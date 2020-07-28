Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

From historic castles and luxury mansions, to ultra-modern boutique hotels in converted churches and chic apartments, if you’re trying to decide where to stay in Glasgow, you’ll be spoilt for choice!

Scotland’s most eclectic and vibrant city, Glasgow is the perfect destination for a UK city break. With world-class museums, incredible architecture, a top music scene, and some of the best shopping in Scotland, there’s plenty to pack into a long weekend or a short break.

I’ve always loved how arty Glasgow is. You can see and feel it as you walk around the city. There are huge murals on the walls, musicians playing on street corners and a buzz in the air.

The city is also renowned for its nightlife. Along with traditional pubs, you’ll find trendy pop-up bars, restaurants and food halls. There’s something for everyone in this cosmopolitan city! If you’ve never visited before, be sure to have a read of my detailed first timer’s guide to visiting Glasgow before you go.

When it comes to deciding where to stay in Glasgow, there are so many options to choose from. Whether you want to stay in the heart of the Merchant City, or the leafy boulevards around Kelvingrove, fancy resting your eyes in a luxury hotel or a cosy Airbnb, there are accommodation options to suit all tastes and budgets.

To help you decide where to stay in Glasgow, I’ve popped together a varied list of hotel and Airbnb recommendations to suit every budget. If it’s your first time in this iconic Scottish city, I hope this guide helps you to plan a great trip.

Where To Stay in Glasgow

Luxury Hotels in Glasgow

Located at the iconic One Devonshire Gardens, a beautiful tree-lined avenue close to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens, Hotel du Vin is one of Glasgow’s top luxury boutique hotels. Set across five Victorian townhouses, the hotel boasts opulent furnishings, oak-panelled walls, traditional roll top baths and cosy open fires.

With a luxury spa and a fabulous restaurant that serves up Scottish classics with a contemporary twist, Hotel du Vin is one of the best luxury hotels in Glasgow, and the perfect base from which to explore the West End.

Dreaming of a romantic retreat in a Scottish castle? Well, it turns out you don’t need to go all the way to the Scottish Highlands to find your very own fortress!

As you step foot inside Sherbrooke Castle Hotel, you’ll feel as though you’ve stepped back in time. This hotel stands proudly on a hilltop in south Glasgow, in the green and affluent area of Pollokshields.

Spend the night in a four-poster bed surrounded by antique furniture, and enjoy beautiful views over the gardens. This stunning castle is the perfect place to escape from the busy city, and ideal for anyone craving relaxation.

Right in the heart of Glasgow city centre, the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel is one of the best luxury hotels in Glasgow. This 5-star mansion was once the site of the Royal Scottish Automobile Club, and contains a stunning ballroom, now the site of the hotel’s swanky restaurant and bar.

You’ll find a world-class luxury spa, impeccable service, and a real taste of luxury, all just a stone’s throw from Sauchiehall Street and the hustle and bustle of central Glasgow. Enjoy a morning of shopping on Buchanan Street, followed by an afternoon of pampering in the fabulous spa.

Housed in a beautiful former Orthodox church, the Malmaison is one of the most unusual hotels in Glasgow city centre. This chic 4-star hotel enjoys a central location, a lively bar, and a fantastic in-house restaurant. The décor is stylish and perfectly on-trend, with graffiti frescos and a glass-roofed atrium in the centre of the building.

The atmosphere is lively too, with regular events such as cheese and wine tastings, whisky dinners and calligraphy classes organised by the friendly staff. This is the perfect place to rest your head during a weekend break to Glasgow, with easy access to the main shopping areas, theatres and museums.

Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel combines old world glamour with chic, contemporary design, making it a wonderful place to stay during your trip to Glasgow. The hotel is housed inside Glasgow Central Train Station, so you can’t get much more central than that! It boasts a number of interesting and unique features, including an enormous chandelier, hanging over six floors in the spacious open lobby.

Frank Sinatra and Charlie Chaplin once stayed here, so you’ll also be able to enjoy a slice of Hollywood glamour in this iconic piece of Glasgow’s history.

Mid-Range Hotels in Glasgow

If you’re looking for self-catering, serviced accommodation in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre, why not try Fraser Suites? These stylish apartments have a quirky tale to them as they’re located in a former bank!

They’re kitted out with everything you’ll need for a city break. They’re situated in one of the most popular areas in Glasgow, with easy access to George Square, Merchant City, and all of the shops, bars and restaurants that the city is famous for. This is a great value option too considering the central location and comfort.

