Looking to visit the best museums in Stockholm? From maritime and natural history to music and photography, these Stockholm museums provide a range of fun experiences!

There’s definitely no shortage of things to do in Stockholm! It’s a beautiful city with a characterful old town that oozes charm. There are palaces, opera houses, chic shops and beautiful views across the water from pretty much everywhere.

While wandering the city on foot is one of my top recommendations for any first visit, if you’re looking to learn more about its history, art, and culture, how about planning a visit to one of the city’s many museums?

Whether you’re looking for a great Stockholm institution to visit when it’s cold and wet outside, or you simply want to enrich your trip to the city, there are plenty of great options to choose from! From world-renowned art collections at the Moderna Museum to pop group ABBA’s interactive exhibit, there will definitely be something that will interest you.

Coming up are my pick of the best museums in Stockholm. Ready to start planning your trip? Here we go!

11 Best Museums in Stockholm

The Vasa Museum, Djurgarden, Stockholm

Have you heard about the ill-fated Vasa?

The Vasa Museum is one of the best museums in Europe, and one of the most tourist attractions in Scandinavia. It was also voted one of the top ten best museums on the planet by Trip Advisor a few years ago!

The Vasa Museum is the most popular museum in Stockholm, Sweden

Located on the island of Djurgarden, this incredible museum houses the remains of a 17th century Swedish warship. The Vasa ship sank on its maiden voyage in 1628 and was rescued 300 years later in almost perfect condition!

The museum also has exhibitions dedicated to other famous ships and offers fascinating insights into Swedish life during that period. It’s a truly unique experience for anyone interested in maritime history.

The Swedish History Museum, Stockholm

The Swedish History Museum is located in the heart of the city and is home to over 10 million historically significant artefacts, some dating back to the Bronze Age.

The Swedish History Museum is a great addition to any Stockholm itinerary

When you visit, you’ll be able to explore exhibits chronologically or focus on specific topics of interest, such as Viking culture, medieval art, and more. The museum has screens, visuals, and audio that really bring history to life too!

ABBA The Museum, Stockholm

Ready to belt out a few lines of Waterloo or The Winner Takes It All? No trip to Stockholm is complete without a visit to the fully interactive and immersive ABBA Museum. Here you can learn all about the iconic Swedish band, their amazing history, and their record-breaking career.

ABBA The Museum is one of the top museums in Stockholm

However, that’s not all! You can even mix your own music in a recording studio, try some of their famous outfits virtually, sing along to some of their biggest hits, and step onto the stage to perform! While tickets are on the pricey side, trust me when I say it’s worth every penny. Just be sure to buy tickets in advance to save time on the day. After visiting, you’ll understand why many people rate this as one of the best museums in Stockholm!

The Nobel Museum, Stockholm

Located in the former stock exchange building of Stockholm, the Nobel Prize Museum opened on the 100th anniversary of the Nobel Prize in 2001. It’s a must-see for anyone interested in the history of the Nobel Prize or in the life and work of its founder: Alfred Nobel.

The Nobel Museum Stockholm is a fascinating place to spend a day

This fascinating Stockholm museum also showcases special exhibits for different Nobel laureates, including Nelson Mandela, Marie Curie. Plus, there are plenty more items donated by big names over the years – you’ll have plenty to keep you busy. There’s also a souvenir shop and a cafe for when you need a little refuelling! Don’t forget to book tickets in advance, especially if you’re visiting in peak season.

Moderna Museet, Stockholm

If you’re an art lover, you simply have to plan a trip to Moderna Museet. With an extensive collection of over 130,000 artworks of different types and media from Sweden and worldwide, this is one of the best art museums in Stockholm.

Sculptures outside Moderna Museet – one of the best art museums in Stockholm

While most of the collection is from the 20th century, some pieces date back to the early 19th century. Lining the walls you’ll find amazing works by Dali, Picasso, Warhol, and Matisse, alongside cutting-edge installations and sculptures.

