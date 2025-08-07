From training and packing, to knowing what to expect on the trail, these tips for trekking the Annapurna Circuit will help you prepare for a of memorable adventure in Nepal.

Are you an adventure lover? I’ve always loved that sense of achievement you get from combining travel in a beautiful part of the world, with something challenging. If this sounds like you, then the Annapurna Circuit Trek is an amazing route to consider.

These tips for the Annapurna Circuit will help you plan your trip

This rugged and mountainous part of the world offers one of the best adventure routes in the Himalayas. The circular trek weaves through Central Nepal, around the Annapurna Massif, where you’ll see a variety of spectacular landscapes.

Along the way you’ll cross wooden bridges suspended over rushing rivers, pass picturesque waterfalls, and gaze up at some of the starriest skies you’ve ever seen. Pretty mountain towns are dotted throughout, where colourful prayer flags flutter in the wind. It’s a trek filled with natural beauty and you’ll feel a warming, spiritual energy as you go.

It’s not for the faint hearted though! You don’t just jet off to Kathmandu and start hiking. It’s a trek that requires meticulous preparation, training and a great deal of planning, especially if you’ve never conquered something like this before.

Whether you’re just starting to research the trip, or you jet off next week, these top tips will guide you through the process.

Top Tips for Trekking the Annapurna Circuit

Pick the right season to trek

This is a part of the world that experiences some dramatic weather. There are times of year to avoid completely, when the route is unwalkable due to heavy snow or rain. You don’t want to be slipping around on the trails.

As a general rule, these are the best months to visit, when the route is dry and easier to navigate:

October and November: You can expect clear skies, great views and cool temperatures (but not freezing).

March to April: Warmer temperatures and good visibility. There are also lots of beautiful flowers during spring.

The worst times to visit are:

December to February: Winters are generally very cold with heavy snow at higher altitudes.

June to August: During monsoon season the trails are wet and slippery, plus visibility will be compromised.

There are pretty towns along the route in the Himalayas

Train before you go

Don’t expect this to be a walk in the park! This is an endurance trek. You could be walking for five to eight hours per day, and a lot of that will be on a gradient. It’s tiring, especially when your body isn’t used to it. To get ready for the trek, I’d recommend training in the months leading up to your trip. These kinds of activities will help build up your stamina:

Regular walks, sometimes wearing the backpack you will use, adding weight so you get used to the feeling.

Walking some hilly routes so you can build up your leg strength.

Climb the stairs more often to build up muscle definition.

Simple workouts that include cardio, squats and lunges.

Whole day activities so you increase your stamina.

This isn’t a trek where you’ll be rushing around, so it’s more important to improve your overall fitness and stamina. The more you train, the easier you will find the route, and the more enjoyable it’ll be!

Packing tips for the Annapurna Circuit

On treks like the Annapurna Circuit, you’ll be carrying some of your own belongings in a backpack, then porters will take the rest of your luggage. You can wash clothes at teahouses along the way, meaning you can pack light and re-wear items.

It’s important to pack effectively, so you’re not lugging around items you won’t use. It’s also worth bearing in mind that the climate will vary throughout the trek, so you’ll need options for different temperatures. Every day is different, with changing weather and terrains!

Here’s a basic packing list to start you off:

Various layers including thermals and a waterproof

Trousers and shorts

Warm hat, gloves, thermal socks

Sturdy hiking boots (break these in properly before you go so you’re not struggling with blisters)

Light sleeping bag

Refillable water bottle

Snacks (you can buy these when you’re there)

Toilet paper and hand sanitiser

Sun cream (I recommend SPF 50)

Head torch

You’ll see stupas like this along the way

Acclimatise properly

A lot of people suffer from altitude sickness at some point along the Annapurna Circuit. Effects can include dizziness, nausea and headaches. The trail gradually climbs to over 5,400m at Thorong La Pass, so don’t rush!

You’ll feel the air getting thinner and find it harder to breathe. There are even signs saying, “you are entering high altitude – walk slowly!” It’s really important you plot in stops to let your body acclimatise. Most people have one or two rest days in Manang, which sits at 3,519m. Other things that will help include moving at a slow pace and staying hydrated.

Colourful prayer flags in Nepal

What to expect from the basic accommodation

Accommodation along the Annapurna Circuit is basic but comfortable. You’ll stay in family-run teahouses where you’ll get to sample tasty local dishes, and meet others trekking the same route.

These teahouses are simple and remote, so it’s a good idea to carry cash for the trek. Even hot showers might cost you (but also feel worth it after a long day trekking!) Also, don’t expect to have WiFi. There is some connectivity along the route, but it’s not reliable.

A traditional teahouse in Annapurna

Keep your body well fuelled

As mentioned, there are some delicious dishes available at the Nepalese teahouses along the route. I’d recommend trying dal bhat (lentil curry), local noodles, steamed momos (delicious Nepalese dumpling) and soup. That warm meal in the evenings will definitely lift your spirits!

Always carry snacks in your daypack so you can maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Energy gels, nuts, dried fruit and snack bars will all help you get through the day.

Nepalese momos are delicious

Respect the Nepalese culture

It’s always a great idea to learn a few basic phrases before you travel to any new country. It shows you’re engaged with the culture. While in Nepal, you can greet people by saying ‘namaste’, while putting your hands together in a prayer. It’s a sign of respect and welcome. It’s also important to dress modestly if you’re visiting temples or sacred spots.

Go with the flow

This circuit is challenging, but rewarding. However, you’re likely to face a few obstacles along the route. Perhaps you’ll pick up an injury or the weather will change. Maybe you’ll suffer with altitude sickness, or you’ll feel like you need to take it slower than you thought. There are always ways to adjust your plans as you go, so listen to your body and be kind to yourself.

Amazing views await in Annapurna

Consider other treks

If you fall in love with trekking in Nepal (as most people do), you might want to consider one of these routes next:

Everest Base Camp Trek: Iconic, but a lot more crowded

Langtang Valley Trek: Quieter, shorter, culturally rich and full of amazing views

Poon Hill Trek: Shorter route, known for stunning sunrises

I hope these tips for trekking the Annapurna Circuit help you plan your adventure. It’s such a rewarding experience, and one that will leave you with amazing memories and a new appreciation for the beauty of the world.

