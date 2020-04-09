18 Best Subscription Boxes For Foodies (2020 UK Gift Guide)

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

From coffee beans and exotic spices, to bread recipes, cheese and craft beer, these are the best subscription boxes for foodies – perfect if you’re looking for a unique gift for a friend or family member.

We’re all struggling at the moment with not being able to see friends and family for special occasions. It’s a weird time. But that doesn’t mean you can’t mark their special day with a lovely gift in the post.

I was inspired by the present a friend of mine gave me for my last birthday: a 6-month rum subscription. At the start of each month, a perfectly-packaged little box arrives in the post, containing two 50ml bottles of rum. There are stories to go with each bottle, as well as tasting notes and suggested pairings.

Not only has it taught me more about one of my favourite tipples, I’ve discovered a few new favourite bottles and enjoyed a lovely feeling of excitement when it arrives.

What I’m trying to say is subscription boxes make GREAT presents. I’ve also bought a monthly cooking subscription for my fiancé, and enjoyed a lovely coffee subscription too, which delivered fresh beans through the letterbox once a month.

Subscription box gifts have grown in popularity over the last few years. While once upon a time they were mainly wine subscriptions organised via the broadsheets, they’re now specialising in anything and everything! Got a friend who loves gin? There’s a gin box subscription that’s guaranteed to a put a smile on their face!

How about your friend with a sweet tooth? Order them a monthly sweet box as a gift, or a baking subscription. Or maybe your parents are partial to cheese. Don’t worry – there’s a subscription box for them too!

Time to round up the best subscription boxes for foodies, drink lovers and anyone who loves to cook. There are gift ideas in here to suit absolutely everyone…

18 Best Subscription Boxes For Foodies (2020 UK Gift Guide)

All of these deliver to addresses in the UK, and some ship worldwide, depending on the type of food or drink option you’re choosing.

Best Spice Subscription Boxes – The Spicery

I bought a three-month subscription from The Spicery for my fiancé for Christmas and we’ve absolutely loved it. The Spicery gift boxes contain the recipe and all the spices to make a unique meal. All you need to add are the fresh ingredients.

The thing I love is that the recipes aren’t for standard dishes you’d have tried before. Last month we made a curry from a specific region of Northern India, and our next is this potsticker recipe set from China’s Sichuan Province. You login to redeem your voucher each month, and select the menu you’d like to have delivered.

The recipe kits arrive each month through the letterbox, and there are options of 3, 6- and 12-month subscriptions. It’s a great subscription box for cooking addicts, or those who love to try foods from around the world.

Check options and prices for The Spicery here

Best World Cooking Subscription Boxes: Feast Box

I haven’t tried Feast Box yet, but I’m hoping to test it out soon. This company specialises in world food recipe boxes, delivered straight to your door, and includes all of the ingredients you’ll need to create your dishes (including the meat, veg, spices etc).

The menus are really intriguing. This week they include Indonesian fish in a banana leaf, chicken empanadas and harissa and vegetable flatbreads. It’s a really great gift for any food lovers in your life, offering them the opportunity to eat their way around the world, from the comfort of their homes.

Check options and prices for Feastbox here

Best Italian Subscription Box: Pasta Evangelists

If you know someone who loves fine Italian food, this is the perfect subscription box for them! Each month, a box arrives through the post containing everything you need to prepare two incredible pasta dishes. Let’s face it, fresh pasta is extremely fiddly and time consuming to make, but wow does it taste a million times better than the packet stuff!

Inside the box you’ll find a recipe card, pre-prepared and portioned pasta, sauce and garnish which can be cooked in minutes. Recent dishes include wild mushroom ravioli with truffle butter and hazelnuts, and a beef shin and barolo wine ragù with mafalde. MMMMMM how delicious do they sound?

Check options and prices for Pasta Evangelists here

Best UK Coffee Subscription: Coffee Factory Coffee Club

I received a 3-month coffee bean subscription at the start of this year as a present, and it was such a treat. Each month a bag of fragrant coffee beans arrived in the post – like a little birthday every month! Even though I knew they were coming, it felt like a surprise when I saw them.

