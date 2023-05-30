From boutique hotels on cobbled streets to sophisticated resorts on stunning beaches, find out where to stay in Menorca.

Of all the islands in the Mediterranean, Menorca is one of my favourites. With a rich history that combines both Spanish, Moorish and British influences, the Balaeric island is a playground for the rich, a holiday destination for the family. It’s also the ideal place for a perfect place for a romantic getaway.

While Menorca is quieter than its better-known counterpart Majorca, you’ll still find plenty of nightlife, adventure and romance on the island. In Mahon’s Old Town, you can wander along streets that once thronged with Napolionoic War-era British sailors. You can stroll hand-in-hand on beaches of pure white sand, relax by a hotel swimming pool or feast on delicious seafood by the ocean.

Deciding where to stay in Menorca? There are lots of great options!

From the excellent cafés and restaurants, to the beautiful hills, this picturesque island is a great European summer holiday destination. So come with me on a journey across this beautiful island as I share some of the best places to stay in Menorca.

If you’re looking for a romantic place to indulge in some pampering for you and your loved one, this might just be the perfect place! Located right on the marina at Cala’n Bosch (on Menorca’s south coast) the adults-only Largo Resort is moments from the white sand and crystal-clear waters of Platja de Son Xoriguer beach.

With Balinese beds arranged around its exquisite central pool, you can spend your days getting massages, manicures and spa treatments. Spend your evenings dining alfresco at one of the many local restaurants. With a choice of swanky apartments or beautifully-appointed bungalows, you and your partner can do as little or as much as you feel like!

This flash hotel, is located close to Menorca airport and is another that is popular with couples. The hotel features a long, narrow swimming pool – the perfect place to cool off on a hot Menorcan afternoon. If the beach is more your scene, the hotel is within easy walking distance of both Plaja de Sant Tomàs and Playa de San Adeodato beaches.

The hotel has a selection of restaurants where you can indulge in a cocktail or two and locally-sourced fare. You can even order tapas to enjoy beside the pool!

The hotel is set at the top of a quiet street surrounded by woodland and prides itself in being one of Menorca’s best sustainable hotels. In the evening I’d recommend strolling down to the waterfront to dine at a restaurant overlooking Sa Donzella Bay. Afterwards, take a walk out to Punta Talis headland – a place that oozes romance.

Nestled in a quiet corner of the historic Ciutadella de Menorca district of Mahon, this small boutique hotel is a charming and comfortable option if you are on a romantic getaway to Menorca. Located on a quaint back street lined with brick buildings, Sodium Boutique Hotel is a perfect place for exploring the history of the island’s Old Town.

The rooms are bright and airy, with natural light casting a warm glow across the bedroom and living spaces. The hotel’s tiny courtyards and balconies hung with flowers and vines, are perfect for a lazy breakfast while you plan your day… or perhaps just decide to do nothing!

This little place is regularly voted one of the best boutique hotels in Menorca. Located in the historic centre of Mahón, this beautifully-restored house dates from 1811 and features cool, whitewashed walls and rustic decor with a modern flair.

The rooms have blue shutters on the doors and windows. Breakfasts here are amazing and consistently get rave reviews too.

The cool central courtyard is a lovely spot to read your book in the heat of the afternoon. There’s an indoor swimming pool housed in an old wine cellar and a rooftop balcony where you can look out across the city to the long narrow sweep of Mahón Harbour too.

If you’re planning a fun-filled holiday with the family, this is one of the best hotels in Menorca to visit. Situated just 100 metres from the spectacular Plaja Son Bou (often regarded as the best beach in Menorca), the hotel has spectacular views of the shimmering Mediterranean.

The apartments are spacious and bright, with plenty of room for the little ones to burn off energy. Meanwhile, grown-ups will be happy relaxing on the balcony with a cool drink. Each family-friendly unit has easy access to the two palm tree-fringed pools which feature a solar-heated kid’s area with a waterslide and water games.

You can take the kids to one of the resort’s restaurants for an international buffet and then let them burn it off in the adjacent playground and games room. This is somewhere that is fun for the whole family!

This amazing hotel is built into limestone cliffs overlooking a perfect stretch of powder-white sand. The south-facing location gives you a perfect view of Med, all the way towards Africa.

