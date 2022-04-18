From the luxury lodges with hot tubs, to the chic spa, my Dylan Coastal Resort review gives you the lowdown on this beautiful getaway in Wales.

This Dylan Coastal Resort review was written after my visit in April 2022.

I’ve just returned from a lovely break in Carmarthenshire in South West Wales. I’ll admit, this is a trip with a bit of a backstory! Last year my mum had planned a little escape to Wales. It was to be her first holiday since the pandemic, and a chance to be reunited with one of her favourite countries in the world. She’s an artist, and has always had a soft spot for the moody and atmospheric Welsh views.

Unfortunately, a series of medical complications meant that she was unable to travel. So, when I had the opportunity to visit Laugharne for a stay at Dylan Costal Resort, I couldn’t resist but invite her along. She was over the moon, as was I!

All packed up, we nattered all the way from London to Wales, traversing the Severn Bridge and enjoying the views of lush fields and valleys as we headed towards Laugharne. We’d be spending four nights at the super swanky Dylan Coastal Resort, which overlooks the historic town.

There’s a magic to this resort, and that comes from its location. Looking out over the Taf Estuary means the view is constantly changing. From skinny streams and sand banks snaking towards the coast, to rich blue waters filling the landscape, our eyes were always glued to it!

If you’ve just started planning your trip, I’ve got lots of handy information coming up in my Dylan Coastal Resort review. From the location and lodge interiors, to the facilities you’ll find on site, this guide will help you prepare. I’ve even listed a few items I wished I’d packed, so you don’t make the same mistakes as I did! As always, if you have any questions, feel free to leave a comment at the end and I’ll do my best to help.

Dylan Costal Resort Review

What is Dylan Coastal Resort?

This is a high-end resort with more than 60 luxurious lodges perched on the top of the cliff overlooking the Taf Estuary. The lodges are designed for a comfortable, self-catering style of holiday, and many have the extra luxury of an outdoor hot tub.

There are a variety of different styles and sizes of lodge to book, including the smart stone-clad Dylan Lodges, coastal chic Milk Wood Lodges and The View, with its contemporary cathedral-like windows.

Dylan and Milk Wood Lodges

The resort is renowned for its impressive spa, with infinity pool, hydrotherapy pool and gym, each with floor to ceiling windows framing the serene estuary view. Also on site is a restaurant, serving quality dishes throughout the day.

Where is Dylan Coastal Resort?

This resort is located in the small town of Laugharne in Carmarthenshire in South West Wales. It’s around a 20-minute drive from the county town of Carmarthen, where you’ll find supermarkets and high street shops.

Head west from Laugharne and you’ll reach Pembrokeshire, with popular towns such as Tenby just over 30-minutes by car. If you’re travelling from London, you can expect the drive to take just over four hours.

Who is Dylan Coastal Resort for?

I’d honestly say a stay here suits anyone of any age. We saw a real mix of guests during our break. There were families with young kids, who had definitely been attracted to the unlimited access to the swimming pool. I spotted a group celebrating a 50th birthday, with several lodges booked for everyone to join in the festivities.

There were also quite a few retired couples enjoying the peace and tranquility of the area. There were several multi-generational groups too.

Macca and I were there with my mum, and we kept thinking it was an ideal place for families to get together. I also imagined it being a great option for a girl’s getaway or hen do. I often book spa breaks with my friends, so the thought of having access to the spa at the resort as well as the comfort of our own lodge would suit us perfectly!

Dylan Coastal Resort Map

I thought it might be useful to include this map of the resort which I received just before, my trip. You can see the layout of the lodges – something I hadn’t seen anywhere online.

It’s worth noting that there was a lot of development going on in the area on the left hand side of the map, so I imagine there will be a new map available soon including those new lodges!

Milk Wood Lodges at Dylan Coastal Resort – Review

We stayed in one of the three-bedroom Milk Wood Lodges (Milk Wood 18), which had a hot tub outside on the patio. The lodge was luxurious and comfortable, with elegant and practical design features. We were all a bit overwhelmed when we first walked in! It just felt so spacious, with its large open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area.

Along the long edge were several windows and doors, all framing that beautiful Taf Estuary view. I really loved the location of our lodge as it didn’t overlook any other properties – something to be aware of with some of the lodges set further back.

The bedrooms at Dylan Coastal Resort

This three-bedroom Milk Wood Lodge had two double rooms at each end of the building, as well as a twin room set behind the double. We took the master bedroom, which had an en-suite bathroom with a shower, while my mum opted for the double room at the other end of the lodge. There was also a main bathroom, which had a bath.

Milk Wood Lodge master bedroom

We all said how lovely it was to open the curtains to that view every day. It changed so much depending on the tides and the weather – definitely one of the special things about staying here.

I had to include this view from the master bedroom in my Dylan Coastal Resort review!

