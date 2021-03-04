









With otherworldly rock formations, dramatic canyons, and fabulous mountain views, there are so many fantastic things to do in Page, Arizona.

Looking for exciting things to do in northern Arizona? Well, look no further – the friendly town of Page is the ideal base for a trip to one of North America’s most enigmatic regions.

Characterised by its soft, colourful rock, hewn into weird and wonderful shapes by the mighty Colorado River, this part of Arizona is packed full of amazing sights, from dazzling slot canyons and arches, to the wild expanses of the Vermilion Cliffs National Park. Often overlooked in favour of Zion National Park in neighbouring Utah, Page is one of Arizona’s hidden gems.

This is a town for lovers of the great outdoors, but you don’t have to be an experienced hiker to enjoy the jaw-dropping rocks and canyons around Page. There are many companies offering good-value slot canyon tours, white-water rafting trips, and even helicopter rides.

To help you plan your trip, I’ve put together a list some truly awesome things to do in northern Arizona. It’s time to start dreaming of your next desert adventure!

Weather in Page, Arizona

The weather in Page is characteristic of this part of Arizona, and remains fairly dry throughout the year. Summers are often sizzling, with temperatures reaching average highs of 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit). Although you might catch a summer shower in August, there’s only a small chance of rain the rest of the year.

In winter, Page can get pretty cold, as temperatures plummet to an average low of -1 degrees Celsius (34 Fahrenheit). If you’re looking for the perfect time to visit, head to Page in spring or autumn, when the temperatures will be warm and the skies should remain clear.

Things to Do In Page, Arizona

1. Visit Antelope Canyon

Formed over millennia by flash floods and rainwater, Antelope Canyon is a breath-taking sight and a trip here is one of the most popular things to do in Page, Arizona. An impressive slot canyon, this stunning natural monument is divided into two sections: Upper Antelope Canyon, also known as the ‘Crack’, and Lower Antelope Canyon, known as the ‘Corkscrew’.

The colourful rocks display beautiful wave-like patterns, and if you visit at the right time, you’ll have some fabulous photo opportunities as the sunlight pours through the openings of the canyon, creating eerie ‘god rays’.

Visiting Antelope Canyon is, without doubt, one of the top things to do in northern Arizona, and there are plenty of great Antelope Canyon tours if you’re nervous about heading out on your own.

2. See Horseshoe Bend From The Sky

Horseshoe Bend is one of the most iconic sights in Page. The slow, steady flow of the Colorado River meanders through a magnificent bend, flanked by glowing red sandstone cliffs. This incredible sight can be experienced on a hike to the Horseshoe Bend Overlook. However, to get one of the best views, take to the sky and view this natural phenomenon from above.

Happily, this fabulous tour will help you do just that, and you’ll also get a stellar view of Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon Dam as well! If you want to treat yourself to something extra special, this is one of the best things to do in Page AZ.

3. Get Out On The Water on Lake Powell

Arizona gets pretty hot in summer, but don’t worry – you’ll find plenty of ways to cool down! One of the most popular things to do in Page, Arizona is to get out on the water at Lake Powell.

Named for famous Civil War veteran John Wesley Powell, the lake is actually a huge reservoir, covering a huge area with many zigzagging inlets.

There are lots of opportunities for water-sports in the Glen Canyon area, ideal for staying cool in the summer months. With boat tours, water-skiing, paddle-boarding and sailing all on offer, hanging out on Lake Powell is definitely one of the best things to do in Page AZ.

4. Go Wildlife Watching At Vermilion Cliffs National Park

Arizona is packed with impressive natural sights, and Vermilion Cliffs National Park, just an hour’s drive from Page, is one of the finest. With plunging canyons and colourful swirling rocks, it’s a wonderful place for a hike, and you’ll have plenty of awesome photo opportunities.

However, I think one of the best reasons to visit is for the chance to catch a glimpse of the epic California condors – birds with a massive wingspan that are sometimes spotted gliding through the canyons. If you’re a budding ornithologist, definitely add this to your list of things to do in Page, Arizona.

5. Go Stargazing at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Stretching over 1.25 million acres, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is sheer paradise for outdoor adventurers. It’s easy to spend days or even weeks hiking, camping, and exploring this majestic park. From rafting on the Colorado River, to marvelling at the stunning natural arch known as Rainbow Bridge, there’s no shortage of things to do in Glen Canyon.

However, perhaps the most impressive sight only emerges when the sun goes down. The region around Rainbow Bridge National Monument has been designated a Dark Sky Sanctuary, making it the perfect spot for stargazers and amateur astronomers. Set up your tent, lie back, and enjoy the dazzling spectacle unfold before your eyes!

6. Visit the Carl Hayden Visitor Center

This remarkable visitor centre was originally constructed to inform and educate visitors who flocked to see the beautiful Lake Powell. The glass observation building overlooks the Glen Canyon Dam, offering a fabulous view over the canyon and dam’s structure.

The informative and friendly staff work hard to explain the ecological history of the project and the area, showing how the construction of the dam was actually an important catalyst for modern environmental movements. This is a fascinating piece of local history, and one of the most interesting things to do in Page AZ.

7. Walk Along the Hanging Gardens Trail

Of all the things to do in Page, Arizona, the Hanging Gardens trail is perhaps the most surprising. Out of the stark, rocky desert you’ll find a lush series of hanging gardens, situated on a mesa overlooking Lake Powell and the Colorado River.

It’s a short, accessible trail that offers some special views and a little respite from the dry desert landscape of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. A walk along the Hanging Gardens Trail is one of the most unique things to do in Page, Arizona.

8. Visit the Navajo Village Heritage Center

Page isn’t just a place to see some of the weirdest and wackiest geological formations in the United States – it’s also steeped in human history. This excellent heritage centre foregrounds the Navajo people, offering an opportunity to learn about their history, culture, artistic practices and storytelling traditions.

The site includes a full reconstruction of a Navajo village and home from the 19th century, offering a poignant glimpse into the past as well as an opportunity to reflect on the place of the Navajo people in the long history of northern Arizona.

Where To Stay In Page, Arizona

The Lake Powell Resort is an excellent option if you’re looking for reliable service, comfort and a great location for your visit to Page. The rooms are stylish and refined, and many offer lovely views out over the lake. You’ll also find an outdoor pool, and a terrace where you can kick back with a cocktail in the evenings as you enjoy the scenery.

In terms of location, you’ll be perfectly positioned to enjoy everything that Lake Powell has to offer. This is an excellent hotel option if you’re looking for a comfortable base from which to explore the area around Page.

Check availability and latest prices at Lake Powell Resort now

The Country Inn and Suites by Radisson is a comfortable business-style hotel im a good location, just a short drive from Antelope Canyon and the Antelope Point Marina.

The location is ideal for hiking and sightseeing trips out into the Arizona wilderness. What’s more, you can finish off the perfect day in the desert with a glass of bubbly in the hot tub – bliss!

Check availability and latest prices at Country Inn Suites now

This clean, friendly and laid back hotel is one of the most popular accommodation options around Page, and it’s easy to see why. The rooms are spacious, comfortable and offer a little taste of luxury at bargain prices. What’s more, the location is ideal for exploring all of the exciting and wonderful things to do in Page, Arizona.

The views from the terrace are second-to-none, and there’s an in-house restaurant too. Just be sure to reserve early, as this popular hotel gets booked up fast in high season!

Check availability and latest prices at Hyatt Place now

The landscape around Page is simply dazzling. I think this corner of Arizona will blow you away! I hope this guide offers a taste of all the amazing things to do in Page, Arizona. Whatever you get up to, have an amazing time!

