Get your skates on – the London ice rinks are starting to open for 2019, ready for another magical festive season.

Nothings shouts ‘It’s CHRISSSSSSTTTTMMASSSSSS’ more than skating around like an ungraceful swan on a surface that wasn’t made for humans to stand on… but there’s no denying, Christmas is back and the ice rinks are frozen and ready for action.

Do you love nothing more than flying around on the ice? Perhaps you’re more of an edge clinger-oner? Or, maybe like me, your favourite part is looking after the coats while drinking a bucket of mulled wine? From the historic setting of the Tower of London to the quirky rooftop ice rink at Skylight, it’s time to check out some of the hottest, no wait, coolest ice rinks in London this winter.

Best Ice Rinks In London 2019

Tower of London Ice Rink

There’s no denying the setting here is SO stunning. The rink is located next to the outer walls of the tower, so after checking out the beefeaters and crown jewels, it’s a lovely place to let off some steam. This year they’ll be serving mulled wine, champagne, rum punch, craft beers and seasonal food prepared by The Pie Man of Chelsea Green.

Price: £10.50 (children 3-12), £15 (13 years + and adults)

Dates: 16th Nov 2019 – 5th Jan 2020

Skate at Somerset House

One of the most spectacular settings for a spin on the ice, Somerset House’s ice rink is now open again in its stunning courtyard. It’s also one of the poshest places to enjoy the festive season with official sponsors Fortnum and Mason offering champagne, afternoon tea and plenty of glam events. Don’t miss some of the special Somerset House ice skating events too!

Price: From £11 for adults or £8.50 for children

Dates: 13th Nov 2019 – 12th Jan 2020

Winter Wonderland, Hyde Park

After checking out the rides, shows, food and drink at Winter Wonderland, pop some skates on and take to the ice! This rink is in a wonderful spot, circling one of Hyde Park’s beautiful bandstands. During the skating sessions different bands will be on hand to entertain skaters and spectators with live music.

Price: £9.50 (children), £14.50 (adults) – may vary depending on whether it’s peak or off peak

Dates: 21st Nov 2019 – 4th Jan 2020

Natural History Museum Ice Rink

Another beautiful setting to skate in, this large ice rink is just in front of the beautiful Natural History Museum. Book a session in the evening to enjoy it in all its illuminated glory. After your skating session, pop to the Cafe Bar to warm up with a hot chocolate.

Price: From £8.80 (children), £12.65 (adults)

Dates: 19th Oct 2019 – 12th Jan 2020

Hampton Court Ice Rink

In Henry VIII’s day, they say the River Thames used to freeze over, so no doubt the king was a dab hand on blades! These days, you can head to his historic home and enjoy the spectacle of Hampton Court while speeding around on the ice.

Price: £10.50 (children age 3-12), £15 (13+ and adults)

Dates: 22nd Nov 2019 – 5th Jan 2020

Skylight Rooftop Bar, Tobacco Dock

One of the more recent additions to London’s festive skating options, Skylight features London’s first rooftop ice skating surface! Set in the cool location of Tobacco Dock, you’ll also be able to enjoy delicious fondue, seasonal cocktails and mulled wine.

Price: £12

Dates: Nov 2019 – Jan 2020

