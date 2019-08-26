



From luxurious hotels with views of the castle, to chic, modern options, this accommodation guide will help you decide where to stay in Edinburgh.

Oh Edinburgh – what a beautiful city you are! Most first-time visitors fall in love with the city’s old-world charm. With ancient castles, quaint alleyways and world class festivals, it’s no wonder that this stunning city attracts tourists from across the globe.

Yet, visiting a place this pretty comes at a price, with the majority of Edinburgh’s hotel options falling into the premium bracket. If you’ve got cash to splash, there are plenty of a great accommodation options that blend modern amenities with the city’s traditional elegance.

However, if you’re visiting the city on a budget, don’t panic! While I’ve made it sound pricey, there are enough mid-range and cheap hotels in Edinburgh too! So, without further ado, it’s time for me to help you decide where to stay in Edinburgh…

Where To Stay In Edinburgh, Scotland

Luxury Hotels In Edinburgh

This Edinburgh luxury hotel is a true icon of the city. In a spectacular location, The Balmoral provides sophisticated service to all who stay. With a Michelin-starred restaurant and stunning views across the city, The Balmoral would be my top pick if you’re visiting for a special occasion or celebration. Like a tipple? This hotel is also famed for its extensive whisky collection, which features more than 500 local and international drams.

Check availability and latest prices at The Balmoral Hotel here

Boasting a super central location, Old Town Chambers Apartments provide luxury accommodation, perfect for a city break in the Scottish capital. The swanky series of apartments is surprisingly modern inside, and contrasts to the ancient streets outside. Keen to exercise during your stay? There’s a fitness centre within the complex, so you can squeeze in a workout between trips to castles, museums and world-class restaurants. It’s not far from Waverley Train Station too, so it’s nice and convenient if you’re travelling by public transport.

Check availability and latest prices at Old Town Chambers Apartments here

With stunning views over Edinburgh Castle, this luxury hotel is a great option if you’re visiting the Scottish capital for a special occasion. Featuring elegant rooms, a fantastic bar and one of the city’s finest eateries, One Square Restaurant, The Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa is regarded as one of the best hotels in Edinburgh. Looking for somewhere to relax and unwind? The hotel’s thermal suite and rooftop hydropool experience are rated among Edinburgh’s top spa experiences. All in all, this hotel provides guests with a sleek, modern environment, close to all the major sights.

Check availability and latest prices at Sheraton Grand Hotel And Spa here

Located on the historic Royal Mile right in the heart of Edinburgh, this hotel features modern decor throughout. The Itchcoo Bar and Restaurant serves up excellent food and drink, whilst the hotel’s proximity to major attractions such as Edinburgh Castle, Royal Yacht Britannia and Royal Botanical Gardens make it one of the best-located hotels in Edinburgh.

Check availability and latest prices at Radisson Blu Hotel Edinburgh here

If you are trying to figure out where to stay in Edinburgh, this hotel is one of my top picks. Another hotel in a central location, Le Monde boasts two restaurants, three bars and even a nightclub! Serving quality cuisine using locally-sourced ingredients, it’s a great option for those who want everything within the comfort of their hotel.

Check availability and latest prices at Le Monde Hotel here

Mid-Range Hotels In Edinburgh

This mid-range Edinburgh hotel is located close to the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle and the pretty streets of the old town. With funky rooms that offer sweeping views across the city, and a plethora of modern comforts, Point A is a great option if your budget doesn’t stretch to some of the high-end recommendations so far. I’d also say it’d be a good choice if you’re planning a romantic break, or looking for the best place to stay in Edinburgh as a family.

Check availability and latest prices at Point A Hotel here

This small yet funky central Edinburgh hotel is a great option if you want to see all the famous sights. The Haymarket Hub benefits from a super central location as well as modern, stylish rooms equipped with all the amenities you could ever need. A handy little bonus with this hotel is that the rooms contain a phone with free national and international calls, just in case you need to catch up with friends or family back home during your Edinburgh sightseeing trip.

Check availability and latest prices at Edinburgh Haymarket Hub Hotel here

This is one of the best hotels in Edinburgh if you’re on a bit of a budget but don’t fancy staying in a hostel. It’s in a fab location close to the old town, Royal Mile and all the main sights. The boutique style accommodation offers modern rooms, with a mix of quirky decor and old-world charm.

Check availability and latest prices at Motel One here

Hostels In Edinburgh

Want to visit Edinburgh but you’re on a backpacker budget? Kick Ass Greyfriars is a top-rated hostel in the city centre, with quirky decor and all the mod cons you could need. There’s a shared lounge (great for meeting people), several dorms (both mixed and single sex) and some private rooms too. When I last checked you could get a night in a dorm for around £12, making this one of the cheapest places to stay in Edinburgh!

Check availability and latest prices at Kick Ass Greyfriars here

Still looking for the ideal hotel in Edinburgh? Search using the map below…

Hopefully this guide has helped you decide where to stay in Edinburgh. All that remains is for you to sit back and enjoy all that this incredible city has to offer, and of course, let me know where you end up!

Planning to continue your Scottish adventure? Take a look at my first-timer’s guide to Glasgow.