The Coffee Factory Coffee Club offers a range of subscription options, and you can pick from whole beans or ground coffee. Each month they send out two different high-quality bags of coffee to try, which are roasted at the company’s roastery in Devon.

From Brazil to Ethioia, and Burundi to El Salvador, this is a really lovely way to explore the world through its coffee beans too.

Check options and prices for The Coffee Factory here

Best Rum Subscription Box: Little Rum Box

One of my favourite gifts in a long time, I love spotting my rum subscription on the doormat when I get home! Each month I receive 2 x 50ml bottles of different rums through the post. The rums are made from all over the world and have a range of flavour profiles.

My personal favourites have been the spiced rums from the Caribbean – perfect for a dark n stormy! I like that each bottle comes with a special card featuring tasting notes, how to serve it and a section to write your own tasting notes too.

Check options and prices for Little Rum Box here

Best Kids Cooking Subscription Box: Little Cooks Co.

This is the kind of gift I would have loved receiving as a kid. The Little Cooks Co. offer fun subscription boxes containing ingredients, recipes and activities for all the family. All the recipes have a healthy twist, and the instructions are really easy to follow.

Recent recipes have included yummy chocolate tarts and hot cross buns. If you don’t fancy subscribing for 3, 6 or 12 months, you can order a one-off gift box as a present. Prices start from as low as £10 per box.

Check options and prices for Little Cooks Co. here

Best Beer Subscription Box: Beer 52 Monthly Beer Club Membership

I’ve bought beer subscriptions for a few of the men in my life, and they’ve gone down a storm. Beer 52 offer a great club membership, where they send out eight small batch craft beers each month, for the duration you choose. They arrive in a beer gift box, and feature interesting craft beers from up and coming microbreweries around the world.

This is an amazing present for any beer lovers in your life!

Check options and prices for Beer 52 here

Best Meat Subscription Box: Meatbox

Meatbox offer several different subscription boxes for foodies, containing tasty salamis, hams and other cured meats, all produced right here in the UK. As well as some standard deli options, there are a few themed boxes too.

There’s a South African meatbox, containing the likes of biltong and droëwer, made using the very best of British meats. There’s also spicy meatbox, containing hot chorizo, chilli beef bites and searingly hot biltong. There’s even a protein box which is packed with items that are high in protein and low in calories, great for those following a strict diet or exercise regime.

Check options and prices for Meatbox here

Best Chocolate Subscription Box: Hotel Chocolat’s Tasting Club

This sounds like a dream gift to receive in the post! Once you’ve joined Hotel Chocolat’s Tasting Club you’ll be sent a delicious box of exclusive recipe chocolates each month.

After choosing your favourite styles of chocolate, the master chocolatiers will pop together the perfect selection for you. I’m not sure a box would make it far from the letterbox before I’d devoured the contents!

Check options and prices for Hotel Chocolat here

Best Bread Subscription Box: Honeywell Biscuit Co. Bakers Club

Another amazing letterbox-friendly gift idea – The Honeywell Biscuit Co have launched a bread-making subscription box. You don’t need any previous experience to make the recipes. All the dry ingredients arrive each month by post along with an easy-to-follow recipe. You just need to add a few fresh ingredients like eggs and butter.

Rather than standard loaves, you could be making some interesting bread-based recipes including hot cross buns, bao buns, sourdough, pretzels and vivid rainbow bagels!

Check options and prices for Honeywell Bakes here

Best Cheese Subscription Box: The Cheese Geek

My love of cheese grows by the year. At the moment I’m going through a phase of indulging in a baked camembert at the weekend, and cheese and biscuits just before bed. I’m happy to admit I’m a total cheeseaholic!

The Cheese Geek subscription boxes include 4-5 delicious cheeses each month – that’s around 600g. Usually they feature some classics, along with some lesser known alternatives.

When you sign up you can select a few likes and dislikes, so that you don’t receive items you won’t like. Included in the cheese gift box is a card with tasting notes, pairing tips and a place for you to rate your cheese. What an amazing gift for a foodie!

Check options and prices for The Cheese Geek here

Best Sweets Subscription Box: Sweet Society

This is another of the best monthly subscription boxes in the UK right now, and it’s right up my street as I am a total pic’n’mix addict. You know, those delicious candies, jellies and boiled sweets you get at the cinema? There’s something about eating my way through a tub of cola bottles, foamy mushrooms and long gummy snakes that takes me back to being a kid.

