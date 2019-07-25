



The definitive guide to the best places to eat in Camden, featuring the best pub for a Sunday roast, top burger, tasty curry, plus some great cheap eats in Camden Market.

One of my favourite things about Camden is its food scene. It’s certainly never dull! I lived in the area for several years, and now I’ve moved to west London, it’s the food that keeps drawing me back to my old stomping ground.

I have always been fond of how diverse it is. You can literally eat your way around the world, from Spanish tapas to Korean fried chicken and healthy Hawaiian poke bowls. It’s a great area for sightseeing too. You can hop on a boat from Camden Lock, venture into the market for a spot of shopping, or enjoy the area’s famous nightlife. I spend many happy nights partying in the area – enjoying venues like The Blues Kitchen, Fifty-Five, Proud (now known as Fest Camden) and Gilgamesh.

But back to the food! From egg brunches and exotic cocktails to street food and mesmerising ice cream, I’ve spent my days eating my way around researching restaurants in Camden so I can help you guys pick the best spots!

So whether you’re looking for an awesome Sunday roast, the best curry house or just need to grab a quick coffee to start your day, enjoy my guide to the best places to eat in Camden Town, London.

Best Brunch In Camden: Leyas, Camden High Street

I’ll admit this was a tough category to judge! Camden has some great brunch spots, with special mentions going to The Blues Kitchen (for when you need a big feed) and hidden Italian spot Casa Tua. But for the best coffee in Camden, Instagram-worthy egg porn and delicious smashed avo on toast, head to Leyas. Since spending many weekends there, this fab independent coffee shop has expanded and now has three other branches across London. That’s how good it is!

Other great brunches in Camden: The Blues Kitchen, Casa Tua and Greenberry Cafe.

Best Sunday Roast In Camden: The Colonel Fawcett, Randolph Street

If there’s one thing Camden isn’t short of, it’s pubs! While plenty offer tasty food and a great atmosphere, The Colonel Fawcett has been my favourite for a long time. This pub serves upmarket, seasonal food and has a mix of dining and lounge areas. Their beef and lamb roasts are always excellent and come with all the trimmings including perfect yorkies! Plus, if gin’s your tipple, this pub has its own dedicated gin menu.

Other great pubs for a Sunday roast in Camden: The Engineer, The Edinboro Castle and The Prince Albert.

Best Ice Cream In Camden: Chin Chin Labs, Camden Market

London’s quirkiest ice cream parlour, Chin Chin Labs mixes science and food to create delicious desserts using liquid nitrogen. Along with standard ice cream flavours, they have a weekly list of specials featuring everything from beer butter caramel and coal-smoked satsuma to fig jam doughnut. Along with ice cream, they also serve ice cream sandwiches and indulgent hot chocolate topped with meringue.

Other great ice cream shops in Camden: Mamasons Dirty Ice Cream, Marine Ices and Amorino (plus keep an eye out for pop up stores in Camden Market).

Best Coffee In Camden: Lantana, Camden Market

Like many, my day can’t start without a caffeine fix. One of my favourite spots is Lantana, which is tucked away inside Camden Market. There’s a cool vibe, and the coffee is great. It’s also in the perfect location for when you start flagging during your shopping mission in the market!

Other great coffee shops in Camden: Leyas, Camden Coffee House and Melrose and Morgan.

Best Cocktails In Camden: Fifty Five, Jamestown Road

Fifty Five’s team of mixologists REALLY know what they’re doing. Their enormous menu features all the classics, along with plenty of intriguing combos including lemon cheesecake martinis, pineapple and sage margaritas and a whole list of ice cream cocktails! They also run great happy hours throughout the week.

Other great cocktail bars in Camden: Fest Camden, Joe’s, Made in Brasil and The Blues Kitchen.



Best Burger In Camden: Haché Burgers, Inverness Street

There are LOTS of contenders for the best burger in London. There’s Honest, Burger & Beyond, Band of Burgers and The Diner. I think Haché’s varied menu just about wins this category for me. From a reblochon and red onion chutney burger, to rosemary lamb burger and the Mexican Cajun-spiced burger served with guacamole and salsa – you’re guaranteed to find something that takes your fancy. The most exciting burger on the menu? Le Fume which is presented in a smoke filled dome at your table.

Other great burger restaurants in Camden: Honest, Burger & Beyond, Band of Burgers and The Diner.

Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Camden: Mildreds, Jamestown Road

Camden has always flown the flag for vegetarian food in London, and there are plenty of great options in the area today. The menu at Mildreds is so interesting at that you’ll swiftly forget that you’re not eating meat. From grilled halloumi with watermelon, radish, chilli, yuzu, and herbs to their tasty Sri Lankan curry with sweet potato, roasted cashews, pea basmati rice and a tomato coconut sambal, you don’t need to be a vegetarian to enjoy the food at Mildreds.

Other great vegetarian restaurants in Camden: Purezza (plant-based pizzas), Temple of Camden (vegan junk food made from seitan) and VBurger (vegan burgers in Camden Market)

Best Indian Restaurant In Camden: Namaaste Kitchen, Parkway

With a string of awards, this curry house offers all your standard Indian dishes along with some adventurous options. For a change from your vindaloo or tikka masala, try their Goan sea bass, tandoori duck with roasted tiger prawn or Keralan lobster.

Other great Indian restaurants in Camden: Chai Thali, Maharani and Masala Zone.

Best Steak Restaurants In Camden: La Patagonia

This meaty paradise serves up tasty Argentine steaks and grills in a characterful restaurant, a little way down Camden High Street. Once you’ve selected your cut of beef, sip on a delicious Malbec and enjoy live music and tango dancing. If you’re a vegetarian, I’d avoid at all costs, but if you’re looking for your iron fix, this is one of the best restaurants in Camden.

Other great steak restaurants in Camden: Porkys, Beef and Brew (Kentish Town), Roadkill and STAKEhaus (both in Camden Market)

Best Pub In Camden: The Colonel Fawcett

I genuinely think this is not only the best pub in Camden, but one of the best pubs in the whole of London. With a relaxed vibe, secret garden at the back, top notch food and a bit of a party vibe on Fridays and Saturdays, The Colonel Fawcett just gets it right every time. The pub also has a speciality gin menu, board games and a lively pub quiz. I like that it’s out of the chaos around the market, as it has a real local vibe. First-timers to Camden are pretty unlikely to find this amazing pub (although maybe with this guide, they might – sorry!!)

Other great pubs in Camden: The Edinboro Castle, The Hawley Arms and The Lansdowne.

Best Cheap Eats In Camden: Camden Market

I couldn’t write about Camden’s food scene without mentioning its incredible food market. Open 7 days a week, you really can eat your way around the globe, with everything from Vietnamese phi and Japanese sushi to healthy Peruvian street food, poke and cookie dough. If you’re not sure what you fancy, you can usually grab a few tasters to help you decide.

Other great cheap eats in Camden: Bird, Porkys, Sushi Waka and Cafe Chula.

