From spectacular hotels perched amongst the island’s famous pitons, to all-inclusive options right on the beach, these are the best honeymoon resorts in St Lucia.

So you’re getting married and planning one of the most exciting holidays of your life? Congratulations! This is such an exciting time. As you’ll know if you read my blog regularly, I’m a big fan of the Caribbean. From Dominica and Antigua, to Cuba and St Martin, I’ve visited so many Caribbean islands over the years. I’d definitely say it’s one of the best parts of the world for a honeymoon or romantic getaway.

With gorgeous beaches and its famous ‘pitons’, St Lucia is one of my top recommendations. It’s absolutely spectacular, and often considered as one of the most romantic islands in this part of the world.

St Lucia is a great option for a honeymoon in the Caribbean

There’s a broad variety of places to stay on the island including chic hotels, large all-inclusive honeymoon resorts and five-star boutique hotels with breathtaking views. Some are located right on the beach, while others are up in the hills. You’ll find all the extravagance and luxury you could dream of, with chic spas, fine dining restaurants and top cocktails.

You’ll love seeing views like this on your honeymoon in St Lucia

While you’re likely to want to spend a lot of time enjoying whichever hotel you choose, there’s a lot more you could get out and experience on a honeymoon trip to St Lucia. You could visit the Pitons UNESCO World Heritage Site, zip-line over the rainforest, go to a fun street party (accompanied by lots of rum punch!) or take a trip to a secluded cove where pirates once roamed!

No doubt you’re pretty busy with wedding plans right now, so the thought of planning honeymoon accommodation might be a bit overwhelming! Thankfully, I’ve taken some of the stress away with this guide to the best honeymoon resorts in St Lucia. Lots of these hotels offer great honeymoon packages to make your holiday extra memorable!

Get ready to hear about luxury suites, the best dining experiences, relaxing spa treatments and ultra-romantic activities! You’re going to be SO excited for your trip after hearing about these gorgeous spots on the island.

Diamond Falls in St Lucia

St Lucia’s landscapes are very photogenic

The Best Honeymoon Resorts in St Lucia

Hey, chocolate lovers! Want to visit a five-star, beachfront resort with its own chocolate lab? Then kick off your honeymoon in St Lucia at the fabulous Jade Mountain Resort. The views alone make this one of the best honeymoon resorts in St Lucia.

Jade Mountain is one of the best honeymoon resorts in St Lucia

Wake up to these views at Jade Mountain

Rooms and suites are referred to as ‘sanctuaries’, where spa therapists can pop by and deliver massages whenever you fancy. You’ll wake up looking out at the Pitons, and with open-style rooms, you’ll always be glued to that view!

The airy architectural design makes the most of the island’s natural beauty. Foodies will enjoy staying here too. The restaurant sources its ingredients locally and as you wander the grounds you’ll see the cacao trees everywhere. Yep, you can almost pick the chocolate off the trees – now that’s a honeymoon I could get on board with!

Check availability and latest prices here

It’s a hole in one for golfing honeymooners at the five star Sandals Halcyon Beach! Their all-inclusive honeymoon resort package includes green fees and transfers to not one, but TWO renowned golf courses. Take it easy at the 9-hole resort course or go all out at a Greg Norman-designed 18-hole championship course!

Sandals Halcyon Beach is a great all-inclusive hotel in St Lucia

There are great honeymoon packages at Sandals Halcyon Beach

This beachfront resort is also couples-only, making it one of the best St Lucia honeymoon resorts for newlyweds. There’s so much to do here, with honeymoon packages including outdoor fun like scuba diving, water skiing and couples massages.

Prefer to take things easy? Take your pick from the resort’s six restaurants and bars. It’s a great option for couples wanting to relax together, while enjoying the buzz of a large resort. However, if you like your hotels a little more intimate, continue reading!

Check availability and latest prices here

For adults-only all-inclusive luxury, Calabash Cove Resort is one of the best honeymoon resorts in St Lucia. Set within amazing tropical gardens, amenities here include a restaurant, piano bar and the honeymoon must-have, an infinity pool with swim up bar!

Calabash Cove Resort and Spa is one of the smaller resorts

Calabash Cove Resort and Spa boasts gorgeous beach views

Every romantic suite comes with ocean views from a patio or balcony. It’s also worth checking out the swim-up suites at this luxury resort, which come with their own private plunge pools. What could be better for a honeymoon adventure together?

Take a couple’s massage at the resort’s gorgeous spa, then enjoy dinner al fresco. The menu at the restaurant changes daily, so you’ll never get bored!

Check availability and latest prices here

You’ll only find couples staying at Sandals Grande, one of the best options for honeymooners visiting St Lucia. It’s located on its own peninsula, and this beach resort offers stunning suites and overwater bungalows (yep, like the ones you see in The Maldives!)

Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa is one of the largest resorts on the island

Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa

It’s easy to see why Sandals is one of the most popular honeymoon hotels in St Lucia. Couples here can try water activities together such as scuba diving, kayaking or windsurfing. There’s a great bar and restaurant, gardens for sunset strolls and even nightly pool parties. It is a large resort, so you’ll probably make some friends during your stay too!

