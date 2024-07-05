From manor houses in Hertfordshire and upmarket abodes in Essex, to chic country clubs in Buckinghamshire, these are the best spa hotels near London.

Deep breath in, 2, 3, 4. Hold. Breathe out, 2, 3, 4. And repeat. Are you feeling a little more relaxed now? If you’re reading this post, no doubt you’re in need of a dose of relaxation. Perhaps you’re feeling frazzled by your stressful job in London, endless commutes or a toxic workplace. Maybe you’re a full-time parent and you just need a break; a chance to press reset and return to your kids with the energy they deserve.

This guide will help you find a relaxing escape near the city

I get burnt out a few times a year and I find one of the best ways to recover is to book a spa hotel near London. Picture this: lush countryside, serene pools, and soothing treatments that melt your stresses away.

My favourite spa experiences have involved gathering a gaggle of my fave girls and spending the day putting the world to rights from the comfort of a bubbling Jacuzzi. But, to be honest, sometimes I find myself craving a solo escape. Having one day where my biggest worry is what to eat for lunch, or which book to read – how heavenly does that sound?!

Whether it’s a weekend retreat or a mid-week escape, it’s time to relax with a spa break thanks to Voyage Privé. It’ll be the perfect antidote to city chaos. From country house hotels to 5-star spas with endless menus of treatments, this is my pick of the best spa hotels near London.

Ready to find out about my favourite spas near London?

My Favourite Spa Hotels Near London

Sopwell House, Hertfordshire

Searching for a spa that’s close to London? How about booking a spa day or a weekend escape to Sopwell House, just outside St Albans? Cottonmill, the hotel’s spa is top-class, with experienced therapists offering a huge variety of wellness treatments.

Sopwell House is located near St Albans

When I visited I enjoyed an amazing facial, which really rejuvenated my tired skin. I also spent many hours lounging in the beautifully-designed pool area, which has two Jacuzzis and a large swimming pool.

Since I visited, Sopwell House has expanded its spa offering, with its new opening The Club at Cottonmill. To visit, you’ll need to stay in one of the hotel’s mews suites, or become a member.

The Club at Cottonmill is a gorgeous place to relax and unwind

The facilities are next level, with its technologically-advanced hydrotherapy pool and its chic spa garden, where you’ll find loungers, cabanas and hot tubs. There are two types of sauna and steam room, and the spa’s famous ‘whisper room’. I think it’d be hard to find a more relaxing place to spend the day – even more so if the sun is shining and you’ve bagged a spot on a cabana in the spa garden!

The Grove, Hertfordshire

The Grove is one of the closest spa hotels to London. Located in the Hertfordshire countryside, just outside Watford, this 5-star hotel is set in 300-acre grounds. As well as chic hotel rooms, an 18-hole golf course and a range of great restaurants, there’s the award-winning Sequoia Spa.

The Grove is a country hotel in Hertfordshire

For me, this is what sets The Grove apart from many other luxury spa hotels near London. The spa is just incredible! It’s so aesthetically pleasing, I felt relaxed just looking at it! There’s a large heated pool with calming lighting, pretty beams and black mosaic tiles. You’ll also find everything you’d expect in a spa, including a Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room.

The pool at Sequoia Spa is stunning

Sequoia Spa also has a varied menu of spa treatments, ranging from organic facials and hot stone massages, to hypnotherapy. If you’re finding life exhausting, this spa is the ideal place to visit for a full refresh of your body and mind.

Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa, Surrey

There aren’t many spa hotels near London that boast a Michelin starred restaurant, but this one does! If you’re looking for the ultimate luxury experience, I’d recommend visiting Pennyhill Park for a spa weekend, and include a booking in Latymer. Fine-dining and relaxation – what more could you want?!

I really loved my time at Pennyhill Park Hotel And Spa

Pennyhill Park Hotel is located in the Surrey countryside, just outside Bagshot. The 45,000-square-foot award-winning spa is one of its main attractions. There are indoor and outdoor pools and jacuzzis to take a dip in, saunas, relaxation rooms and numerous body treatments to choose from. I love that you can even book a private cabana with its very own spa bath, so you can enjoy a bit of privacy, while having the luxury spa facilities close by.

