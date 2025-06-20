Tips For Choosing An All-Inclusive Family Resort In The Caribbean

From fun activities and varied accommodation, to food options, find out why all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean are great for families.

Let’s start with the elephant in the room. Holidaying with kids isn’t always relaxing. Sometimes I get back from a trip away with my toddler and think, ‘wow, I could really do with a holiday!’ Being away from the routine and security of home life can make life feel ten times more exhausting. Don’t get me wrong, we make so many memories on trips that it’s always worth it, but I don’t necessarily feel refreshed after!

Looking out over the beautiful island of Antigua, Caribbean

However, becoming a parent has brought a new appreciation for all-inclusive resorts. While I enjoyed the occasional stay when we were a couple, once our son arrived, I realised how easy a resort holiday is. Every detail is taken care of, from child-friendly food to kids clubs and activities. I realised I didn’t have to fill every second of the day with entertainment, and that meant I could relax more!

I’ve loved our family stays at all-inclusive resorts

One of my favourite regions for all-inclusive resorts is the Caribbean. When you touch down in this corner of paradise, you’ll be met by the softest white sand, warm turquoise waters, and a laid-back vibe. I’ve explored several of the islands now, including Antigua, Barbados, St Kitts, Dominica and Cuba. One of the things I love most? That each island has a unique feel, while still offering all the quintessential holiday ingredients.

When you’re travelling as a family, especially with young children or multiple generations in tow, the perfect holiday requires more than just a beach and sunshine. I’ve found the success of a trip is often linked to how well you’ve planned it, or what kind of hotel you’ve picked. Thankfully, there are several amazing all-inclusive resorts for families in the Caribbean, that really do make getaways with kids a lot easier!

Many have all the amenities you could dream of, including kids clubs, daily entertainment, family-friendly accommodation and casual dining options. Certain resorts, such as those from Ocean Hotels, are flying the flag for family travel, and making holidays as stress-free as possible.

In this post I’ll share a few of my top tips for finding the perfect family resort in the Caribbean.

There are some amazing all-inclusive family resorts in the Caribbean

Tips For Choosing An All-Inclusive Family Resort In The Caribbean

Facilities

When you’re choosing somewhere to stay as a family on one of the Caribbean islands, I’d definitely look at the facilities and see what would suit your needs. You’re pretty much guaranteed to have great weather for your trip, so a decent swimming pool (or range of pool options) should keep little ones happy for hours each day!

There are several all-inclusive resorts designed for families, which have exciting kids pools and water parks. From slides and fountains, to pirate ships and splash pools, children just love playing in these areas. If you have toddlers, look for a resort which has a dedicated shallow splash pool, so that your little one can stay safe in the water. Unless they’re confident swimmers, you’ll always be with them anyway.

Resort swimming pools are great for kids

Entertainment

Does the resort have a daily entertainment programme? Many all-inclusive family resorts in the Caribbean will put on vibrant shows, experiences and activities throughout your stay. We went to one and watched an amazing version of The Lion King one evening, a dance show the next and a very cool magic show, on the last night! All of these were just as engaging for adults as children.

For toddlers and younger children, you might want to find a hotel that offers activities like face painting, mascot appearances or mini-discos.

Some hotels have kids clubs with soft play for little ones

Then there are kids clubs. Most family resorts will offer a range of age-specific activities. Check if there’s a suitable club for your little one before you book. Also, be aware that these clubs often come at an extra charge or have restrictions on how many hours per day you can use them. Also, some are clubs where your child can stay with the staff, while others are areas you’ll need to be with them.

We’ve loved the range of activities available for our son at family resorts. They often include soft play, arts and crafts, games and outdoor activities. For older children, gaming and movies feature prominently. Absolute heaven for that age!

Personally, I think these clubs are great. As parents, we need downtime too! Knowing your kid is having a great time, while you also get to enjoy a spa treatment or relax with a cocktail by the pool, adds to the magic of the holiday.

The Caribbean is a beautiful region for holidays

Food and Drink

Do you find mealtimes stressful when you’re travelling? I’m guessing you do! Finding somewhere with a menu that suits my toddler, and that appeals to us can be a challenge. We also need a high chair, and don’t want anywhere too formal. It’s not always easy! I have to say, I’ve found mealtimes at all-inclusive resorts a lot more relaxed. There are so many families around, that the chaos of dining with children is normalised!

It’s amazing to make holiday memories as a family

I like that there’s usually flexibility in timings. We can have an early meal and put our son to bed if we want to, or grab a snack any time of day when one of us is hungry. There’s always something to suit everyone, even the fussiest eaters. Plus, you’re not paying for big portions that your kids only eat a few mouthfuls of.

I was really impressed with how helpful some resorts were when we travelled with our baby. Some offered baby food or would help create something suitable for those early weaning days. I remember a lot of plain orders of scrambled eggs and bowls of porridge!

It’s important to find time to relax as a couple too

Accommodation

Now that we have a child, the accommodation search can be more complex. Rather than one hotel room, we sometimes want a separate area for our child’s cot. This usually results in a better night’s sleep for him, and means we can stay up a little later. We usually opt for a suite or a room with a kitchenette, so that we can prep the occasional meal.

If you’ve got older children, or you’re planning to bring other family members such as grandparents, you might want to look at connecting rooms or a family villa. Many all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean offer these types of accommodation, meaning you all have some space and privacy.

You’ll find a range of accommodation options for families

Convenience

When you’re booking an all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean, I’d recommend seeing what extras they offer for families. Some will meet you at the airport and organise a comfortable transfer, perhaps even providing car seats for your children.

Many hotels we’ve visited have organise baby equipment for us, including a cot, high chair, baby bath and steriliser. It’s great when you don’t have to lug all of those large items half way around the world!

We’ve loved our holidays in the Caribbean

It’s easy to see why a holiday at an all-inclusive resort takes away the stress of family travel. With all the logistics, meals and activities taken care of, you really can relax and enjoy yourselves. There are several Caribbean resorts which tailor what they offer to the family market, so you’ll feel looked after from the moment you land on your chosen paradise island. Have a great time planning your trip, and let me know if you need any more tips!