From luxury all-inclusive resorts to unique boutique hotels and trendy, bohemian villas – if you need ideas for where to stay in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, this handy accommodation guide will help you plan the perfect trips.

With pristine white sand beaches, glittering turquoise waters, and colourful corals, Isla Mujeres is one of Mexico’s finest holiday destinations. Located just 13 km off the Yucatan Peninsula in the Riviera Maya, this beautiful slice of paradise is the perfect destination for a relaxing break. Escape the hustle and bustle of nearby Cancun, and head here for a little peace and tranquillity. Everything about Isla Mujeres is designed to leave you feeling revitalised and restored.

The vibe here is cool and laid back, but there’s so shortage of things to do in Isla Mujeres. The waters of the Yucatan Peninsula are teeming with marine life, and this is a wonderful destination to try your hand at snorkelling or scuba diving, or if you time it right, you could even swim with whale sharks!

Head for the Punta Sur, where you can visit the pre-Colombian Mayan ruins of Ixchel, or rent a golf cart and take a tour of the island to admire the colourful murals and houses. Once you get hungry, you can enjoy one of my fave things about Mexico – the food. Still to this day, I can honestly say I had some of the best tacos I’ve ever eaten, from a small taco stand at the side of the road in Isla Mujeres. I still dream about them!

If you’re still deciding where to visit on your trip to Mexico, I’d recommend reading about Isla Holbox, Cancun, and the Riviera Maya. There are lots of beautiful spots that I’d recommend. If you’re looking for ideas on where to stay in Isla Mujeres, I’ve got you covered. Coming up, the best Isla Mujeres hotels, no matter what your budget.

Where To Stay in Isla Mujeres

Luxury Hotels in Isla Mujeres

Widely regarded as one of the best luxury hotels in Isla Mujeres, the Zoetry Villa Rolandi is the ideal destination if you’re seeking sun, sand, and a state-of-the-art spa. This luxurious boutique hotel offers large suites complete with a private Jacuzzi on your balcony, as well as all the facilities you’d expect from a five-star hotel.

There are two excellent restaurants; one serves up Swiss-Italian specialities, and the other offers French-Mexican fusion cuisine. The Thalasso Spa provides a range of treatments designed for ultimate relaxation. If you can tear yourself away, the hotel also offers plenty of excursions and activities, including yoga, kayaking, wine tastings and scuba diving.

Check availability and latest prices at Zoetry Villa Rolandi here

Craving a dreamy vacation in Isla Mujeres? The Isla Mujeres Palace is an all inclusive, adults-only resort, and the perfect place if you’re looking for a little romance. This lovely resort is one of the best hotels in Isla Mujeres for couples, specifically designed to create an intimate, romantic atmosphere. It’s part of Palace Resorts, and is the smaller sister hotel of the impressive Moon Palace in Cancun.

Located in a sleepy fishing village, Isla Mujeres Palace boasts a world-class spa, comfortable, luxurious rooms, and lively evening entertainment. Sip a cocktail as you laze by the swimming pool or take advantage of individual kayaking lessons on the beach – the choice is yours. But beware – you may not want to leave!

Check availability and latest prices at Isla Mujeres Palace here

Casa Coco is a luxury boutique hotel, and a great choice for a luxury retreat in Isla Mujeres. Carefully decorated in a bohemian-chic style, Casa Coco is warm, welcoming and offers a lush oceanfront setting.

The stunning Paraiso Beach is just a five-minute walk, and this beautiful oasis is filled with intimate nooks and crannies where you can relax, enjoy the view, and sip on a tasty cocktail under the warm Mexican sun.

There is a wide range of activities on offer, from yoga sessions on the hay-thatched rooftop patio, to kayaking and snorkelling in the lush waters that surround the island. Casa Coco is one of the best Isla Mujeres hotels for laid-back luxury, and I think is a great option for couples visiting the region.

Check availability and latest prices at Casa Coco here

If you’re seeking a romantic escape in Isla Mujeres, don’t miss the Privilege Aluxes, an upmarket hotel not far from Playa Norte. This is an all-inclusive, adults-only resort, meaning you won’t have to deal with the noise and chaos that accompanies larger family hotels!

Instead, relax in your own private whirlpool on your balcon, enjoy a treatment in the hotel’s spa, or laze by the side of the pool. Pure bliss!

Check availability and latest prices at Privilege Aluxes here

Without doubt one of the best luxury hotels in Isla Mujeres, Mia Reef is an all-inclusive resort perched on its own private island, just off Isla Mujeres. It occupies a killer location to the north, surrounded by water on all sides, and the ocean view rooms and suites will take your breath away. Look at it!

Decked out in a trendy bohemian style, and fitted with all of the luxury amenities that you’ll need for the perfect stay, Mia Reef is one of the best Isla Mujeres hotels, and a unique option for anyone visiting Quintana Roo.

With a private beach and shallow natural lagoon, you’ll find plenty of opportunities for swimming and snorkelling, and at night, things become a little livelier with entertainment in the bar area. Plus, lovers of Mexican food will adore the taco stand at Mia Reef. What’s not to like?!

Check availability and latest prices at Mia Reef here

Want to escape the hustle and bustle of Playa Norte and downtown Isla Mujeres? Head for Hotel Secreto, your own secret paradise retreat, tucked away behind North Beach. This stylish boutique hotel has an intimate feel, with just 12 decorated suites situated on the northern tip of the island.

Enjoy the view from the stunning outdoor pool, sample a platter of fresh fruit and warm croissants delivered to your room every morning, or indulge in a treatment at the spa. Due to its small size and peaceful, intimate setting, this lovely hotel offers plenty of personal touches, making it one of the best hotels in Isla Mujeres.

Check availability and latest prices at Hotel Secreto here

Mid-Range Hotels in Isla Mujeres

Located on the soft, golden sands of North Beach, Ixchel Beach Hotel offers convenience and comfort at a very reasonable price. It’s a great mid-range option if you’re wondering where to stay in Isla Mujeres but don’t want to blow your entire budget on a really fancy hotel! After all, it’s advisable to keep some spending money for daily tacos and cocktails!

The larger suites at Ixchel Beach Hotel offer kitchens and balconies, which is a useful option if you’re looking for self-catering facilities or you’re travelling with children. Choose from two outdoor pools, hang out in the nautically themed bar, or order your drinks directly from the beach – the choice is yours.

Check availability and latest prices at Ixchel Beach Hotel here

Another mid-range offering on Playa Norte, Na Balam Beach Hotel offers fantastic value and everything you need for a break in the sun. The location is perfect – a short walk to the downtown bars and restaurants, but in a quiet and peaceful location on the beach too.

Don’t miss the beachfront spa, offering a range of treatments, and the wonderful views from the open-air restaurant.

Check availability and latest prices at Na Balam Beach Hotel and Villas here

Budget Hotels in Isla Mujeres

There are plenty of luxury hotels in Isla Mujeres in case you want to splash out, but if you don’t want to blow the budget on accommodation, check out the Rocamar Hotel. This friendly, no-frills hotel occupies a stellar downtown location, and has comfortable, spacious rooms. Most of the hotel’s rooms have balconies with ocean views and hammocks, so you won’t be losing out on the beautiful views.

The beach is just a short walk away, and you can even have spa access at a neighbouring hotel. This budget hotel gets great reviews, and it can’t be beaten when it comes to value for money.

Check availability and latest prices at Rocamar Hotel here

