Read my detailed review of the Yesoul G1M Plus bike, and discover why it’s the best budget-friendly Peloton alternative for home workouts.

Ever dreamt of owning a Peloton but couldn’t stomach the price tag? Same here. With a toddler racing around and another baby on the way, I needed a simple and inexpensive way to work out. All of a sudden, the idea of having everything I needed at home was very appealing. That’s when I discovered the Yesoul G1M Plus… and spoiler: I’m genuinely impressed.

Is this the best Peloton alternative right now?

I should also add, I’m no fitness guru. I like to stay fit and healthy, but I’m not hugely competitive or someone who needs to always be training. I like to maintain a healthy body and I’ve found exercise is vital for my mental health, too.

So, when I discovered the Yesoul G1M Plus bike, which is a fraction of the cost of a Peloton, I was intrigued. Perhaps this was my way into cycle workouts at home? The specification looked similar, the reviews were great and it seemed to be compatible with lots of apps too (including Peloton!) I couldn’t wait to try it!

My Honest Yesoul G1M Plus Review

Unboxing my Yesoul G1M Plus bike

My Yesoul bike arrived within five days of ordering. It was neatly packed into an extremely heavy box that took two of us to carry! Inside was the main frame of the bike, plus various components that need attaching, including the 21.5-inch HD screen and wireless speaker. It took me a couple of hours to build on my own, but I’m sure many people would do it a lot quicker!

My Yesoul G1M Plus Bike came in a large box It took a few hours to construct my Yesoul G1M Plus Bike

The paper instruction manual was very clear and thorough, and other than the bike being heavy to manoeuvre, it’s mostly a build one person can do on their own. I liked that it was all put together with simple screws using hex keys and a screwdriver. I had worried it might be complicated, but it was as easy as any Ikea furniture!

I built my Yesoul G1M Plus Bike on my own

I was immediately impressed by how sturdy the Yesoul bike feels. I’ve used spin bikes in gyms, but this feels weightier than any of those! The flat screen is large and the sound system is excellent too.

Yesoul G1M Plus – The cheaper alternative to Peloton

Diving into the pricing, at the time of writing this review, the full RRP of the standard Peloton bike was £1,599. In comparison, the Yesoul G1M Plus is £1,099. However, it’s rare you’ll ever pay these full prices.

The best deals right now list the Peloton bike at £1,299 and the Yesoul at a bargain price of £499. I actually can’t believe you can buy one of these for under £500. It’s incredible value (and well under half the price of the Peloton!)

This is how the Yesoul G1M Plus Bike looks when you’ve built it

Comparing Peloton and Yesoul G1M Plus Bikes

Feature Yesoul G1M Plus Peloton Bike Cost Around 1/3 of Peloton Around 3 x price of Yesoul bike Display 360° rotatable 21.5″ Full HD Fixed 21.5″ Full HD touchscreen Audio Integrated dual speakers with bass (6 W each 2.0 audio system with rear-facing speakers Weight 41 kg 61 kg Size 129.5 cm L × 53 cm W × 145 cm H 150 cm L x 58 cm W x 135 cm H Height range 149 cm – 188 cm 150 cm – 195 cm Max weight 120 kg 135 kg Footwear required Any trainers as toe cages included on pedals Cleats recommended (toe cages are extra) Classes Mirrors apps such as Yesoul, Peloton, Zwift Built-in live/on-demand classes from Peloton (subscription required) Subscription No subscription required to access some classes and use bike Subscription required for all classes Resistance 100 levels 100 levels Warranty 1-year warranty 1-year warranty

The main things I notice with the side by side comparison is the price difference, the subscription plans and the fact you’ll also need to buy cleats or toe cages for the Peloton. However, the Peloton has the benefits of a touchscreen and more functionality built in, as opposed to the simpler screen mirroring on the Yesoul.

Features of the Yesoul G1M Plus

I’ve had my bike a little while, and I plan to update this review as I use it more and form a broader opinion. For now though, I’ve been super impressed by the bike’s sturdiness, technology and range of workouts available. I also noticed an improvement in my stamina after just a few days of using it!

Free screen casting

One of the best things about the Yesoul bike is that you’re free to use whatever apps you like. It comes with HDMI to iPhone / Android adapters, so you can cast anything you like to the 21.5-inch screen.

The Yesoul bike screen can mirror what’s on your phone

If you’re already paying for subscriptions for Zwift, Kinomap, or even the Peloton app, then you can pair these to the screen on the bike. It opens up so many more possibilities than being locked into one app for life. You could even chop and change your subscriptions for a bit of variety.

I’ve also demoed using the Yesoul bike with the Peloton App, and it was all compatible. The screen shows your cadence, resistance, time, speed and calories burned at all times, and you can see it while casting apps from your device.

I also like that it means you can cast Prime, YouTube or whatever you like to watch to the screen. When I had a gym membership, the only way I got through longer workouts was by watching TV shows on my phone. No doubt I’ll be making use of this in no time on my Yesoul bike!

I’ve got friends who adore the Zwift app for its real-life style of rides, through mountains, past beaches and in famous destinations. I can envisage a time when I might want to test that out too! I like that I have so many varied options.

