Whether it’s skiing at the Camden Snow Bowl, shopping for Christmas presents in downtown Portland or snowshoeing in Acadia National Park, here are the best things to do in Maine in Winter!

If you aren’t afraid of wrapping up warm, Maine makes the most wonderful, winter holiday destination!

Winter in Portland, Maine – what beautiful snowy scenes!

Visit Maine in winter for a wide range of fun outdoor activities, including some of the best ski resorts on the East Coast. Even if you’re not a fan of cold weather, there are plenty of great shops, restaurants and museums to keep you busy in the Pine Tree state.

You could time your trip to see the Christmas celebrations in Maine

If you need help planning the ultimate Maine winter itinerary, you’ll find lots of fun and festive things to do in this travel guide. I’ve also included some of the cosiest places to stay during winter in Maine, so you can make the most of your chilly adventure!

Weather in Maine in Winter

Winter in Maine is characterised by cold temperatures and snowfall. Average winter temperatures range from – 3°C (25°F) in the far south to less than – 10°C (15°F) in the northern and interior portions of the state.

The entire state receives abundant snowfall, so pack warm winter clothing and a good pair of snow boots.

You’ll be able to explore lots of snowy trails in Acadia National Park in Maine in winter

9 Amazing Things to Do in Maine in Winter

Enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride

There’s nothing more festive than gliding over the snow-covered hills in a horse-drawn sleigh! In Dresen, Gorranson Farm offers romantic sleigh rides that fit up to four people.

A horse drawn sleigh ride is the perfect winter activity in Maine

Or, at High View Farm in Harrison, you can enjoy a festive sleigh ride including hot cocoa and marshmallows. You can even add in an optional campfire stop! How adorable does that sound?

Try cross-country skiing or snowshoeing

If you’re looking for family-friendly things to do in Maine in Winter, try cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. At Carter’s X-C Ski Centre in Bethel, you’ll find an interconnected trail system spanning over 55 kilometres! You can rent ski and snowshoe equipment directly on-site.

Snowshoeing is a great activity to try in Maine when it’s snowing

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is another good choice with over 30 kilometres of trails that run through a beautiful pine forest. It’s one of the prettiest places in the state to explore on skis.

Visit some of Portland’s museums

If the weather is a bit too chilly for you, there are plenty of things to do in Maine in winter that are indoors. No matter what you’re interested in Portland has a museum for you. They cover all interests ranging from art to science.

How about visiting the Portland Museum on your trip to Maine?

If you’re visiting with kids, take a trip to the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine where play and creativity are encouraged. If art is more your thing, check out the Portland Art Museum. Or, for a fun stargazing experience, try the Southworth Planetarium!

Try ice-skating in Maine

I couldn’t make make a list of fun winter events in Maine without including ice skating! The best spot in Portland to go ice skating is the Rink at Thompson’s Point.

Ice skating in winter in Maine

There, you can rent your ice skates, sip on hot chocolate, or warm up at one of the complimentary warming points. If you’re looking for the full pond-skating experience, take a trip to Mill Creek Park.

Shop at the Maine’s outlet stores

The small border town of Kittery has become famous for its shopping outlets. At the Kittery Outlets and Kittery Premium Outlet, you’ll find all the biggest designer labels at amazingly discounted prices. There are also plenty of places to grab a bite to eat after a tiring day of shopping.

Kittery Outlets is a great place for shopping in Maine

If you’re looking for some Christmas gifts during your winter trip, be sure to make a stop at the Kittery Trading Post as well. It’s a family-owned business that offers a huge range of small gifts and souvenirs.

Hit the ski slopes in Maine

You can’t travel to Maine in winter and not go skiing or snowboarding. There are a number of beautiful places where you can hit the slopes all over the state. Sugarloaf is Maine’s biggest winter sports resort and it’s a favourite amongst expert skiers.

Skiing in Maine is a lot of fun!

