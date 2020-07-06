Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

Wondering where to stay in Geneva? From luxurious suites overlooking the lake to stylish rooms in the city, these are some of the best hotels in Geneva.

Geneva is a spectacular city boasting a rich history, stunning landscapes and plenty of beautiful places to stay. It’s easy to understand why people love visiting. There’s something so magical about cities based around lakes. The views are stunning and the colours and light change throughout the day.

If you’re visiting for a special occasion, you’re in luck! This is a city renowned for its luxury hotels. In fact, the city of Geneva has the highest concentration of five-star hotels in the country!

It’s not just about chandeliers and crystal ballrooms either… although you’ll see a fair few places with those. There’s a beautiful old-world charm to many of the hotels in Geneva, which give them a warm and inviting feel. It’s a little bit like turning back the clock!

Some have stunning landscaped gardens, others have views to the Swiss Alps and Lake Geneva. Plus, many are within walking distance of the city’s tourist attractions including the Palais Des Eaux and Saint Pierre Cathedral.

So, whether you’re looking for the very best luxury hotels in Geneva, or fancy somewhere that’s a little more budget-friendly, I’ve got options to suit every style of trip.

Where To Stay In Geneva, Switzerland

Can you believe this was the first hotel to open not only in Geneva, but the whole of Switzerland, back in 1834. The large luxury hotel is located right on the banks of Lake Geneva, so you can expect spectacular views, especially if you have a lake-view room or suite.

All of the rooms have luxurious French furnishings and if you don’t have a view of the lake, you’ll still have a great view as the other rooms overlook the old city and the hotel’s gardens.

The hotel has 115 rooms, 44 suites, a spa, several restaurants and a great cocktail bar. Il Lago is the hotel’s Italian fine-dining restaurant, which serves up some of the best Italian cuisine outside of Italy!

Meanwhile, Bar des Bergues is a great place for a pre-dinner cocktail, especially as it’s overseen by Sophie Larrouture, who was named the best bartender in Switzerland.

If you’re wondering where to stay in Geneva for the most luxurious experience, the Four Seasons Geneva is my top choice. It’d be perfect for a honeymoon or anniversary.

Oh and you’ll find a unique element on the roof too. There’s an indoor rooftop infinity pool which has a special underwater music system, plus incredible views to the Alps and Geneva’s pretty old town.

Check availability and latest prices at the Four Seasons Geneva here

Almost as old as the Four Seasons Hotel, the Ritz-Carlton is another incredible 5* hotel in Geneva, offering a luxurious experience with chic modern interiors. The hotel was completely renovated in 2017 and is located in the heart of the city, on the banks of Lake Geneva.

Foodies will love the hotel’s restaurants, which include The Living Room Bar & Kitchen which serves up international fusion cuisine, and Scandinavian offering, The Fiskebar.

For chocolate lovers, adjacent to the lobby is Philippe Pascoët’s Carouge boutique, where guests are offered complimentary wine and chocolate pairing during their stay. You could even book a private chocolate workshop with the master chocolatier himself!

Check availability and latest prices at the Ritz-Carlton Geneva here

If you’re looking for where to stay in Geneva with stunning lake views, you’re spoiled for choice. Le Richemond Genève is another 5* beauty, right on the banks of the lake, close to the Jet d’Eau fountain and the Brunswick Gardens.

A member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the hotel is renowned for its food scene. Head to the terrace of Le Jardin Restaurant for sumptuous French cuisine, featuring a host of local products. Or for an extra special treat, head to Le Bar for a glass of champagne after check in.

This hotel likes to really look after its guests, so as part of your booking you’ll receive free tickets for the yellow mouettte boat which takes you across the lake to Quai-Gustave-Ador, where you can explore Jardin Anglais and visit the famous Saint Pierre Cathedral. If you enjoy longer walks, the Palais des Nations is just 30 minutes’ walk from the hotel. It’s also not far to the main train station for travels further afield. Check out my Switzerland itinerary for lots of ideas of beautiful places to visit.