How about this for a pretty spa to visit near London?

I think this is one of the best spa hotels near London, but it does come with a high price tag. It’s ideal for a special occasion or if you can find a really good mid-week deal.

Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa, Surrey

I was lucky enough to enjoy a spa day at Nutfield Priory a few weeks before our son arrived. As we drove up to the spectacular Neo-Gothic mansion house, I was so excited for a day of relaxation with my bump! This hotel resembled something from a fairytale!

The Neo-Gothic architecture of Nutfield Priory Hotel

The setting is beautiful, with the modern spa located next to the historic building, all overlooking the Surrey countryside. There’s a large pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, gym and spin studio. I had trouble picking a treatment as there were so many enticing options! I opted for a facial, which incorporated some aromatherapy and relaxation techniques. Even in my heavily pregnant state, it made me feel very zen.

Nutfield Priory has a serene spa for guests or day visitors

If you’re planning an overnight spa break, I’d also recommend booking a table between the historic columns in The Cloisters Restaurant. This spectacular restaurant has 2AA Rosettes, lots of period features and an enticing menu. It’s an amazing place for Sunday lunch too. Who wouldn’t love to tuck into a delicious plate of roast beef with all the trimmings, in that grand dining hall!

Luton Hoo Hotel, Bedfordshire

Ready to slum it in the stables? Only joking! At the 5-star Luton Hoo Hotel in Bedfordshire, your visit to the stables will be about pure relaxation!

How impressive is Luton Hoo?

I was lucky enough to stay at this smart country mansion a few years ago, and as a guest of the hotel I was able to spend the day in the spa. I lazed by the infinity pool, chatting away with one of my best friends. We splashed around in the vitality pool, all while appreciating the architectural conversion from an oak-beamed stable to a chic relaxation zone.

The spa at Luton Hoo is a wonderfully relaxing

If you do visit Luton Hoo, I’d recommend leaving time to stroll around the 18th century manor house’s gardens which were designed by Capability Brown. Plus, you could enjoy a meal inside the main manor house at Wernher Restaurant, which boasts 2 AA Rosettes.

Exploring the gardens at Luton Hoo

One thing to note about this spa is that there are family swim times each day. Many spas are adults only, but this one allows kids to take over the indoor pool area for a few slots per day, so you can’t guarantee a peaceful atmosphere at all times.

Danesfield House Hotel & Spa, Buckinghamshire

Nestled in 65 acres of beautiful grounds between Marlow and Henley, you’ll find this idyllic country house hotel. It’s one of my favourites for photography. It really could have been plucked from the pages of a magical fairy story. Danesfield House is an award-winning hotel and wedding venue. Inside the orangery you’ll find an elegant restaurant overlooking the grounds.

Danesfield House

But, one of the top reasons to book a stay at Danesfield House is to visit Spa Illuminata. This chic wellness centre is home to a swimming pool, treatment rooms, gym and studio. There are lots of great deals too, with discounts for visiting mid-week or after work.

Danesfield House Spa

Interestingly, as well as the standard menu of treatments such as manicures, facials and massages, this spa offers some alternative wellness procedures. There are IV therapy services to boost the nutrients in your body. Sounds ideal if you’re feeling burnt out by a busy life in London. Or, you could book a reiki healing experience or even a brow lift!

Other top spa hotels near London

I’d be the most zen person in the world if I’d managed to work my way around all of the amazing spa hotels near London. Sadly, there are still a few on my bucket list.

If none of the options above take your fancy, the following are all top-rated spa hotels, with great facilities and a range of treatments on offer.

Foxhills Country Club in Surrey

Ashdown Park Hotel in East Sussex

The Runnemede On Thames in Berkshire

Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa in West Sussex

Down Hall Hotel on the border of Hertfordshire and Essex

Cowarth Park in Berkshire

Four Seasons Hotel in Hampshire

I hope this guide helps you find your next spa break near London

I hope you’ve enjoyed hearing about my experiences at these spa hotels near London. If you have any questions, let me know. For more great hotel experiences near the city, don’t miss my guide to the best country house hotels near London.

