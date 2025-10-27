From delicious food and drink spots, to the most famous sights, this guide will help you plan a weekend escape from Paris to London.

If you’re craving a quick city break packed with culture, world-class food and that unmistakable buzz, London makes for the perfect weekend escape from Paris. Having lived in London for years (and only recently moved out), I still get a little thrill every time I return! Not only is it beautiful and historic, it’s somewhere that feels like it’s always evolving. Each time I return, I discover a new restaurant I want to visit or a beautiful boutique I want to shop in!

It’s really accessible too. I know I have some readers who plan trips from Europe to London, so I wanted to create this guide to show it’s easy to plan a Paris to London trip by train. Before you know it, you’re swapping croissants for cream teas and café terraces for cosy pubs!

You’ll love seeing London’s famous landmarks

In this guide I’ll give you a quick rundown of how to spend 48 hours in London. From seeing the most famous sights, to exploring a few hidden gems, this guide will help you make the most of your time.

Ready to plan your weekend in London? Here’s how to spend 48 hours exploring my favourite corners of the city.

A Weekend in London Itinerary

Day 1

Morning

I always recommend starting your London adventure with a stroll along the River Thames. Not only is it a lovely way to feel like you’ve arrived in the city, but you’ll also get to see a handful of the most iconic sights. You could start by The London Eye, enjoying views over the river to Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. Then head along the Thames Path to see the Tate Modern art gallery (free to enter) and Shakespeare’s Globe.

Eventually you’ll reach London’s most famous food market, Borough Market, which is a great place to stop and eat. Finally, continue on until you spot the famous sight of Tower Bridge and the Tower of London. This walk will take a few hours at a relaxed pace, and there’s plenty of time for coffees, snacks and photos along the way!

There are so many iconic sights to visit in London

Lunch

Personally, I’d recommend you plan your day so that you reach Borough Market around lunchtime. You’ll find so many cuisines under one roof, from tasty bowls of paella, to Argentine grills and Indian street food. When I lived nearby, it was where most of my money went! Save space for a sweet treat too – the donuts from Bread Ahead are incredible!

Once you’ve refuelled, it’s time to swap the busy market for a slower pace and some beautiful river views.

I always love exploring Borough Market

Afternoon

After lunch, hop on a boat from Tower Bridge to Greenwich. A lot of tourists stay within the central areas of London, but I’ve always had such a soft spot for Greenwich. This area to the south of London is reachable by boat, and is home to iconic spots such as the Old Royal Naval College and the Royal Observatory. If you catch it on a sunny day, it’s one of the prettiest areas of London!

The climb up to the observatory is well worth it for the views alone. You’ll see the London skyline in a whole new way! There’s also a lovely market in Greenwich, along with plenty of cafes and restaurants, so you can enjoy a snack when you get peckish!

Evening

For dinner, I’d recommend you head to Soho. This smallish area is packed full of lively restaurants and bars. You’ll find pretty much every cuisine represented in this zone too, from delicious sourdough pizzas to vibrant tacos and flavoursome dumplings. If you’ve got a craving for Asian food, Chinatown has a range of Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese options. My top picks include Kiln (amazing Thai food) and Fallow (modern British food), which is just a short walk south of Soho.

Day 2

Morning

London is a great city for brunching in! As you’ll have seen so much of central London on day one, I think it’s fun to see how different the vibe is as you head east to Shoreditch. This area is famed for its hipster style, cool cafés, urban boutiques and street art. Two of my favourite brunch spots around here are Gaia Bistro and BOBO & WILD. You can’t go wrong!

After brunch, I’d recommend a mooch Brick Lane and Spitalfields. Here you’ll find an eclectic mix of vintage stores, food stalls and boutiques. If you’re still peckish after brunch, then Brick Lane Beigel Bake is an institution. It’s open 24 hours a day and is busy at all hours!

You’ll see lots of street art in East London

Afternoon

In the afternoon, catch the tube to South Kensington to explore one of London’s world-class museums. The Natural History Museum and the V&A are both incredible (and free to enter). If the sun is shining, I love nothing more than enjoying a stroll through Hyde Park or Kensington Gardens. London’s parks are so full of life, it’s fun just grabbing a cuppa and watching the world go by.

Natural History Museum is one of the best museums in London

Evening

For your final night, I’d recommend taking a trip to King’s Cross. This area has completely transformed in recent years and has a very cool vibe. I love the restaurants around Coal Drop’s Yard and Granary Square. I’d recommend Dishoom (top-rated Indian cuisine), Caravan (an all-day brasserie which always has a great vibe), Hoppers (delicious Sri Lankan food) or Barrafina (trendy Spanish joint).

I hope this guide to visiting London from Paris helps you plan the best trip possible. While Paris is an amazing city, London will always be my number one! When you see the range of amazing activities, food and drink options and history, it’s easy to see why.

The best part? You really can experience all of this in one weekend. With Paris only a short train ride away, you might as well make this cross-Channel escape a regular thing.