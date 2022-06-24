From San Sebastian’s world-famous food scene and the attractions of Barcelona, to the incredible museums of Madrid, history of Granada and beaches on the Costa del Sol, this Spain road trip has it all!

Road tripping past perfect beaches, huge mountains and ancient monuments sounds like a pretty perfect holiday doesn’t it? If you’ve dreamed of exploring Spain, this guide is guaranteed to help you plan your trip.

Is San Sebastian on your Spain road trip itinerary?

It’s the country I’ve visited the most in the world. I absolutely love it as it’s so varied. I love the fact that you can spend mornings exploring pretty Medieval cities, lunchtimes feasting on plates of tapas, afternoons on the beach and evenings enjoying the nightlife. In the south of Spain you can even ski in the morning in Sierra Nevada and then hit the beach on the Costa del Sol in the afternoon – how amazing is that?

You could enjoy a day in the snow in Sierra Nevada in Spain

Whether you’re interested in art, architecture, history, food or fashion, a trip to Spain will no doubt appeal.

If you’re interested in art, you’ll enjoy visiting Barcelona’s Picasso and Miro Galleries, the architectural wonder that is Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum, Madrid’s impressive art collection at the Prado Museum and the modern artworks in Malaga’s Pompidou Centre.

You’ll road trip to see these amazing buildings in Valencia

If you enjoy the great outdoors you could hike in Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park in the north, explore Valencia’s Turia Gardens, explore Murcia’s weird and wonderful sandstone wonders at Bolnuevo or even ski in Sierra Nevada.

You have to visit the Alhambra in Granada on your Spain road trip

I’m a firm believer that the best way to get to know a country is through its cuisine, and in Spain, you’re in for a treat! San Sebastian in the Basque Country has the most Michelin-starred eateries per capita in Europe. There’s a great culture across this region for pintxos – small dishes often showcasing local ingredients.

This Spain road trip will take you from north to south

Head south and you’ll enjoy plates and plates of delicious tapas. From Spanish hams and cheeses, to griddled peppers, calamari and fresh fish, there’s so much to taste along the way,

And the best part about a Spain road trip? The freedom! You don’t have to stick to the obvious routes. I’d 100% encourage veering off course from time to time.

That’s when you’ll find the hidden gems, the towns the tourists don’t know about, and no doubt some delicious Spanish food too. It’s also worth remembering that many of the interior parts of Spain are as pretty as the coasts, with vineyards, olive groves and whitewashed towns.

So, rather than create one epic Spain road trip, I’ve divided it into a northern Spain road trip and a southern Spain road trip. That way you can just pick one and break the country up into manageable chunks. Got a while? Join the two up and continue on from Salamanca to Madrid.

Click through to take a look at each itinerary, and figure out which one is right for you…

When Is The Best Time To Visit Spain?

You might think that Spain has a Mediterranean climate, but that’s only true for the southern parts of the country. Spain’s location and geography means that the north has a cooler climate and the east around Murcia has a more arid climate. Obviously the mountainous areas in the Pyrenees and Sierra Nevada are completely different too.

Temperatures vary greatly by region, but as a quick example, you can expect temperatures as low as -10 in around Sierra Nevada (in the mountains near Granada) in January, and as high as 40°C in July in cities such as Seville. Temperatures in the south remain mild in winter, making destinations along the Costa del Sol including Malaga and Marbella, great options for a winter holiday.

I’d recommend visiting out of peak summer to avoid the crowds

If you’re wondering when is the best time to visit Spain, I’d suggest planning a trip between April and June, or between September and October, just after the peak summer season.

The weather tends to be consistent in these months and you’ll skip the peak season so should benefit from lower prices and fewer people.

I hope you’ve enjoyed checking out my Spain road trip itineraries. Let me know where you decide to go and what your highlights are!