The bedrooms all had ample wardrobe and drawer space, making unpacking nice and easy. They were equipped with everything we needed too, including hairdryers, coat hangers, towels, robes, mirrors and more plug sockets (including USB fittings) than I’ve seen in the most modern hotels! I really liked the lighting options in the master bedroom too, with main lights, sidelights and even an ambient light over the headboard of the bed.

The bedrooms had flat-screen TVs too, so we could enjoy a lazy lie in watching our favourite shows!

Milk Wood Lodge double room

The kitchen and lounge at Dylan Coastal Resort

As mentioned, I adored the layout of the open plan living area in our lodge. It felt really roomy, while also being neatly divided into three distinct spaces. By the front door was a coat and shoe area, with a bench to sit on. There was a washing machine tucked away in a cupboard here too.

I loved the open plan space inside our Milk Wood Lodge

The kitchen had a breakfast bar, fridge, freezer, dishwasher, hob, oven, microwave and sink. There was even a wine fridge! We thought it was really well kitted out for self-catered accommodation, with all the plates, glasses and pans you could need for big group meals.

Lovely interiors inside Milk Wood Lodge

There was even a starter pack of cleaning items including three dishwasher tablets, some big bags and a small bottle of washing up liquid. It’s worth noting that the hobs here are induction hobs, so aren’t suitable for those with pacemakers.

Our lodge had a large dining table seating six, as well as an enormous corner sofa area and a large TV (with Netflix, iPlayer, Prime you can log into with your own account). It’s a space that’s really well designed. I think we used every single area and item of furniture throughout the week!

Enjoying the space in our lodge at Dylan Coastal Resort

The Wi-Fi in our lodge was excellent throughout our stay. I spent a few mornings on my laptop, sending emails, updating blog content and streaming videos. It was always very quick to load – perhaps faster than at our home in London!

The outdoor space at Dylan Coastal Resort

Our lodge had wide terrace area with an outdoor table and chairs as well as our luxurious hot tub. It wasn’t that warm during our stay, so we didn’t sit outside to eat, but I can imagine during peak summer you’d keep the doors open and use this terrace a lot.

The outside of Milk Wood Lodge 18

The hot tub is always on and heated to a temperature of 38.5 degrees. Those who are environmentally conscious might feel a little uncomfortable by this (as we did) but we did look forward to our daily soaks here!

I had to include the view from our hot tub in my Dylan Coastal Resort review!

What facilities are there at Dylan Coastal Resort?

Dylan Coastal Resort has some great facilities for guests to use. There’s a tennis court (with equipment available from reception) as well as a good-sized children’s playground.

Playground at Dylan Coastal Resort

The best features are the spa and restaurant, which are both located in Milk Wood House, the centrepiece of the resort. This modern building is located at the lowest point of the resort, so you’ll become pretty aquatinted with a steep hill if you choose to visit!

Milk Wood House, Dylan Coastal Resort

I should add that there is a great concierge service offered to guests. Just call reception and they can organise for the site’s golf buggy to collect you or drop you back to your lodge. This is a great option for families with kids, or for anyone who struggles with mobility… or lazy people who don’t fancy dragging themselves up the hill!

Milk Wood Spa at Dylan Coastal Resort

The resort’s spa opened in 2020, and is rumoured to have cost well over £7 million. It really does feel world-class. It’s the most incredible space, where architecture works in harmony with the natural surroundings, so you’re always facing that ever-changing estuary view.

The amazing infinity pool at Milk Wood House

The main swimming pool zone is split-level, with an infinity pool along the long stretch of glass framing the estuary. Set behind is an herbal steam room, sauna as well as hot and cold showers. Climb the stairs and you’ll reach the mezzanine relaxation zone, with comfortable beds, to again laze around staring out at that view.

Mezzanine relaxation zone in the spa area

Head outside for a moment and you’ll step into the warm bubbling waters of the infinity hydrotherapy pool, where you can relax on sunken loungers. It’s the kind of place I could spend hours enjoying the warm waters and vistas of the Welsh landscapes. Behind here is a warm chamber with relaxation beds and starlit ceiling.

The outside infinity hydrotherapy pool is very special

As well as these incredible facilities, there are treatment rooms and a small gym, featuring a selection of state-of-the-art cardio and resistance machines, as well as weights. I spent a few mornings working out here. What a difference to my industrial London gym view!

The gym overlooks the estuary too

Milk Wood Kitchen & Bar at Dylan Coastal Resort

If you don’t fancy cooking everyday, you’ll be pleased to hear there’s a bar and restaurant on site. Prices are on the upper end of the scale, but the quality is high. We dined here on our second evening and had a positive experience.

Milk Wood Kitchen & Bar at Dylan Coastal Resort

The main menu is varied, with meat and fish dishes, steaks, a couple of vegetarian and vegan options, as well as pizzas cooked in the wood-fired pizza oven. There’s a children’s menu with classic dishes on. There’s also a daily menu of specials, with a focus on fresh fish and seafood.

I started with the oak smoked salmon, which came with a tasty celeriac remoulade and bread. Macca enjoyed a tasty mackerel dish for his starter, while my mum had ‘one of the best ham hock terrines’ she says she’s ever tasted. All of the starters were excellent, well-presented and generous too.

