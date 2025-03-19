From spectacular architecture, to vibrant festivals and delicious cuisine, this is the perfect introduction to visiting Andalusia in Spain.

I’ve been to Spain countless times now, but Andalusia remains my most visited region. There are so many things that pull me back, time and time again. I love its warm climate, beautiful towns and amazing culture. It’s a region that hits all your senses… one that you feel inside.

You simply have to visit Seville

From the rhythm of flamenco echoing through ancient alleyways to the heady scent of orange blossoms, it’s a wonderful region to visit. Cities such as Cadiz, Granada, Seville and Cordoba should definitely be on your list, but there are plenty of other spots I’d recommend too. The best way to explore? Hire a car at Malaga Airport and go on a road trip. Having your own set of wheels means you can get off the beaten track, see some of the area’s hidden gems and appreciate the natural beauty. Plus, you can be on your own schedule!

This southern region of Spain is rich in traditions, boasts impressive architecture, and an amazing culinary scene. Whether you’re drawn to its Moorish palaces, buzzing festivals, or the laid-back charm of its whitewashed villages, in this guide I’ll give you a quick introduction to Andalusia.

Malaga has lots of beauty

Visiting Andalusia in Spain

Traditions and festivals in Andalusia

Flamenco

I can’t talk about Andalusian culture without mentioning flamenco. This deeply emotional art form usually comprises three elements: singing (cante), guitar playing (toque), and dance (baile). It’s more than a form of entertainment in Andalusian culture, it’s a form of storytelling. The costumes are flamboyant too, adding to the overall experience.

I’d recommend seeing a flamenco show in Spain

Performers will sing about love, sadness, lust, passion, grief and more. It’s deep! Most people agree it originates from Triana – an area in Seville. My advice? Book tickets to a flamenco show when you’re in Andalusia. You’ll see them advertised in cities like Seville and Granada. In fact, last time I was in Seville I heard a performance as I walked past a bar! I couldn’t help but pop my head in and see what was happening.

Semana Santa and Feria de Abril

I remember visiting Cadiz in June and ending up at a festival. There were street performers, live music and fireworks over the beach. There are a lot of festivals in southern Spain.

Celebrations for San Juan in Cadiz

There are two that are particularly important. Semana Santa (translating as Holy Week) is a deeply religious and moving experience. In cities like Seville, you’ll see street processions, featuring elaborately decorated floats, reenacting Jesus on the cross and his resurrection. It’s a big display of faith and tradition, and residents turn out on mass to play a part in it.

Meanwhile, the Seville April Fair (Feria de Abril) is a lighter, more fun affair! It’s like the circus has arrived and everyone is invited! You’ll see flamenco performances, horse parades, fairground rides and street food. Cold sherry is the drink of choice. It’s like a week of a parties in the city! Don’t expect to go to bed early – you’ll probably still be dancing util the early hours.

Andalusian cuisine

One of the main reasons I love visiting Andalusia, is for the food. There’s a strong regional cuisine, and while you’ll see tapas all over Spain, some of the dishes in southern Spain are extra special! I’d recommend trying salmorejo – a type of tomato soup, served cold, with boiled egg on top.

Salmorejo is a cold Andalusian soup

In Cadiz, I enjoyed trying the tortilla de camarones. This crispy shrimp fritter is made with small local prawns. A food tour is a great way to dive head first into what’s local. I particularly loved this food tour of Seville.

You’ll notice Moorish influences in the regional cuisine too, with chickpeas, dried fruits, slow cooked meats and a variety of spices appearing in the dishes. Plus, with the south coast on the doorstep, you’ll be spoiled with all the amazing fish and seafood on offer.

A popular dish on the Seville food scene – Chickpeas and spinach

In terms of drinks, you have to try the manzanilla or fino sherry, which is made in Jerez. Rebujito is another popular drink, made by mixing sherry with lemonade. Seville orange wine is also growing in popularity. This sweet, almost perfumed, fortified wine is made by macerating dried Seville orange peels in a sweet white wine.

The architecture of Andalusia

The architecture in Andalusia is extremely varied. You’ll find beautiful white villages, ancient Moorish mosques and stunning cathedrals. There are some modern wonders too, such as the Pompidou Centre in Malaga. Here are a few must-sees.

Moorish architecture in Andalusia

I’ve loved exploring the Moorish past of this Spanish region. The Real Alcazar of Seville is one of the most spectacular places to see. This UNESCO World Heritage Site has mosaic courtyards, stunning rooms and landscaped gardens. It dates back to the 10th century.

Real Alcázar de Seville

Meanwhile, head to Granada and you’ll see the magnificent Alhambra up on a hill. Translating as ‘red palace’ this ancient palace and fortress dates back to the 8th century. It’s one of the best-preserved Muslim medieval cities in the world.

I’d also suggest stepping inside the the Mezquita-Catedral de Córdoba (I’d recommend booking a skip the line ticket to save queuing). Starting its life as a mosque, it was later converted into a cathedral. It’s the most amazing blend of Christian and Muslim architecture. This story alone is fascinating and a good indication into the melting point that this city is.

Beautiful mooroish architecture in Cordoba’s Mezquita

White villages in Andalusia

One of my favourite things about road trips through southern Spain are spotting pretty white villages coming into view. They’re dotted all over the region. I really liked seeing Antequera – a very historic and pretty white town, with lots of character.

Ronda has beautiful white buildings

Other places to see this style of Spanish living are Ronda, Mijas, and Vejer de la Frontera. Many of them ooze charm, stay true to traditions and have pretty courtyards, flowers in pots and a traditional way of life.

The perfect Andalusia road trip route

If you’re planning to visit this region, I’d recommend renting a car at Málaga Airport with CarGest. Having your own set of wheels will make a big difference, as you’ll be able to visit all the amazing spots I’ve recommended. Just think of all the hidden gems you’ll find! Plus, the scenery between destinations is often just as breathtaking as the places themselves.

A road trip gives you the freedom to explore

I have a very comprehensive southern Spain road trip itinerary, which I’d recommend taking a look at. However, it covers a lot more of the country than Andalusia. If you’re just planning to visit this one region, here’s a suggestion of a great route.

Málaga – Begin with art and tapas in Picasso’s birthplace. Ronda – Drive inland to see the dramatic gorge and bridge. Seville – Immerse yourself in flamenco, food, and festivals, plus the cathedral, Plaza de Espana and Real Alcazar too. Córdoba – Visit the Mezquita and stroll through the pretty streets of the old Jewish quarter. Granada – Finish your road trip with the magical Alhambra and views of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading about Andalusia. It’s such a pretty and varied region of Spain, no doubt you’ll fall in love with it just as much as I did!