. No full itinerary is complete without a visit to at least one museum or gallery, and this is one of my favourite art galleries in the world. I love its quirky architecture and its modern art collections.

Pompidou Centre in Paris

Book a Special Dinner

After freshening up at the Ritz Paris (and checking out your beautiful suite), it’s time to think about dinner.

If you’re a fan of fine-dining, La Table de Colette is one of the best in Paris. The eco-responsible restaurant serves multi-course menus and wine pairings, ideal for foodies!

La Table de Colette in Paris

Le Coupe Chou in the Latin Quarter offers a cosy, romantic atmosphere and classic French dishes like duck confit and boeuf bourguignon.

Meanwhile, Le Jackpot is a casual but top-rated local restaurant in the Marais district. There is usually a good range for vegetarians, which isn’t the case at some restaurants in the city.

Or, for a touristy spot (but a good one!) head over to Girafe. It has one of the most beautiful terraces in Paris with an unimpeded view of the Eiffel Tower. In terms of food, you’ll find bold new versions of classic French dishes like sole meunière and beef fillet ènchalote.

Girafe has an amazing terrace

Squeeze in a Nightcap

Is that enough to fill one day in Paris? I’d say so! But, if you do fancy one last hurrah, how about a nightcap? There are so many cosy bars tucked away. Gatsby is a cool 1920s bar serving a range of classic cocktails.

Gatsby is a cool Paris cocktail bar

Or head back to the Ritz Paris for a drink at Bar Vendôme or Bar Hemingway. That way, you won’t have far to go when you’re ready to call it a night.

Planning a day trip to Paris can feel overwhelming, especially if it’s your first time in the city. With so many iconic things to see and do, having a well-structured Paris itinerary makes all the difference. Whether you’re spending just a few hours or have a full day to explore, I hope this guide has helped you plan your time.

