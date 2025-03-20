Whether you’re exploring London’s vibrant streets, the UK’s stunning coastlines, or its picturesque countryside, it’s time to tell you about the best eSIM for the UK.

The UK is an amazing destination to travel around. The country boasts amazingly varied scenery. One day you can be exploring the sights and sounds of the city of London. The next you can be hiking mountains, exploring beaches, soaking up history or experiencing nature at its finest.

I think it’s a very special country, but perhaps I’m a little biased! It’s where I was born and bred. I’ve been lucky enough to explore a lot of it… yet there are still plenty of places on my bucket list!

So, if you’re currently planning a holiday in the UK and you have the main elements sorted, such as travel and accommodation, there’s one last thing to think about. Staying connected. When I travel, I rely on data. It’s a necessity for getting around. I use it for planning routes, researching restaurants, booking activities and learning about a destination. Plus, I need data to stay connected with friends and family, keep on top of emails and post on social media. It’s essential!

Data roaming has got very expensive (particularly for Europeans visiting since Brexit), so the most economic option is to organise an eSIM for the UK.

Are you familiar with eSIMS? If you’re not, don’t be afraid! You don’t need to be tech-savvy to work one. They’re very simple.

I’ve used eSIMs in several countries now, including Vietnam, Thailand, France, Spain, the USA and Canada. They’re great because you no longer need to buy a physical SIM card when you reach a destination – these virtual sims allow you to get online from the moment you land. In this post I’ll share more about how to buy an eSIM, how to set it up and my pick of the best eSIMS in the UK.

What are the best eSIMs for The UK?

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM (embedded SIM) is essentially a digital SIM card. Most people will be familiar with physical SIM cards. You probably inserted one into your phone when you got it! Well, eSIMS are totally different. They’re installed a little like you’d install an app. It can be activated remotely, giving you connectivity shortly after purchase.

How does an eSIM work?

eSIMs allow you to connect to a mobile network for data, and sometimes also for calls and texts, depending on the provider. You activate the eSIM profile through your phone settings.

They’re easy to switch on and off, so you can move between data plans easily, depending on where you are. They usually connect to the strongest local networks in your destination, so you’ll have decent connectivity on your travels.

My favourite eSIM provider

Sim Local is my favourite eSIM company. It offers coverage in more than 200 destinations. Everywhere from Chad and Chile, to Turkey and Vietnam. If you’re travelling somewhere, this company is likely to offer an eSIM to keep you connected!

As well as organising an electronic sim for a specific country, Sim Local also offers regional eSIMs. For example, you could order an eSIM which covers all of Europe, so you can hop from country to country without having to buy a new plan. There’s even a Global eSIM, which works pretty much anywhere in the world. The plans run through local networks, so you’ll have a stable connection wherever you are.

Why should you get an eSIM for the UK?

If you live abroad and are visiting the UK on holiday, you’ll want to hit the ground running. Ideally you’ll want to have data from the moment you step off the plane. With a Sim Local eSIM that’s actually possible. You can install it on your device before you set off, and simply switch it on when you land.

Sim Local’s eSIM plans tend to be excellent value too, as they’re designed with travellers in mind. If you’re like me, it’s unlikely you’ll need anything other than data. I call from WhatsApp, keep in touch via email and use the internet on the go. Many plans include free minutes and SMS messaging too, but you might find you don’t use it!

Sim Local offers several eSIMs for the UK, but I’d recommend the options on the EE network. It’s known for being the most reliable network in the country, has consistent data speeds and offers great coverage. You can be in some of the most remote and rural parts of the UK, and EE will still have connection! Yes, I’m talking about being up mountains or on cliff edges!

I’ve had a search and these are my top choices available right now.

United Kingdom 200 GB

This plan runs on the EE network. You get 200GB of data which can be used over 30 days. It also includes unlimited local minutes, 120 international minutes and unlimited SMS messaging. This plan is ideal for a high data user (perhaps gamer or someone using a hotspot frequently) who wants to be able to make calls too. It’s just £30 for 30 days right now. £1 a day is great value for this much data!

United Kingdom 30 GB

Another plan which runs on the EE network, this one includes 30GB which can be used over 30 days. This is still quite high for a month, but would be a safe amount of data to get to ensure you don’t run out.

United Kingdom 20GB

This plan is great if you don’t need the huge amounts of data as in other plans. It runs off the Three network, which is a little less reliable, but decent all the same! It also includes unlimited local minutes and SMS messaging. It’s a bargain at just £10 for 30 days… that’s just 33p a day!

United Kingdom Unlimited

This plan has all the data you could ever need! There’s no limit. It also includes unlimited local minutes, 180 international minutes and unlimited SMS messaging. If you want to be 100% sure you won’t run out, are a heavy data user, this is the best plan for you. This one also runs on the EE network, so you should have great connection wherever you visit.

Setting up a Sim Local eSIM to use in the UK

I’d recommend buying your Sim Local eSIM a few days before travelling. After paying, you’ll receive an email confirmation with details explaining how to activate your plan. It’s pretty simple to follow – just click a button. There’s also an option to install it using Sim Local’s own app, but I haven’t found this necessary in the past.

Once your eSIM is installed, you won’t need to turn it on until you’re in the UK.

When you’re about to depart your country of origin, I’d suggest you turn off any physical SIM cards in your phone settings (so you don’t incur roaming fees on landing). When you arrive in the UK, you can toggle the eSIM to ‘on’ in your data settings and it should connect to a UK network immediately.

A few important notes about setting up your Sim Local eSIM:

You must enable data roaming on your eSIM settings after you install the plan.

You can only download the eSIM to a device once and should not delete it until you’ve completed your trip.

Are Sim Local eSIMs value for money?

I’ve tried several different operators on my travels, but I’ve found Sim Local’s deals to be some of the most affordable options.

As a quick comparison, Sim Local offers its 20GB UK plan for £10. Airolo offers the same amount of data for £29.50. That’s significantly more.

HolaFly, another competitor, offers unlimited data packages for the UK, but this will cost you £60 for 30 days. Sim Local’s UK eSIM with unlimited data is £40, and includes lots of extras too!

I hope this guide to the best eSIMs in the UK helps with your travel planning. Have a great time exploring my beautiful homeland!