Families and beginners might prefer the easier slopes at the Sunday River ski area. They also offer unique activities like night skiing and fat biking, a type of cycling you can do right on the snow!

Go tubing or tobogganing in Maine

Have you ever been snow tubing? When I tried it I absolutely loved it! It’s exhilarating and fun, and a great way to experience the snowy landscapes!

Tubing and tobogganing are fun winter activities in Maine

Tubing and tobogganing are fun winter activities the whole family can enjoy. You can experience both at the Camden Snow Bowl – an incredible ski hill with panoramic views of the Atlantic ocean. It has slopes ranging from beginner to expert and an exhilarating toboggan chute. It’s even where the National Toboggan Championships are held!

Enjoy a scenic winter hike in Maine

This is a state known for its beauty and vastness. What better way to enjoy the winter season than a scenic winter hike through Maine’s beautiful countryside?

Acadia National Park is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Maine

Acadia National Park is filled with hiking trails for all skill levels. At Baxter State Park, you can go hiking with beautiful mountain views the entire way. Or visit Camden Hill Park for picturesque views of the incredible Camden Harbour.

Will you explore Acadia National Park on your trip to Maine?

Try Dog Sledding

If you want a really fun and exhilarating experience, try exploring Maine’s backcountry trails on a dog sled! At the Sunday River Ski Area, right on the border between Maine and New Hampshire, you can tour the local trails on short guided trips with New England Dogsledding.

Dog sledding in Maine

If you’re looking for something really adventurous, Mahoosuc Guide Service offers 2 – 3 day dog sledding trips all along the Mahoosuc Mountains and Umbagog Lake. Each trip includes all the equipment and warm winter clothing you’ll need. They even offer girls-only trips!

Where to Stay in Maine in Winter

The Francis is a locally owned, boutique hotel located in a charming Parkside neighbourhood in Portland. This small and cosy hotel blends historic charm, modern amenities and spacious, comfortable rooms. The on-site Francis Spa ​​offers relaxing and invigorating spa treatments. It’s lovely!

The Francis is one of the best hotels in Portland

At the Francis, you’ll be perfectly positioned to explore the best attractions, restaurants and shopping in Portland. The historic Old Port is within walking distance from the hotel. There are also tonnes of Maine winter activities within a 30-minute drive of the hotel, including hiking, ice fishing, cross-country skiing and ice skating. It’s an ideal base for a winter trip to the state.

Located in what was formerly Maine’s largest newspaper building, the Press Hotel is an ultra-modern boutique hotel in the heart of Portland. It’s totally themed too!

There are journalism-inspired design elements throughout the space including old-fashion typewriters and vintage manuscripts. The guest rooms are even modelled after 1920s-era newsroom offices! How unique is that?

The Press Hotel in Portland has a journalism theme

The location of the Press Hotel is perfect for visiting all the major sites in downtown Portland. Victoria Mansion, Wadsworth Longfellow House, and plenty more iconic Portland landmarks are all within walking distance. If you feel like staying in, the Press Hotel’s Inkwell lobby bar serves up amazing cocktails too!

If you’re hoping to check out attractions such as the Camden Snow Bowl or Camden Hills State Park, the Lord Camden Inn makes a cosy and romantic starting point!

This centrally-located inn features chic and spacious rooms that perfectly blend the old and the new. You’ll love the warm, inviting and family-friendly atmosphere.

Lord Camden Inn is a great place to stay on your winter trip to Maine

Whether you’re interested in the great outdoors, the arts, historic lighthouses or coastline views, there’s plenty to see and do in the winter months here. The Camden Hills area offers endless hiking trails with sea views. Alternatively, you could book tickets to a ballet performance or live concert at the Camden Opera House.

I hope you’ve enjoyed finding out some of the top things to do in Maine in winter. From ice skating to dog sledding, to cosying up in front of a log fire, winters in Maine are absolutely magical!