If you’re craving some relaxation, the hotel’s signature spa, Le Spa offers a variety of beauty and therapeutic treatments, as well as having a sauna and Turkish steam room. It’s the perfect place to unwind after a busy day checking out the city’s tourist attractions.

Check availability and latest prices at Le Richemond here

One of the last standing family-owned luxury hotels in Geneva, Hotel Beau Rivage is managed by the fifth generation of the same family that opened it in 1865. With spectacular views over Lake Geneva, this hotel also boasts mesmerising views of Mont Blanc, Saint Peters Cathedral and across to the Jet d’Eau Fountain. It’s like a postcard in all directions!

If you’re wondering where to stay in Geneva on your honeymoon, I’d recommend taking a look at the celestial suites on the top floor, which offer views of the night sky straight from your bed. What could be more romantic?

Or for one of Geneva’s top gourmet experiences, visit the hotel’s restaurant Le Chat-Botté, to enjoy tasty and indulgent dishes by chef Dominique Gauthier.

Check availability and latest prices at Hotel Beau Rivage Geneva here

If you’re wondering where to stay in Geneva as a family, check out this hotel. It’s another luxury option, right on the banks of Lake Geneva, and has a few features that kids will love. The hotel boasts a unique feature of an Urban Beach, where kids and big kids can play.

It’s one of the largest hotels in the city too, with over 400 rooms and suites in a variety of styles. There are plenty of options that would work well for families, including suites and interlinking bedrooms.

The Fairmont has 3 gourmet restaurants – an Italian, Chinese and a steak restaurant. One of my favourite features is FloorTwo Bar, a stunning a circular bar with epic views over the lake. There’s also a nightclub within the hotel.

For those looking for relaxation on holiday in Geneva, head to the hotel’s spa, where you’ll find Geneva’s largest indoor swimming pool.

Check availability and latest prices at the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva here

Just as the name suggests, this is a great choice if you’re choosing where to stay in Geneva city centre. Unlike the other hotels I’ve mentioned, this one is a little cheaper and would suit a mid-range budget.

It’s located right in the heart of Geneva, so you can can easily walk to places like the Horloge Fleurie (the Flower Clock) and spot famous views like the Jet d’Eau Fountain,

Some of the rooms have a lot of character, with exposed beams and cute balconies. It’s also a great option if you’re visiting the city as a family, as some of the rooms have bunk beds for kids.

Repeated throughout most reviews of this hotel is that the location is perfect for travellers on foot who want a comfortable space to return to rest after a long day’s exploring.

Check availability and latest prices at Hotel Central here

If you’re not that keen on hotels, how about renting an apartment in Geneva? Fontaine offers much more space for the money than most hotel rooms in Geneva.

Guests mention that the Fontaine is great for people looking for something central, but more private than a hotel room. The bonus is that the space sleeps up to four people in comfort. It would be ideal for a family or a group of friends.

There’s a basic kitchen area too, which is handy if you don’t want to spend all your money on expensive meals out in the city.

This 1-bedroom apartment is bang in the centre of the action, with Geneva Town Hall, Flower Clock, St. Pierre Cathedral and main shopping district all within walking distance.

Check availability and latest prices here

Wondering where to stay in Geneva on a budget? This is a real gem in the city centre. It’s still right in the heart of the action, and within walking distance of everything you could want on your holiday in Geneva.

Bedrooms are bright and cheerful, but pretty basic, so work well as a place to crash after a busy day of sightseeing, or if you’re visiting the city for business.

I like that while the prices are lower, there are still some stylish elements to the hotel, particularly in the main reception area and the outdoor terrace. There’s also a sauna, fitness centre and Turkish bath. It’s one of the best places to stay in Geneva if you’re on a budget, but not looking to compromise on comfort.

Check availability and latest prices at Design Hotel F6 here

I hope this guide helps you decide where to stay in Geneva for your trip. If you’re wondering where else to visit in Switzerland, don’t miss my Switzerland itinerary. There are so many gorgeous spots I’d recommend!

