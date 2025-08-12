Find out about the quirky accommodation, country chic interiors, high-quality food and beautiful location in my review of The Fish Hotel in The Cotswolds.

When searching for a special place for our wedding anniversary, I was delighted to stumble upon The Fish Hotel, just outside Broadway. We’d already fallen in love with this town on a previous visit. It’s one of the prettiest towns in The Cotswolds.

The Fish Hotel overlooks Broadway in The Cotswolds

When I say ‘Cotswolds hotel’, you’re probably thinking of a big country manor made from traditional honey-coloured limestone. But no! The Fish offers an eclectic range of accommodation, including stylish treehouses, luxurious shepherds huts and smart hotel rooms.

They’re dotted across a 500-acre private estate. It’s a place where accommodation is intertwined with nature. I felt like we were on a magical adventure as we departed the reception building and headed into the forest to find our shepherd’s hut.

Hideaway Huts at The Fish

As for the quirky name? That comes from the hotel’s location near Fish Hill. It’s thought that monks stored and cured fish in caves in this area in Medieval times.

In this review, I’ll share my thoughts on our romantic stay in a ‘Hideaway Hut’, our experience at Hook Restaurant and my overall review of The Fish Hotel. If you’re thinking of booking a stay, hopefully my review will help you decide if it’s the place for you.

How cute is our bedroom inside our hideaway hut?

The Fish Hotel Review

Staying in a Hideaway Hut

After exchanging a few sniggers as we collected our key labelled ‘Bottom’, we ventured out of The Lodge (The Fish’s central building where you’ll find the bar and restaurant), towards the forest. It wasn’t long before I spotted a sign for a range of Midsummer Night’s Dream themed huts. Ah… now the name made sense!

Our hideaway hut was in the forest

This is one of the best luxury boutique hotels in The Cotswolds

We’ve enjoyed a few romantic breaks in shepherd’s huts. They certainly have a charm. But, the downside is that they’re often quite cramped and a little rough around the edges. Some have had external bathrooms or beds you pull down. Well, not at The Fish! The shepherd’s huts here are luxuriously kitted out, and to be honest, they’re swankier than many hotel rooms we’ve stayed in.

Many, including ours, are actually two huts joined together. This means there’s space for a separate shower room, lounge area and double bedroom. We had a log burner in the lounge, plus a sofa, minibar and Nespresso machine. The shower room had a range of zen-scented Temple Spa products. Passing through to the bedroom revealed a double bed, large tin bath and a gorgeous glass skylight over the bed – ideal for stargazing. How romantic!

Log burner for cosy days Pretty tin bath in our hut

Lots of areas to relax in our shepherd’s hut in The Cotswolds

That’s not all though. Heading outside, there was a large garden area, featuring a hot tub and comfy swing chair. There’s even a ‘press for booze’ button by the hot tub. Yes, the hotel’s bar staff will deliver drinks while you laze in the bubbles. What a novelty!

Our chic hideaway hut had lots of nooks for lazing, reading and enjoying nature. I knew 24 hours wouldn’t be enough, but as soon as we arrived, I felt completely at ease in our peaceful countryside escape.

Many huts come with private hot tubs

Facilities at The Fish Hotel

The Fish has a boutique hotel feel. It may sit on a sprawling estate with luxurious partner properties Dormy House Hotel and Foxhill Manor, but it has a casual feel. The hub for most things is The Lodge. Here, you’ll find the hotel’s reception, Hook Restaurant, a bar and various snugs and lounges. Just outside are terraces and decks overlooking the forest and pond, plus the Feasting Deck – a private dining area.

One of the relaxing terraces at The Fish Hotel

There’s also a boot room, with boots provided on a complimentary basis, along with maps for nature walks, doggy treats and even traditional pink and white sweetie bags! I loved these touches, particularly as we had very little planned other than to relax. To discover an easy-to-follow nature trail walk on the doorstep, with its own map and jelly beans for fuel – what’s not to love?!

There’s an easy-going feel at The Lodge. During the day, you’ll see people stopping by in outdoor wear and hiking boots, some accompanied by four-legged friends (the hotel offers some dog-friendly rooms). By night, things step up a gear, with special occasions being celebrated in the restaurant, and an air of Cotswolds Rivals-esque glamour.

Outside, there’s a kid’s playground, a pretty pond surrounded by sun loungers and endless grounds to explore. This isn’t a place just for adults, families are just as welcome! We saw plenty of children at breakfast, ranging from small babies to teenagers.

The pretty pond area at The Fish

Dining at Hook Restaurant

The main dining spot at The Fish is Hook, which is overseen by celebrated executive chef Martin Burge. Despite being a long way from the ocean, this smart casual restaurant has a menu focused on fish and seafood. We’re both big foodies, and if I’m being honest, dining experiences have played a huge part in our relationship over the past 10+ years. Many of our happiest memories as a couple have involved us working our way through tasty plates of food in destinations around the world.

Hook Restaurant inside The Fish Hotel

Dining at The Fish Hotel in The Cotswolds

On the Friday evening we visited, the restaurant had around 100 covers. There was a buzzy atmosphere, with a mix of families, couples and groups celebrating special occasions.

We settled into a cosy table by the window, and perused the menu. Macca started with the crab parfait. The parfait itself was wonderfully smooth with deep flavours of the sea. This was only enhanced by the sprinkling of white crab meat, zesty pops of grapefruit and a refreshing lime foam. I selected the caramelised lamb belly, which came in a photogenic spiral, surrounded by cockles and topped with salsa verde. As starters go, we were at a solid nine out of ten already!

Crab parfait at Hook Restaurant

Lamb belly at Hook Restaurant

We both ordered fish dishes for our main courses. Macca’s hearty bowl of bouillabaisse featured perfectly-cooked squid, delicate cod and seabream, mussels and succulent king prawns. It was like a warming hug in a bowl!

Meanwhile, I ordered the pan-fried ray wing, which flaked away in translucent slithers. It came with a salty peppercorn and caper meat jus, and a side plate of Hasselback potatoes and baby leeks. It was an absolute delight! A meeting of high quality ingredients, great cooking and a big sprinkling of love.

Main coureses at Hook Restaurant

We said we were too full for dessert… but then after a little break, changed our minds. I think we knew we’d be missing out on something special! Macca’s raspberry souffle was light and airy, with the sweet tang of berries and a silky-smooth raspberry sorbet. Meanwhile, my frozen yuzu and passion fruit Alaska was enjoyable, but the flavours could have ramped up a notch or two.

There was very little we could fault at Hook. The service was friendly, the room felt alive with the buzz of chatter, and the food was excellent.

The Bar at The Fish

After dinner we stopped by the bar for a nightcap. I’m in my final trimester of our second pregnancy, so I’ll admit that my excitement for cocktails has wavered a little!

However, I was impressed that the bar at The Fish has several mocktails and non-alcoholic wines on the menu. We spotted several couples playing board games and cards. It’s that kind of place – not rowdy or showy. A lovely casual feel, like you’re in your local pub!

The bar area at The Fish

Would I recommend The Fish?

We loved our stay at The Fish. It strikes the perfect balance between luxury and casual. There’s a warm welcome from the moment you arrive and its location in nature provides the perfect escape for those seeking a relaxing break in the Cotswolds.

After spotting several families enjoying the grounds, we’ve got ideas of returning as a four, once the new baby arrives. It’d be magical to book one of the treehouses for a mini break, and enjoy a little dose of nature.