Water bottle holder

I love that there’s a built-in holder for two water bottles. It’s really easy to reach out and grab a drink when I’m thirsty.

Using the Yesoul App

Yesoul also has its own App with classes, challenges, daily workout tracking and more. I was pleased to discover that some of these are free to use. You just need to set up an account. Then, you can then choose whether to pay for a subscription to access more classes. I’ve been enjoying the app’s classes so far. They’re fun, motivating and have solid soundtracks.

I’ve enjoyed the cycle workouts on the app

When I last checked, there was a premium membership offer of £48 for the first year, which is a lot cheaper than the annual fee on Peloton (£129 per year) and Zwift (£180). These are subject to change, so keep an eye on the websites for up to date costs.

A great fitness workout for all levels

I used to think spin bikes were just for the Lycra-wearing elite! Turns out, they’re for pyjama-clad mums like me too! In fact, they’re for everyone.

Beginners can start from level one, building base fitness and stamina. Gradually, you can move on to more challenging workouts. You could literally start with a workout lasting ten minutes, and build up to a 45-minute or one hour session.

Standing during a workout on the Yesoul G1M Plus Bike

Meanwhile, fitness aficionados can hop on a bike like this as a complement to other training. Spinning and cycling workouts are great for boosting your fitness, burning fat, and getting endorphins flowing, all without putting too much pressure on your joints.

Comfortable bike setup

There are several ways to adjust the Yesoul bike to your size and shape. You can move the height of the seat and the position of it. You can also move the handlebar tower up or down.

The height of the bike seat is adjustable You can change a lot of the settings to fit your size

The seat comes with a padded cover, while has made rides a lot more comfortable. Obviously, if you were using a bike like this every day, you might want to invest in padded cycling shorts.

Pedals that work straight away

This might sound like an odd thing to highlight as a feature, but after comparing Yesoul and Peloton, I quickly discovered that Peloton bikes don’t come with toe cages built in. These are part of the Yesoul bike. It means you can use the bike straight out of the box, without having to buy special cycling shoes (cleats) or additional toe cages.

The Yesoul bike comes with toe cages attached to the pedals

Gamification elements

I love the fact I’m able to track my progress and see my fitness improving over time. If I follow workouts in the Yesoul app, it shows me stats such as distance cycled, calories burned, active days and weekly streaks.

The Yesoul app tracks lots of stats for each workout

There are even challenges built into the App, so you can compete against other users. This kind of gamification is really motivating! It’s something I’ve loved when using the Strava App for running, so it’s nice to see it’s built into the Yesoul App.

Using an exercise bike during pregnancy

I wanted to share a little of how I’ve found this style of workout during pregnancy. I’m now into my final trimester, so I have a pretty defined bump! At 27 weeks, I tried to go for a jog and it was painful and uncomfortable. I lasted 1 km, after returning home feeling quite frustrated that I’d be hanging up my running shoes until post-baby.

I’ve been using my bike for workouts during pregnancy

It’s been amazing to substitute that high-impact exercise for this low-impact alternative. It’s fine to cycle while pregnant (just listen to your body), and it’s much safer cycling indoors than out on roads!

I am someone who really feels the benefits of a workout, especially mentally, and while I will slow down and take it a little easier as I approach the final weeks of pregnancy, it feels really great to be active.

Using an exercise bike post-baby

It’s important to let your body recover after giving birth. Most doctors suggest waiting four to six weeks before starting exercising. This is partly because your body has been through a lot, but also because hormones make your joints very supple and you can be prone to injuries if you rush back into things. Your recovery may be longer if you have had a caesarean section or any complications.

I’m really hoping to use my Yesoul bike to get back in shape post-pregnancy. I think it’ll help with both my physical and mental recovery. I know my time will be limited, so having a convenient home workout option, that I can use any time of day (thinking of those naps!) will be amazing.

I’m excited to have this in the house for post-baby workouts!

Pros and Cons of the Yesoul G1M Plus

Pros of the Yesoul bike

A great budget spin bike for home, with huge savings compared to Peloton

Use any workout app you like

Cast TV and movies to the screen

Sturdy build and large HD screen

No cleats needed – just hop on with trainers

Great for all fitness levels, including while pregnant

Cons of the Yesoul bike

Few built-in classes unless you pay for an app

Some older phones aren’t supported for casting

Resistance knob hard to choose exact resistance

Screen doesn’t have native Peloton-style interactivity

This Peloton alternative is brilliant value

Yesoul discount code

You’ll see special offers on Yesoul bikes throughout the year, but right now, they’ve offered me a great discount to pass on to my readers. Use the code 100Chloe at the checkout, and you’ll receive £100 or $100 off your purchase. You can click through using these links (depending on your location):

Would I recommend this Peloton alternative?

Absolutely, especially if you’re after flexibility without expensive subscriptions. I can already see how well this bike fits with my lifestyle, and I’m seeing the benefits, both physically and mentally.

I hope my Yesoul G1M Plus review helps you decide whether this is the right investment for you. It’s a brilliant cost-effective Peloton alternative, and one I’m really happy to have as part of my home workout setup.