My salmon starter at Milk Wood Kitchen & Bar – the restaurant at Dylan Coastal Resort

For our main courses, Macca enjoyed a rump of Welsh lamb, which was extremely tasty, served with a fondant potato and carrot gel. I chose the sea bass special, which was super fresh and flavoursome. My mum ordered the special of clam and crab linguine, which while large was underwhelming and lacking seasoning.

Lamb and sea bass for mains at Milk Wood Kitchen & Bar at Dylan Coastal Resort

All in all, the restaurant experience was enjoyable! There were lots of other diners, service was friendly and we loved the convenience of dining on site. We even made use of the concierge service to return back to our lodge.

Enjoying dinner with my mum at the restaurant at Dylan Coastal Resort

During our stay we received a few offers for the restaurant by text message. One day there was a deal of two steaks and a bottle of wine for £30. What great value!

I had trouble finding an up to date sample menu for Milk Wood Bar & Restaurant before our trip, so here’s what was available when we visited.

Dylan Coastal Resort restaurant menu with prices

Check in and check out process at Dylan Coastal Resort

If you’re planning a stay, it’s worth noting that check in is from 2pm and check out is by 10am. I really liked the ease of the check in and check out process at the resort. It was totally contact-free… as so many things are in our bizarre post-Covid world!

A few days before our trip, I was sent a code for our lodge’s key box. Just after we’d settled in, we received a call from reception to check we had arrived ok.

Lovely flowers on arrival at Dylan Coastal Resort – all part of the luxury travel experience

Before check out I received a text with information on what to do before leaving (cleaning, putting rubbish out etc). We simply had to leave the keys on the table, then send a text to say we’d left the premises. I’ve stayed at similar places before, and there were often queues of people waiting to check out. This was definitely a hassle-free experience.

What to pack for a stay at Dylan Coastal Resort

In general, the luxury lodges are incredibly well kitted out, so you’ll only need to pack the food and toiletries that you’d take on any self-catered holiday. Here are a few things I was either glad I packed or wish I had thought to take with me.

Cooking oil, salt, pepper, condiments, butter, milk, tea bags, coffee, washing up liquid, cloth, cling film, washing tablets.

If you’re staying for a week or more, the basics in the lodge might not last your whole trip. You might need more toilet roll, bin bags, dishwasher tablets or toiletries to keep you going. These are easy to pick up locally.

If you’re planning to use the spa as well as your private hot tub, I’d recommend packing several items of swimwear. I was happy to have two bikinis with me, so one set could dry while I used the other!

Places to visit near Dylan Coastal Resort

Laugharne

This small town is iconic in the literary world as Dylan Thomas the poet lived here for several years. You can visit the Dylan Thomas Boathouse and the Dylan Thomas Writing Shed to learn more about his life. These are just a short walk from the resort, in lovely locations overlooking the water. There’s also a tearoom at the boathouse, which has become popular with those walking the Wales Coast Path.

You’re guaranteed to see Laugharne Castle during your stay, and there’s a lovely path along the water right by it. If you’re interested in finding out more, you can buy a ticket to visit the inside.

Laugharne Castle

The town itself has some basic amenities including a lovely café and deli (The Ferryman), a few pubs and restaurants, a convenience store and a fish and chip shop.

If you’re looking for a route to take in the panoramic vistas of the region, how about the Dylan Thomas Birthday Walk? This 2-mile walk was created in honour of his ‘Poem in October’, in which he recounts his love of the town on his 30th birthday. The route takes you up the hill from Laugharne Castle and offers stunning views of the estuary, the boathouse, the Gower and beyond.

Dylan Thomas Birthday Walk in Laugharne

Tenby

Tenby is an iconic Welsh seaside town, filled with colourful houses, ice cream stores and cafes. It’s charming and characterful, and ideal if you’re looking for a day trip in the area. There are several sandy beaches with dramatic cliffs around, making it a popular place for families to visit. For an extra special trip, you could catch the boat to Caldey Island nearby.

Tenby in Wales

We enjoyed a relaxing amble around Tenby, shopping for gifts in the independent stores, taking in the views over the cliffs, tucking into a tasty gelato and even picking up some fresh seafood to take back to our lodge and cook for dinner!

Saundersfoot

One of the seaside towns on the way from Laugharne to Tenby, Saundersfoot also has that ‘holiday’ feel. There are lots of a shops and cafes along the main street selling treats. It doesn’t have the charm or history of Tenby, but there’s a decent sized beach, and it’s a pleasant place to spend the afternoon.

Saundersfoot, Wales

We didn’t fit it in this time, but I’d be keen to return to Saundersfoot for lunch at Coast. With tasting menus that shine a light on the amazing local produce, this restaurant has an excellent reputation and is in a gorgeous spot overlooking the water.

A big thanks to Dylan Coastal Resort for hosting me for this review. As always, all thoughts and opinions are my own. You can check out my other hotel reviews here.