Private cabanas with concierge services are available here too, which sounds like a pretty swish way to recover from a night involving a few Caribbean rum cocktails!

Check availability and latest prices here

It’s all about the location at one of the top honeymoon resorts in St Lucia! Sugar Beach is slap bang on the sand, between the striking Pitons. This is definitely one of the best romantic hotels in terms of views. Just look at that swimming pool right in the middle of Gros Piton and Petit Piton!

Just look at the pool at Sugar Beach!

It’s a romantic spot as the sun goes down

The stunning setting and accommodation makes Sugar Beach a great option for your trip. Suites and villas have butlers, private pools and outstanding views from their hilltop location. Also onsite is a rainforest spa, an outdoor pool, plus three fantastic restaurants.

Because of those hills, the resort runs a 24-hour shuttle bus. This comes in handy if you suddenly need to visit the onsite rum bar!

Check availability and latest prices here

This is one of the luxury hotels in St Lucia that welcomes families, yet understands that honeymooners need their privacy too. So the beachfront resort of Coconut Bay has a dedicated adults-only wing! Get ready to start your married life here in a luxury suites, with your own private romantic sun deck for two and cocktails at the adults only bar.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort is a popular option for honeymooners

The spa has lovely views too

This all-inclusive St Lucia resort also offers a ‘Cocomoon Package’. Included are intimate romantic experiences such as a couples-only dinner, a sunset cruise for two or a private chauffeur to take you around the island.

However, none of the above has to stop you from getting in touch with your inner child and visiting the onsite water park. A water slide on your honeymoon? What could be more fun!

Check availability and latest prices here

The boutique, five-star Cap Maison Resort and Spa is another amazing option if you’re looking for St Lucia honeymoon resorts. It’s right on the beach, with an outdoor pool, Caribbean restaurant, spa and complimentary yoga classes in the gardens.

Cap Maison Resort & Spa is perched on the cliff

This is a lovely place for a honeymoon stay

Cap Maison is one of the best honeymoon resorts in St Lucia for fine Caribbean food. The Cliff and Naked Fish restaurants are favourites with diners and critics alike. Many of the ingredients are locally sourced, so be sure to drink up and support the area’s producers!

Close by is Pigeon Island National Park, which was home to the first St Lucian settlers, and later, real life pirates! You’ll find the ruins of an 18th century military base here, and maybe even some hidden pirate treasure!

Check availability and latest prices here

The five-star Anse Chastanet Resort is one of the most beautiful resorts you’ll find in the Caribbean. The hotel’s designer wanted it to blend into its environment, and so you’ll only find 48 hillside and beachfront rooms tucked away.

Anse Chastanet Resort is a design masterpiece

Imagine waking up to that view on your honeymoon

You’ll find this St Lucia resort nestled between two beaches, with romantic views of Petit and Gros Piton mountains.

It’s another great option for food-lovers. Many of the restaurant’s ingredients are grown on their own farm, so the chefs here really make the most of the produce. There’s a vegan restaurant, a grill for the meat lovers and an option of a honeymoon dinner on the beach.

You can also take advantage of the resort’s shuttle bus, which will take you right onto the private beach. This is a very special spot for nature too, as it’s occasionally visited by pilot whales and turtles!

Check availability and latest prices here

One of the best honeymoon resorts in St Lucia for location is the five-star Landings Resort and Spa. It’s set right on Pigeon Island Causeway Beach. Chic Rodney Bay Village is just 10 minutes away.

The Landings Resort and Spa is in a great location

Beautiful views from The Landings Resort and Spa

The Landings calls itself a ‘tropical sanctuary’ and it’s not hard to see why. There are four restaurants and three bars onsite, all serving delicious Caribbean cuisine. This is one of the few luxury hotels in St Lucia where suites are fully equipped with elegant kitchens and marble bathrooms. As it’s your honeymoon, consider upgrading to an ocean view suite, which comes with its own plunge pool!

To immerse yourself more fully in that ‘sanctuary’ vibe while on your honeymoon to St Lucia, you could spend an afternoon in the resort’s spa, wander through the tropical gardens or chill out with a movie night on the beach!

Check availability and latest prices here

If hilltop luxury is your thing, look no further than the adults-only Bel Jou Hotel. This hotel boasts sensational views over the Caribbean landscapes.

Bel Jou is up in the hills of St Lucia

Just like many of the luxury St Lucia honeymoon resorts on the island, Bel Jou offers couples an all-inclusive package. This covers all your meals (and cocktails!) at the onsite restaurant.

Other amenities here include the huge outdoor pool, spa and a handy shuttle service to the nearby Vigie beach and Castries, the island’s capital and a great shopping spot!

Check availability and latest prices here

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading about all of these beautiful hotels in St Lucia. If you’re looking for other honeymoon ideas in the Caribbean, I’d recommend reading my review of Hammock Cove in Antigua as well as checking out my other Caribbean travel guides.