After sunset, you can slope down to the hotel’s restaurant for a long drink and an even longer dinner. On the menu are such delicacies as spicy Menorcan-style sobrasada croquettes and, of course, a selection of dishes featuring locally-caught fish.

And the rooms are just dreamy! Just imagine lying in a porcelain bathtub beside a widow opening out onto a view of a perfect beach topped with bright blue skies? Or enjoying a lazy breakfast on your balcony with uninterrupted panoramas of the Mirador La Punta headland and the cove sweeping around to the Cala Galdana beach. You’re guaranteed to have a holiday to remember.

Located in the centre of Mahon’s Cuitadella area, this historic hotel is just a few steps away from the Plaça des Born and the Cathedral de Santa Maria de Menorca. This is a great place to base yourselves for exploring the historic streets of Mahon. The cool central courtyard is perfect for taking it easy during the heat of the afternoon and the arched ceilings of the bright bedrooms invite long lazy lie-ins!

The streets surrounding the hotel are stacked with lovely little restaurants. It’s the kind of place you can lose hours just people-watching as you sip on a glass of local wine.

By the way, if you want to get the best view of Mahon, sneak behind the town hall on the northwest corner of the Plaça des Born and climb the steps up to the 14th-century Bastió d’Es Governador. The view from here is amazing!

If you’ve ever dreamed of living like Menorcan royalty, this is the place for you! It’s tucked away discreetly on a quiet cobbled street in Mahon. Built in 1740 (hence the name), the hotel’s bright, airy rooms have high-timbered ceilings, luxurious furnishings and bathtubs big enough for two.

The views out across the terracotta-tiled rooftops of Mahon to the harbour are spectacular. How about swanning about on the patio pretending you’re Georgian royalty?! Just a few hundred metres away are the cafés and restaurants of the waterfront where you can enjoy dinner under the stars, or grab a glass of wine and people watch.

This is the perfect place for a romantic getaway, combining luxury, sophistication and relaxation. Occupying a prime location overlooking the Mediterranean, the resort’s bright, spacious rooms have beautiful balconies.

Down on the waterfront, you’ll be spoilt for choice, with lots of local restaurants and bars. They’re ideal for sitting down for a refreshing cocktail (or two)!

My favourite spot here is El Chivito which has been dishing up dishes to locals and visitors since 1998. But, of course, you may choose to never leave the Barceló and just relax in one of the jacuzzis, enjoy a massage in the shade of a covered Balinese bed, or laze in bed all day and order room service. The choice is yours.

Imagine sitting by a blue-tiled swimming pool surrounded by palm trees, eating breakfast on a picturesque Spanish terrace or sipping a glass of wine in the evening light. Well, you’ve just dreamed of the Valentin Star. The hotel rooms here feature luxurious bathrooms (you can play music while you bathe) and big, spacious beds for the most relaxing holiday snoozing.

The resort’s restaurant has a plentiful buffet and hosts themed dinners throughout the week. You can even join a class to watch the chefs in action! There’s also a poolside bar for those cheeky holiday snacks.

Plus, it’s only a short stroll down to Mahon’s waterfront where you’ll find lots of options for dinners and drinks.

Perfectly placed on the edge of a shimmering lagoon, this luxury hotel will make you feel like a movie star. With a pool, fitness centre, spa, tennis courts and archery range, you can tone up, tune out and top up your serotonin levels all in one place. The nearby 18-hole golf course at Son Parc offers discounts to guests too.

Indulge in an al fresco lunch at one of the resort’s patio dining areas or enjoy a long evening meal at one of the two restaurants specialising in Mediterranean cuisine. The spacious suites are decked out in Menorcan-style decor — bright walls, timber furniture and lots of soft, comfy bedding — and feature outdoor seating and sunloungers on private terraces.

Honeymoon couples love this resort and it’s consistently rated as one of the best places to stay in Menorca.

Modern luxury meets history and refinement in his centuries-old Menorcan country house. Tucked away along back roads in the centre of the island, this rural retreat is the perfect antidote to the stresses of daily life. Set amid lush Moorish gardens which descend to an old cistern (water tank) that now houses a spa, at Santa Ponsa you and your love can truly unwind.

