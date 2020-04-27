Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

From The Chedi’s chic infinity pool, and the Kempinski’s grand lobby, to the spectacular city views from the Sheraton, these are the best luxury hotels in Muscat, Oman.

Muscat is one of the hottest luxury travel destinations right now. Sophisticated modern Arabic decor, pristine sandy beaches, spacious rooms, 5-star amenities and impeccable hospitality make it one of the most desirable places to escape to for a relaxing break.

Muscat might be Oman’s capital, but these hotels all have one thing in common: once inside you’ll escape the city’s hustle and bustle.

No trip to the city is complete without a visit to the Sultan Quaboos Grand Mosque. It’s absolutely stunning, and an incredible feat of architecture, with its 50m tall tower and five minarets to represent the five pillars of Islam. The inside is just as impressive as the outside, with one of the biggest chandeliers and handwoven carpets in the world. The extravagant chandelier in the men’s prayer hall contains 600,000 Swarovski crystals and weighs over 8 tonnes!

You also can’t miss the Sultan’s Palace. It’s a country known for its lavish decor and grandeur, and the palace is one of the best examples!

One of the things I love about Muscat is that it doesn’t feel like most capital cities. This isn’t a city filled with skyscrapers or glitzy commercial buildings. It’s preserved its identity and culture. In fact, you’re more likely to see mosques, ancient forts and fishing boats than swanky apartments and super yachts!

I’d recommend having a read of my First Timer’s Guide To Visiting Oman before you go, which has lots of tips on where to visit and a few useful suggestinos for your trip. Also, if you’re unsure of clothing etiquette, check out my guide to What To Wear In Oman. I had no idea before visiting, so I think you’ll find it useful!

For now though, it’s time to take a look at the best luxury hotels in Muscat – if you’re deliberating over where to stay. I hope this comes in handy!

The Best Luxury Hotels In Muscat, Oman

The Chedi is one of the top luxury hotels in Muscat, with breathtaking infinity pools, elegant Arabic architecture, serene gardens and chic bedrooms.

The luxurious suites at The Chedi come with their own balconies overlooking the gardens, many with sea views too. The Chedi offers everything you’d expect from a 5-star hotel, with impeccable service from the moment you check in. The hotel’s infinity pool is one of the most famous in Muscat, lined with palm trees, leading to the white sands of the beach and the ocean.

Then there’s the food! The Chedi Muscat is home to a whopping 6 restaurants, offering everything from Arabic to Asian and International cuisines. The breakfast here is pretty special too!

For when you’ve had enough sunshine, head indoors to the chic spa, enjoy a massage or a beauty treatment, then relax on the terrace with a drink as the sun goes down.

Check availability and prices at The Chedi Muscat here

Al Husn translates as ‘the castle’ and it’s fair to say this is a hotel fit for a king! Located to the east of the city of Muscat, this hotel is a little further away than many of the luxury hotels along the coast (40 min drive from the airport), but that makes the setting even more spectacular – it’s completely away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

This 5-star hotel boasts a stunning mixture of Arabic and contemporary design, a private beach, chic spa and some ofthe largest bedrooms and suites in Oman. It’s also an adults only hotel, so would be a great option for a romantic getaway or a honeymoon in Oman.

Check availability and prices at Shangri-La Al Husn here

As I checked into the Kempinski Hotel Muscat I was amazed by the stunning lobby area, which draws elements from the Sultan’s spectacular Palace. Step inside and you’ll be met with a view of floor-to-ceiling glass looking out over a spectacular infinity pool, towards the ocean. What a first impression!

Located in Al Mouj, nicknamed ‘new heart of Muscat’, this is one of the closest 5-star hotels to Muscat’s international airport.

Along with beautiful swimming pools, modern bedrooms and a top spa, the Kempinski Hotel Muscat has four great restaurants, serving everything from Arabic and Western cuisine to Thai Street food. If you love Thai food as much as I do, definitely pay a visit to Soi-Soi – it’s excellent!

Check availability and prices at Kempinski Hotel Muscat here

When you see that this is a Ritz-Carlton hotel, you know it’s going to be pretty special! Al Bustan Palace is in a spectacular location, with views of both the sea and the impressive Al Hajar Mountains.

