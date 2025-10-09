From lively Playa del Inglés to the peaceful charm of Puerto de Mogán, here’s my personal guide to the best places to stay in Gran Canaria.

Whenever the temperatures start to drop in the UK, I set my sights on sunnier escapes. The Canary Islands are amazing all year round. With year-round sunshine, sandy beaches and easy flights, it’s one of my favourite winter escapes. What makes it special is the variety, from its vibrant nightlife scene to its authentic and laid-back fishing villages. I love visiting in the winter months, when you’re still guaranteed sunny days and temperatures in the mid-20s.

Gran Canaria is one of the most popular islands in the Canaries, and rightfully so! From beautiful beaches to exciting water parks and comfortable resorts, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best Canary Islands for families. Different parts of the island offer contrasting experiences. Some are really lively, with lots of restaurants, resorts and activities, while others are wonderfully quiet.

Beautiful beaches in Gran Canaria

If you’re just starting to research where to stay in Gran Canaria, my guide breaks down the best areas and a few tips for travelling on the island.

Best areas to stay in Gran Canaria

Maspalomas and Meloneras

Visit for sand dunes, promenades and beautiful sunset views

Maspalomas is one of the most popular areas to stay in Gran Canaria. It’s famous for its beautiful golden sand dunes. They’re vast, and little strolls across them add something very magical to a trip to the Canaries. You’ll find a lot of action here, with a variety of restaurants, all-inclusive resorts and options of activities and day trips. You’ll see lots of families in this part of the island.

Meanwhile, head along the coast to Meloneras and the vibe is totally different. Wander the palm-lined promenade, stop at a café, book a spa day, or enjoy the pretty views over the Atlantic. I’d describe this area as a little more sophisticated and ideal for couples, but that’s not to say it’s not suited to families too. There are huge stretches of beach, which little ones will love!

Accommodation wise, there are some gorgeous Lopesan hotels in the Canary Islands, with several located on Gran Canaria.

The amazing float pool at Lopesan Costa Meloneras Resort & Spa

Playa del Inglés

Visit for nightlife, beaches and buzz

If you’re after lively nights and plenty of entertainment, Playa del Inglés is the place I’d recommend. It’s vibrant, loud and where you’ll find entertainment options on your doorstep. Yes, by that I also mean it’s a bit of a party town! You’ll find a lot of the nightlife here, with options of bars and clubs, and several spots with live music.

You might start your evening with a nice tapas meal by the beach, and wind up at 2am dancing around your handbag after one too many tequilas! As you can imagine, it’s popular with younger couples and groups of friends.

One thing that’s really great about this area is how easy it is to get around. There’s a range of public transport options, so you can explore other parts of the island, then head back to your beachfront hotel to soak up the last rays of the day and switch into night mode!

Lopesan have some great hotels in Gran Canaria

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Visiting for culture, markets and an urban beach

Las Palmas is Gran Canaria’s capital and has a lovely feel. It’s less touristy than the island’s southern resort towns with a more authentic, local feel. Wandering through the old Vegueta district, you’ll fall in love with the cobbled streets and colourful colonial buildings. It feels like you’ve stepped back in time.

If you’re a foodie, I’d recommend exploring the restaurants and food markets here. My favourite dishes include papas arrugadas with mojo (Canarian potatoes with sauces), local seafood, hearty Canarian stews, bienmesabe (a sweet almost dessert) and some of the tasty local cheeses. Plus, don’t miss a taste of the island’s honey run (ron miel) – it’s great as a digestif after your meal.

I always love a city with a beach! Here, you’ll find Las Canteras. You can literally have a swim before breakfast, or pop out and watch the surfers in the afternoon.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is a proper city with a beach

Puerto de Mogán

Visit for picturesque views and a relaxed charm

Craving a chilled out holiday in Gran Canaria? Take a look at Puerto de Mogán, where the pace and feel is slower and more tranquil. This resort town and fishing village on the southwest of the island oozes charm.

You’ll find a marina filled with fishing boats, pretty whitewashed houses on the hills and colourful flowers adorning the buildings. It’s even earned the nickname “Little Venice”, for its network of canals and picturesque bridges! Not what you expect from one of the most popular Canary Islands!

Puerto de Mogan Gran Canaria

If some of the larger resort towns seem a bit intimidating, this is a great base for a family or couples trip. You can spend days enjoying the sheltered sandy beach, watching the boats in the marina and enjoying quieter restaurants with sea views. If you’re after peace and a more authentic vibe, it would be my top recommendation.

When is the best time to visit Gran Canaria?

I usually choose the Canary Islands for holidays between autumn and spring. The warm weather is a huge draw. Between October and March, it’s reliably warm and sunny, usually with temperatures in the low-mid 20s. Meanwhile, at home in the UK it’s turning cold and grey. It’s lovely that you can jet off in November and December in a winter coat, and be in a t-shirt as soon as you touchdown on the island!

The island also comes alive with events at this time of year. There’s WOMAD festival in Las Palmas, which features music from around the world, food stalls, and people dancing in the streets! In November, Playa del Inglés hosts Winter Pride, which is a huge celebration, and MASDANZA, the contemporary dance festival, brings performances to different parts of the island in the autumn.

Getting around Gran Canaria

Getting from the airport is straightforward. You’ll find a taxi rank outside or you can hop on one of the local buses, which connects a lot of the popular resorts.

If you’re more adventurous (and don’t like being stuck in one place like me!) I’d recommend hiring a car. It’s great having the freedom to get off the beaten track, visiting pretty villages, seaside towns or heading up into the mountains. It’s the only way you’ll truly appreciate the island’s varied landscapes.

Gran Canaria has pretty mountain areas too

how to choose accommodation in Gran Canaria

Over the years, I’ve stayed in a mix of hotels and apartments in the Canary Islands, and I’ve learnt that a few things make all the difference. I wouldn’t book somewhere without a pool as I think it’s part of what makes a holiday in this region special.

Location is super important too. I always look at hotels on the map before booking, to make sure they’re within a short walk of shops, restaurants and the beach. I’ve stayed in a few remote hotels over the years, and found the hassle of taxis or public transport can really away from the relaxation of being away.

If you’re planning a family-friendly holiday, kids’ clubs, children’s pools and play areas make life much easier. Or, if you’re visiting as a couple, you might want to look at adults-only resorts so you’re left in peace. Accessibility is improving too, with many modern properties offering step-free access and adapted rooms if you have any additional needs.

I hope this guide to where to stay in Gran Canaria helps you plan your holiday. If you’re looking for any more tips or advice, don’t miss my other guides to the Canary Islands.