Glasgow may be a historic city, but there’s nothing dated about this slick, modern hotel. With futuristic design, and funky, Dutch-inspired interiors, CitizenM Glasgow is packed with interesting, quirky features, including a dramatic swirling red staircase.

Friendly members of staff create a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere, and there are plenty of thoughtful touches that will make the difference during your stay. The hotel is just a few minutes walk from the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Buchanan Galleries, and George Square, meaning that you’ll be right in the heart of the action. It’s easily one of the best places to stay in Glasgow on a mid-range budget.

If you’re looking for a central location, stylish design, and good value rooms, look no further than Abode Glasgow! Located in a Georgian townhouse that was once the home of Prime Minister Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman, this chic hotel is decked out in a quirky mix of traditional furnishings and contemporary design. I love the Art Deco touches throughout too, especially in the main entrance and around the lifts.

Some rooms have stained glass windows, adding to the unique decor of the hotel. As mid-range accommodation options in the city go, this is one of the best if you’re deciding where to stay in Glasgow on a budget.

Airbnbs in Glasgow

Some of my favourite places to stay in Glasgow are cute Airbnbs. If you’re on a budget, would like the option of self-catering your trip, or you’re travelling as a family or a big group, you might find an Airbnbs suits your needs better.

This 3-bedroom luxury apartment is located in the heart of Glasgow city centre and is perfect for a group of friends visiting the city. It sleeps 6 people and has 2 bathrooms as well as a large open plan kitchen / living / dining area.

It’s in a fab location, moments from the action, with shops, cafes, bars and restaurants all close by. It’s a stylish space and the perfect home from home for your city break.

This bright apartment is a few minutes walk from both Glasgow Central and Queen Street Stations, as well as being close to Glasgow’s Style Mile for all the shopping you might want to do. It sleeps up to 4 people across 2 bedrooms. It also has a sociable lounge / dining area and chic touches throughout.

This spacious apartment would suit two couples visiting Glasgow, who want to be within walking distance of all the action.

If you’re a couple looking for self-catered accommodation in Glasgow, this beautifully designed city centre apartment is ideal. The one-bedroom ground floor apartment features a bright, airy lounge complete with TV, Wifi and stereo. There’s a fully-fitted kitchen where you can prepare meals.

It’s located right in the heart of the city centre, one block away from George Square, so if you’re a couple visiting for a weekend of shopping, food and drink. this is a great option!

This is another great Glasgow apartment which sleeps 6 people. The apartment itself has 2 bedrooms and features simple, modern decor, and everything you’ll need for a break in the city. It’s in a wonderful location too, moments from Glasgow’s famous shopping area around Buchanan Street and Argyll Street.

There’s a fully equipped kitchen too, making this apartment ideal if you want to self-cater some of your holiday. From cute lamps and chic mirrors to Egyptian cotton sheets, if you’re deciding where to stay in Glasgow for a bit of luxury, this is a great option.

This apartment is right by the river and sleeps up to 7 people, making it perfect for a family or group visit. It’s moments from the city’s shops, bars and restaurants and even within walking distance of Glasgow’s main concert arenas.

The 2 bed apartment has a spacious open plan kitchen/living/dining area with patio doors onto the balcony. It’s a great place for views, not only of the river but also looking out from the floor-to-ceiling windows over two levels.

To reach the second floor you go up a chic spiral staircase, adding to the stylish elements of the apartment.

I’ve rounded up a few more great options in the city centre, that sleep between 2 and 12 people. You can check them out here…

Budget Hotels in Glasgow

Looking for somewhere to stay in Glasgow on a budget? Just a short distance from Glasgow city centre, Tartan Lodge is one of the most popular hostels in the city. Housed in a former church, this friendly hostel has everything you’ll need for your stay, with a range of private rooms and dorms, excellent shared kitchen facilities, and a cosy common room.

It’s a great option if you’re in town to catch a live show at the O2 Academy or an exhibition in town, as it has good transport links to the city centre.

I hope this guide has given you plenty of ideas for where to stay in Glasgow! Wherever you choose, you’re sure to fall in love with this vibrant city. Don’t forget to read my first timer’s guide to visiting Glasgow before you go – lots of great suggestions for brunch, museums and more in there! Happy travelling, and let me know where you end up.