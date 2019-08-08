Where to stay in Madrid, Spain

From smart luxury hotels to stripped-back Scandi-style retreats and funky roof terraces, this accommodation guide will help you decide where to stay in Madrid.

The beautiful, buzzing city of Madrid is the perfect place to visit on a city break, offering cultural wonders, stunning architecture, and some of the best nightlife in Spain. It’s a city of pretty parks, world-class art galleries, top museums, lively rooftop bars, and quirky restaurants. What sets the city apart, is the classic Madrileño spirit. The locals are outgoing, passionate, and devoted to the art of having a good time. Yes, prepare for feistiness and fun in Madrid!

From Seville and Barcelona, to Malaga, Cadiz and Granada, I’ve spent time in a lot of Spain’s major cities, and to be honest, I didn’t expect to like Madrid as much as I did. I thought that the capital would have less charm, and be too chaotic. I was pleasantly surprised! I loved the cute streets with tiny cava and tapas bars, the spirit of the people, and the variety of things to do.

Yet, navigating this European capital can be challenging for newbies. The centre of Madrid is divided into several different barrios, each with its own distinctive character. Art and culture buffs will feel most at home in upmarket Salamanca, Retiro or the literary quarter of Las Letras, where you’ll find some of the best luxury hotels in Madrid.

For something a little different, head to trendy Malasaña or Lavapiés for cool vintage stores, tapas bars and atmospheric jazz clubs. While it’s a reasonably large city, it’s nothing on the scale of my home in London, and I felt it was pretty walkable! That means whichever neighbourhood you choose, you’re never too far from the major sights.

The Spanish capital offers something for everything, from cheap hotels to luxury 5-star accommodation that could rival the royal palace itself! If you’re looking for ideas for where to stay in Madrid, hopefully my handy guide will help you.

Where To Stay in Madrid

Luxury Hotels in Madrid

For a touch of traditional grandeur, head to Hotel Wellington in Madrid’s upmarket Salamanca district. A Madrid institution since the early 20th century, Hotel Wellington has hosted an array of high profile guests, including Gene Kelly and Ernest Hemmingway, and is one of the best luxury hotels in Madrid.

Inside you’ll find plush furnishings, gilded chandeliers, and even opera concerts in the beautiful lobby. There’s an outdoor pool – perfect for when Madrid’s temperatures soar in the summer months. Don’t miss the Michelin-starred food at Kabuki Wellington, one of Madrid’s top Japanese restaurants.

The Westin Palace offers Parisian-style elegance in the heart of the city, and is counted among the best hotels in Madrid. Perfectly located just a stone’s throw from the Prado and Retiro Park, and within walking distance of Madrid’s Metro system, the Westin offers an excellent base for exploring all that the city has to offer. That is, if you can prise yourself away from the luxurious spa and the elegant, glass-domed restaurant, La Rotunda.

This five star luxury hotel is located in leafy Chamberi, where you’ll find streets lined with cute tapas bars and restaurants. Once the opulent residence of the Duke of Santo Mauro, this Madrid hotel offers neoclassical luxury, beautiful shady gardens and lush interiors. Don’t miss dining at world-class restaurant La Biblioteca, located in the hotel’s iconic wood panelled library, or the famous art deco Gin Bar – the perfect spot for a pre-dinner cocktail.

Dear Hotel boasts one of the best hotel views in the whole of Madrid. What better way to relax after a hard day’s sightseeing than by sipping a cocktail from the stunning (but compact!) rooftop pool? It’s enough to make you feel as though you were swimming right over the city itself, and it’s a lovely place to take in the glittering city lights at night. Located directly on the Calle Gran Via, Dear Hotel offers everything you need for a luxury stay in Madrid – so why not travel in style and treat yourself to a slice of opulence during your trip?

7 Islas Hotel is located in the south of ultra-cool Malasaña, an area that has recently been regenerated and is known as one of the best areas to stay in Madrid for shopping and eating out. This funky hotel fits right in, with an industrial, modern aesthetic and a laid back, friendly ambience. Fully equipped with its own gin distillery, the 7 Islas Hotel is a favourite with hipsters and art lovers – so much so, you’ll find exhibitions featuring the work of local artists in the lobby. If you’re looking for the best area to stay in Madrid for nightlife or a girly trip away, I’d definitely recommend Malasaña.

Mid-Range Hotels in Madrid

Artrip Hotel boasts stripped-back, Scandi style features, and a warm, friendly welcome. The hotel is located in Lavapiés, the home of all things arty in Madrid. For the quality of hotel, I think the prices are pretty reasonable. If you’re not sure where to stay in Madrid with a family, I’d say this comfortable hotel could work well as they also offer family rooms and kid-friendly activities and tours.

Moments away from the bustling Plaza del Sol, Hotel Regina offers vintage design and chic interiors in the heart of the city. This is a mid-range hotel with more than a hint of luxury and glamour, together with lively bar Caramba. It’s also just a 15-minute walk to Retiro Park and the Prado Museum, making this one of the best hotels in Madrid for location and value for money.

This boutique hotel was given a fresh look by renowned interior designer Pascua Ortega, and is now a beautiful, airy, relaxing place to spend your vacation in Madrid. Located in the literary quarter of Las Letras, Room Mate Alicia offers comfortable surroundings, elegant design and friendly service. Las Letras is a great area to stay in Madrid to soak up its bohemian atmosphere and immerse yourself in the literary history of the city.

Budget Hotels in Madrid

Located in the lively La Latina district, just a stone’s throw from the major sights, The Hat is something of a Madrid institution. You’ll find everything from bunk bed dorms to single and double en-suite rooms, some even with their own private balconies.

Rooms are basic, but comfortable, and extremely good value if you don’t want to blow your budget on a pricey Madrid hotel. This is a great option for solo travellers, who can enjoy a free tour of the city and meet people in the communal areas. The best feature of The Hat is the lively roof terrace and bar – the ideal place to kick back with a beer and watch the sunset over the Madrid skyline. If you’re a solo traveller looking for for the best place to stay in Madrid city centre, I’d definitely recommend The Hat.

Hopefully this guide has helped you decide where to stay in Madrid. All that remains is for you to sit back and enjoy all that this incredible city has to offer, and of course, let me know where you end up!