The gardens are dotted with comfy furniture in tranquil and shady spots. There’s even an old chapel close by. The surrounding area is perfect for exploring on foot or bicycle. The nearby village of Alair is famous for its local cheese, and Sou Bou, Minorca’s longest beach, is just ten minutes away by car.

This quirky little place is hidden away on a backstreet in Mahón. The classic whitewashed Balearic manor features a mix of vintage and modern décor. Its eight unique rooms showcase the building’s original features, while adding modern-day amenities. The atmosphere here is quiet, with the buzz of Mahón’s main plazas and boutiques just a few blocks away.

There are tons of thoughtful details for guests, such as yoga mats, beach umbrellas, a library full of books and guides to the island in every language. There’s even a basement kitchen with an honesty fridge stocked with cold drinks!

Breakfasts at the Hevresac feature nearly everything local and artisan, including homemade marmalade, yummy Mahón cheeses, and eggs served with pa amb tomàquet (Catalan tomato bread). Yum!

Blue meets blue in this fantastic beach resort just a few metres from the long sweep of the Punta Prima sand. The infinity pool here is an amazing place to lie. You’ll barely notice the line where the blues of the ocean hit the sky. But that’s just for starters.

This low-key hotel offers cool, tiled rooms with amazing views of the rocky headlands, lighthouse and ocean.

Food is cooked on outdoor fires and you can mix n mingle with fellow guests on the terrace or find a quiet corner with your partner. There are large terraces with big, comfortable sofas for afternoon siestas or late-night rendezvous, and director’s chairs set on balconies for morning chats over coffee. This place is absolutely stunning!

Looking for a rustic place to stay in Menorca? This charming boutique hotel, buried deep in the tranquil Menorcan countryside epitomises the good life. The 17-room finca (country estate) is situated on a 200-hectare property down a red dirt road. Close by are walking trails through vineyards, leading to cliffs overlooking the ocean.

The closest town is Alaior and beaches such as Son Bou and Playa Binigaus aren’t far away. The hotel’s aesthetic blends natural and chic with white-washed walls, rough driftwood and limestone tiles, adorned with pops of colour and texture from woven accessories and hanging cactus and prickly pears. It may be rustic, but it’s also a bit of an Instagram dream!

At Torre Vela, you and your partner can slow down and enjoy the serenity of the infinity pool, relax on the shady courtyard, and take long strolls in the surrounding farmland.

The hotel’s restaurant, Siempreviva, serves a Mediterranean menu with a range of dishes from charred octopus to Caldereta de langosta (lobster stew). And after a peaceful night — no traffic noise out here — you can enjoy breakfast on the porch with a wide selection of dishes, from chia pudding to Spanish omelette.

This enchanting boutique guesthouse is the result of transforming three adjoining terraced houses in the centre of Mahón. The interiors feature an eclectic mix of vintage furniture, rich fabrics, antiques, flea market finds, and colourful curiosities. There are flower-filled gardens, pretty patios, and a small swimming pool out the back.

The 21 rooms and two apartments vary in size, layout, and decor, offering something for everyone. There are no phones or TVs in rooms but there is Wi-Fi if you really need to stay connected.

But who would want to? In Mahón you can spend days exploring the historic streets, dawdling in little gift shops, whiling away hours in cafés and just generally forgetting about the stresses of life back home!

I might have saved the best until last! This stunning resort, just 200 metres from the beach at Arenal d’en Castell on Menorca’s north coast, epitomises luxury, relaxation and pampering. The shimmering pool reflects the brilliantly white buildings of the resort and palm trees frame the view from every window.

You and your lover can have breakfast on your own balcony, recline in a bubble bath, get spa treatments for every inch of your body, or simply laze in the infinity pool! With access to a private beach, you can catch a few rays, frolic in the warm Mediterranean water and enjoy sunset while sipping on a cocktail.

Menorca is the perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway or families craving some fun in the sun. Being less touristy than Majorca means you’ll enjoy some relaxation without the big crowds or loud resorts. With its UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status, beach resorts, and characterful towns, Menorca is one of my top picks for European summer holiday destinations.

I hope that my guide to the best places to stay in Menorca helps you find the perfect hotel for your trip. If you’re looking for information on other destinations, don’t miss these guides to visiting Spain’s mainland.