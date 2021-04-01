The Best International Festivals To Attend In 2021











When it comes to talk of travelling abroad to attend a music festival this summer, there’s still a lot of doubt and uncertainty hanging in the air. But, it’s been a year of unknowns, hasn’t it? We’re left wondering if international events will be allowed to take place. Will we be able to travel abroad if we haven’t had our COVID vaccinations, or will we have to go through a lengthy quarantine on arrival? Who knows right now, but let’s face it, things change extremely fast, so I’m not losing hope just yet.

It’s encouraging to see there are lots of live music festivals around the world that are placing their bets against the virus, signalling that they will go ahead as planned in 2021.

If you fancy your chances of getting away this summer – to a week-long rave on the shores of the Mediterranean or a heavy metal mosh fest – you should check a few of my top picks of the best international music festivals you can attend this year.

The Best International Festivals To Attend This Year

When: Thursday 22nd – Wednesday 28th July 2021

Where: The Garden in Tisno, Croatia

Nestled away in one of the most beautiful corners of the Dalmatian coast in Croatia is this one-of-a-kind annual gathering, that regularly features appearances from some of the world’s most acclaimed live acts.

There are lots of great festivals taking place in Europe this summer

This intimate seven-day party is set on the stunning shores and beaches of the European sunshine capital. Suncebeat is one of the continent’s most sought-after music events, welcoming over 2,000 like-minded music fans from over 40 countries every year.

Previously hosting DJs including Black Coffee, Kerri Chandler, Louie Vega, DJ Jazzy Jeff and live artists such as The Brand New Heavies, legend Roy Ayres, Lonnie Liston Smith and Grammy Award Winner, Gregory Porter, this Croatian festival has gained a solid reputation as a cultural highlight in the European festival calendar.

Already announced for this year are David Morales, Folamour, Mr Scruff and Detroit Swindle. It sounds like the party we’ve all been in need of for a while!

When: Thursday 8th – Saturday 10th July 2021

Where: Bilbao BBK Live in Bilbao, Spain

For Bilbao BBK we’re heading to the beautiful mountain landscape of Spain’s Basque country. This annual festival spans a number of genres, from hip-hop to electronic, alternative rock and indie.

How beautiful is Bilbao as a backdrop for a festival?

In 2019, the festival welcomed performances from Thom Yorke, Liam Gallagher, Sleaford Mods, Slaves, Midland and Khruangbin to name a few. As for 2021, it looks bigger and better than ever with the likes of The Pet Shop Boys, The Killers, Caribou, FKA Twigs, Bicep and more all confirmed to take headline slots.

With such a spectacular setting, a great line up and the perfect summer vibe, there’s a reason this is one of Europe’s best-loved live music festivals.

When: Thursday 16th – Monday 20th September 2021

Where: San Antonio Various Venues in San Antonio, Ibiza

Returning to the infamous Balearic Island in 2021 for its ninth year, Ibiza Goes Hard is set to celebrate the return of live hardcore music this September.

San Antonio in Ibiza is home of Ibiza Goes Hard this September

Ibiza’s one and only hardcore event, Ibiza Goes Hard boasts five days and nights of the best and hardest dance music, performed across a number of top venues. If you’re keen to forget the last 12 months, there’s no better way than by raving on the White Isle as the sun sets.

Ibiza festivals are seriously good fun

This is not a tame Ibiza festival playing tropical house tunes. Expect nothing but the heaviest techno from over 50 of the scene’s biggest and most in-demand names.

When: Wednesday1st – Saturday 4th September 2021

Where: St Paul’s Bay in Malta

Following a year away from sunny Malta in 2020, Annie Mac’s popular Lost and Found Festival looks set to make its long overdue return this September.

Valletta in Malta – a great place to explore while attending Lost and Found Festival

Celebrating its 7th edition this year, the four-day event promises its attendees a live dance music experience like no other. Featuring a host of live performances from the best names in house, techno, garage, grime, drum and bass and more, across a range of remarkable venues and locations, Lost and Found has fast become a magnet for those who love to rave.

Malta is an amazing destination for a holiday, so when you’re not enjoying the festival vibes, you can explore its ancient castles, beaches and sample local delicacies.

When: Friday 11th – Sunday 13th June 2021

Where: Nrburg in Nürburg, Germany

One of Europe’s loudest, heaviest and gnarliest live music festivals, Rock IM Park / Rock AM Ring is a weekend-long experience ideal for anyone who love to rock!

If you’re looking for a rock music festival this summer, check out Rock IM Park / Rock AM Ring

This is a festival famed for hosting some of the biggest names in the alternative music scene. Previous headliners include Limp Bizkit, Slipknot and The Prodigy. This year’s festival is due to welcome up to 90,000 horn throwing, head banging music fans through its gates in June… assuming that’s allowed by then, of course!

Set to headline 2021’s huge comeback celebration are legendary bands such as Green Day, System Of A Down, Volbeat, Deftones, Korn, Fall Out Boy, Mastodon, The Offspring, The Distillers and many more.

Hopefully this guide has given you a flavour of the mix of festivals still intended to go ahead this year. There are lots more festivals in 2021 happening throughout Europe this summer – you just need to find the one that’s right for you!

This post was sponsored by Skiddle but as always, all opinions are my own.