If you’re looking for somewhere to really relax and unwind, this is a great hotel to choose. The hospitality is second to none (just read the reviews!) and there are plenty of private areas to kick back in and enjoy the weather and the views.

There are three restaurants on site including a great seafood option, as well as the award-winning China Mood – a chic Chinese restaurant serving authentic Cantonese dishes.

The hotel has a huge lobby with an impressive crystal chandelier, beautiful palm-tree lined gardens, infinity pools and a private beach. What’s not to like?!

Check availability and prices at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton here

If you’re looking for somewhere luxurious, but with a few home comforts, how about staying at the Fraser Suites? These serviced apartments come in several sizes, from studios to 2-bedroom suites, so fit both business travellers and those on holiday.

Fraser Suites are located in the city, so this isn’t a great option if you fancy a beach break, but they’re close to the mosqua and a few of the malls. Along with the smart suites, there’s also a gym, rooftop pool, kids club and the option of room service when you don’t fancy cooking.

Check availability and prices at Fraser Suites Muscat here

This modern 5-star hotel in Muscat, was completely renovated in 2016 and is the tallest building in the whole of Oman, at a height of 188 ft. Located in the financial area of the capital, the hotel has indoor and outdoor swimming pools, several lounge areas, four restaurants and a gym and a spa.

With great views of the city, and smart service throughout, it’s a great option for business travellers in Muscat.

Check availability and prices at Sheraton Oman Hotel here

The Grand Millennium is a smart, modern hotel in the middle of the business and government district of Muscat, offering spacious rooms and recreational facilities, only 15-minutes away from the airport. Inside you’ll find a mix of hotel rooms and apartments, so it’s a great option if you prefer to self-cater or find a home-away-from-home on your holidays.

It is interconnected with the Muscat Grand Mall and faces the Oman Avenues Mall, which offer plenty of food and shopping options. There are a few swimming pools too, including a great rooftop pool with views of the city. It’s worth noting that unlike many of Muscat’s luxury hotels, this hotel does not serve alcohol.

Check availability and prices at Grand Millenium Muscat here

If you’re planning a beach break in Muscat, the swanky Crowne Plaza is a great option, set in its own private bay. As well as enjoying regular dips in the warm waters, you can splash around in the two outdoor pools, work up a sweat in the gym, and relax in the spa.

There are four restaurants (serving a variety of cuisines) as well as a pool bar and an English pub. The big selling draw though are the views. The beach-side location means you can stare out at the gorgeous waves 24/7, from sunrise to sunset, all while enjoying breakfast on the terrace, cocktails, or dinner right by the sand.

Check availability and prices at Crowne Plaza Muscat here

This is one of my favourite luxury hotels in Muscat, with its Arabic decor and beautiful views, it’s a great place to stay when you’re craving relaxation. Just imagine waking up in a comfy 4-poster bed, and looking out at the golden sunlight glinting off the calm ocean!

Located on Al Qurm Beach, bedrooms at the Grand Hyatt Muscat offer offer panoramic views over the Gulf of Oman, as well as out to the impressive Hajar Mountains.

As with many 5-star hotels in the city, there’s a great spa on site, offering massages and beauty treatments. The hotel is also home to four restaurants, one of which is located on the rooftop, overlooking the ocean.

Check availability and prices at Grand Hyatt Muscat here

This 4-star apartment complex offers more amenities than a hotel, with kitchenettes and basic cooking areas as well as a parking space. It’s a great option if you’re looking for a business hotel in Muscat, or you’re travelling with kids.

The rooms are large and offer great comfort with modern design. There are a few familiar hotel amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool and spa – so you can still enjoy a bit of luxury!

The Coral is very close to the Qurum Natural Park and just a 15-minutes drive from the Royal Opera House.

Check availability and prices at Coral Muscat Hotel here

This luxury hotel is a popular option for conferences and weddings, with its impressive ballroom and smart dining areas.

If you’re visiting on holiday, there’s plenty to enjoy, including a spa, swimming pool and several dining options. One of the most popular is Qureshi Bab-Al-Hind, the Radisson’s Indian restaurant serving up spicy starters and flavoursome curries.

The hotel is just a ten-minute drive to the airport, as well as being close to the city’s key landmarks, so it’s a fab option if you want to pack in some sightseeing.

Check availability and prices at Coral Muscat Hotel here