Sweet Society offer sweet subscription boxes that arrive by post. Each month a delicious box of sweeties is sent out containing a few classic varieties of sweet, plus something more unusual that you’ll probably have never tasted before. It’s reasonably priced and bound to put a smile on the recipient’s face.

Check options and prices for Sweet Society here

The Best Eco-Friendly Subscription Box: Green Eco Box

The Greene Co offer ethical boxes of goodies, which make perfect gifts for those who like support others, while enjoying some lovely products too. The Bee Happy monthly subscription box includes a natural cosmetic, sweet and savoury gourmet products, drinks, and a plant that’s ready to grow.

For every box sold, the company contributes a % to a non-profit organisation and plants a tree. I think this is a fab option if you want to treat yourself each month, while helping others, or as a gift for someone who is ethically and environmentally minded.

Check options and prices for Green Eco Box here

Best Japanese Subscription Box: Bokksu Snack Subscription Box

When it comes to the best subscription boxes for foodies, this one is seriously special! If you’ve ever travelled to Japan, you’ll know how weird and wonderful the items are in the grocery stores. Bizarre flavours of crisps, strange sweets and odd snacks. Lots of it is super tasty, but it’s got that level of unusualness to intrigue you too.

Bokksu offer Japanese subscription boxes packed full of authentic and interesting snacks. Items in the first box (which showcases Japan’s four seasons) include:

Handmade Yuzu Sake Candy

Seaweed Tempura

Red Bean Crackers

Matcha Chocolate Stick Cake

Mochi Puffs

This is a great gift for any friends who love Japan, Japanese culture, or travel in general. Prices are in USD, but that can be changed at the top of the page and they ship to the UK for free.

Check options and prices for Bokksu here

Best Home Baking Subscription Box: Bakedin Baking Club

If you’re looking for a gift for someone who loves baking or cooking, this is a great option. The Bakedin Baking Club subscription boxes include a great recipe (approved by Michel Roux no less!) the exact dry ingredients and extras such as baking paper. It takes away the hassle of shopping for obscure ingredients, and saves time measuring everything out.

Forget basic Victoria sponge recipes, the baking club recipes are a lot more fun and creative.

Previous recipes have included chocolate honeycomb cake, whoopie pies, chocolate and caramel rclairs and banoffee cookies! Yummy!

Check options and prices for BakedIn here

Best Cocktail Subscription Box: Taste Cocktails Cocktail Kit

One of my best friends received this last year and recommended it. We’ve always loved making cocktails. They’re fun, creative and there are so many creations to choose from.

The Taste Cocktails Cocktail Kit includes a premium or craft spirit and a recipe booklet. There are instructions on how to make two classic cocktails, and a few other modern twists based on the classic.

Cocktails you could be shaking include: Espresso Martini, Margarita, Old Fashioned, Manhattans, Bramble, Long Island Iced Tea, Gin Martini and Mojito.

Check options and prices for Taste Cocktails here

Best Wine Subscription Box: Savage Vines Monthly Subscription

When I think back to the first subscription boxes I remember hearing about, they were all wine clubs run by newspapers. My parents’ friends were members and talked about coiffing interesting wines from the ‘New World’ and ‘vintage Beaujolais’. I was too young to appreciate what they were talking about, but now I’d be first in line for a monthly wine subscription!

Savage Wines is one of the best I’ve come across so far, offering a unique and diverse selection of wines from around the world. Choose how many bottles you’d like and whether you fancy red, white or a mix. Then sit back and wait for your wine to be delivered. If you find some you really like, you get a 25% discount on future bottles too.

Check options and prices for Savage Vines here

Best Gin Subscription Box: Little Gin Box

You’ve heard of my passion for the Little Rum Box, but this gin option sounds just as good! Similarly, you receive 2 x 50ml bottles of carefully selected gins, with tasting notes and tips for serving. It’s one of the best value options on this list, and makes a great gift for any gin lovers in your life.

Check options and prices for Little Gin Box here

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading about the best subscription boxes for foodies in the UK. Which one would you love to sample? Let me know!