The gallery’s temporary and permanent exhibitions are constantly evolving, so it’s the kind of place you can return to time and time again.

Fotografiska, Södermalm, Stockholm



This is one of my personal favourite museums in Stockholm! Fotografiska Museet, or the Museum of Photography, is located in a former customs house on Södermalm Island. As well as featuring a wide variety of exhibitions and displays on the history and art of photography, you’ll also find some interesting audiovisual experiences.

Fotografiska is the photography museum in Stockholm

On top of that, Fotografiska offers food with some of the best views in Stockholm! Inside you’ll find the acclaimed sustainability-themed restaurant Gustaf Sandfridsson, which has earned itself a Michelin Green Star!

If you’re short on time, I’d recommend booking your Fotografiska tickets in advance.

There are always new exhibitions at Fotografiska photography gallery in Stockholm

Skansen Open Air Museum, Djurgården, Stockholm

Are you ready to take a trip back in time? At Skansen you can! This is the world’s oldest open-air museum and is located on the beautiful island of Djurgården.

Skansen is a living history museum in Stockholm

Here you can explore traditional Swedish homesteads which will give you an idea of what life was like in different parts of Sweden in the past. There’s also a chance to learn about native crafts like glassblowing and sample some local food. There’s even a zoo where you can see a range of animals native to Scandinavia, including reindeer, wolves, and the European bison!

This museum is particularly great for kids as it’s both educational and entertaining. I’ll admit though, as an adult, I absolutely loved Skansen too! There’s just so much to see. I’d recommend booking tickets in advance to save time on the day.

You’ll see traditional buildings like this one at Skansen

Skansen is really special around Christmas time when you’ll be able to see a range of festive activities and enjoy a delicious glass of glögg (Swedish mulled wine) as you walk around in the snow.

Drottningholm Palace, Lovön, Stockholm

Drottningholm Palace remains home to the Swedish Royal Family and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1991. Built in the 17th century, the palace has several features that make it a popular tourist destination.

Drottningholm Palace is a beautiful place to visit in Stockholm

The palace has baroque architecture, a Chinese Pavilion, manicured gardens, and the world’s oldest running theatre! Visitors can also enjoy a meal at one of the restaurants or take a boat ride through the surrounding waters.

Carl Eldhs Ateljémuseum, Stockholm

If you love art, don’t miss a trip to Carl Eldhs Ateljémuseum. This Swedish Museum is dedicated to the life and work of Carl Eldh, who was a successful sculptor in the early 20th century.

You can see lots of incredible sculptures at Carl Eldahs Ateljémuseum in Stockholm

As you walk around the well-preserved building (which used to be his home and studio) take a look at his notebooks, sketches and sculptures.

The Carl Eldhs Ateljémuseum also offers a variety of educational programs for visitors of all ages in which they can learn more about Swedish art and culture. This is considered one of the best art museums in Stockholm for a reason!

Natural History Museum, Stockholm

The Natural History Museum in Stockholm is one of Europe’s major natural history museums, with over 5 million visitors annually! It houses an impressive collection of art and artefacts from Sweden’s natural history, including rocks, minerals, and fossils that date back to the Mesozoic Era.

The Natural History Museum is one of the best museums in Stockholm

The museum also has several interactive exhibits, making it a great place to spend a day with the family.

Royal Swedish Academy Of Sciences, Stockholm

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is one of the most prestigious scientific institutions in the world. Founded in 1739, the academy has played a pivotal role in developing science and technology in Sweden and beyond.

The Royal Swedish Academy Of Sciences is a popular Stockholm museum to visit

The Academy is also a museum and houses an extensive collection of scientific instruments and artefacts. You’ll find tonnes to look at, including interactive exhibits on various topics including astronomy and zoology. Keep an eye on the website for the latest events and lectures too – there’s always something happening!

From art and photography, to natural sciences, history and even ABBA, there are so many amazing museums to visit in Stockholm. Which do you fancy visiting first?

