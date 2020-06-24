



Fancy going glamping near London? From treehouses and yurts to log cabins and houseboats, these chic escapes will give you your countryside fix.

From safari tents, house boats and bell tents, to shepherd’s huts, quirky treehouses and log cabins, there are so many amazing types of accommodation on offer these days.

When I’m planning trips, I often look for quirky accommodation to stay in. It always makes for a more immersive and memorable experience. While camping can be fun, there are risks with the weather, and you often have to pack a lot of items to make sure you’re covered. Not to mention trekking to the showers or toilets in the middle of the night! With glamping, you’ll still have all your home comforts.

If you’re based in London, no doubt you crave a countryside escape from time to time. Thankfully, there are plenty of places to go glamping near London. Many of these glamping sites are located on farms or within huge areas of countryside, so you’ll get your nature fix while you’re there.

While the majority sleep between 2-4 people, if you’re looking for something for a group, you could look at options to book multiple huts or yurts. Many of these have several available for rent.

From Essex and Kent to Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and East Sussex, it’s time to share some of the most unusual places to stay near London.

Oh, and if you’re looking for a cool place to stay in London, don’t miss my guide to the quirkiest hotels in London.

Amazing Places To Go Glamping Near London

One of my favourite options on this list is Hoot’s Treehouse. What a romantic and memorable place to stay! It’s absolutely beautiful inside, clad in cedar wood, with a double bed, dining area, small kitchen and a bathroom.

While it’s definitely great for couples, it could work for families too. It can fit 2 children in the loft area, although they’ll have to be happy climbing up a ladder to get there! The treehouse is set in a woodland area, which is pretty whatever the time of year, plus there are plenty of country walks on the doorstep.

The Hide Out, Kent

This chic shepherd’s hut is one of my top picks for glamping near London. Located in Kent, it has a comfy living space with kitchenette, wet room and sofa area. It’s split-level too, so climb the ladder and you’ll find your bed for the night.

There’s an outdoor deck area with a BBQ and fire pit. It’s located on the top of a steep hill, with gorgeous woodland and valley views too, making it a peaceful escape from London.

If you’re looking for another great glamping spot in Kent, check out Nut Plat Retreat. They have some awesome vintage vans for hire, which include a wood-fired hot tub.

Log Cabin On The Lake, Kent

This traditional log cabin is located right on the banks of a beautiful lake, surrounded by beautiful countryside. If you’re looking for a peaceful escape from London, this is it!

As well as the cabin there’s a deck for relaxing on and plenty of great walks in the area. There’s the option for BBQs in the summer months too – what could be more perfect than grilling some burgers with that view?

Windmill Retreat, Buckinghamshire

One of the most romantic and unusual places to stay near London, this newly restored five-storey windmill sleeps 2 people, and has unique round rooms.

There’s a kitchen on one floor, a sitting room on another, and a bedroom and bathroom as you climb up. The views are gorgeous too, as the pretty windmill is set in beautiful gardens, moments from a picturesque lake. Oh, and if you’re thinking that lake looks inviting, you can actually venture in for a spot of wild swimming!

If you’re looking for another great glamping spot in Buckinghamshire, I’d also recommend checking out Wingbury Farm Glamping. There are some cool glamping pods you can hire, which look very cosy!

Elegant Hilltop Yurt, Kent

One of the cutest yurts near London, this one at Free Range Glamping in Edenbridge in Kent has a touch of luxury to it. Inside you’ll find a full king-size bed with a comfy mattress, plus a wood burning fire. There’s also an outdoor patio kitchen with a BBQ and hob.

The Kent Downs are a lovely place to visit, and the kind of place you’ll really feel like you’ve escaped the city buzz. Plus, if you want to visit as a group, there’s another yurt plus a cute shepherd’s hut you could book too.

How’s this for a quirky place to stay? Fee’s Glamourvan is a 1970s Safari vintage caravan which has been done up by a fashion designer. It’s very cosy inside, with furry interiors and its very own chandelier. It even has a working toilet.

Outside is a patio to relax on, plus there’s a shower and bathroom in the main house you can use. There’s also a log fire heater inside for those cold English nights!

Another adorable shepherds hut, this time in the stunning Surrey Hills. The traditional hut has been restored to a high standard and includes sheep’s wool insulation, mains electric and a seating area that converts to a comfortable double bed.

Outside you’ll find a nice seating area, plus a BBQ for those warm summer evenings. It’s a cosy spot, and a great option for outdoor lovers. Boxhill and Leith Hill are close by, and this area of Surrey is a beautiful part of the country.

Houseboat On The Thames, Surrey

If you fancy a break from dry land, how about staying on a houseboat? This one is modern inside, and is located on the River Colne, right by the Thames.

Inside you’ll find all the comforts of standard self-catered accommodation, including a large double bedroom, bathroom, fully fitted kitchen and an open plan lounge. It also features a small balcony where you can spot all sorts of wildlife out on the water. It’s not far from Windsor, so could be a lovely place to relax after a day of sightseeing.

Ellasfield Shepherd Hut, West Sussex

This shepherds hut takes glamping to the next level! As well as the gorgeous handmade hut, it has its own wood-fired hot tub! Imagine having a soak in there under the stars?

One thing I love about this countryside escape is that the owners are happy to include breakfast or lunch for an extra cost. There’s even a pizza package, where the owners provide all the ingredients you could need to make your own pizzas. You then assemble them and cook in 90 seconds using the on-site wood fired pizza oven! How much fun does that sound?!

Rankins Farm, Kent

Another great spot for glamping near London, at Rankins Farm you can hire one of six brand new, self-contained glamping pods. They’re set in the Kent countryside, and are a great place for a romantic getaway, or a break with a group of friends.

Each glamping pod contains a double bed, sofa bed, an en-suite bathroom and fitted kitchen. They’re heated too for any chilly nights. Outside there’s a BBQ area too, so you can cook your own dinner before relaxing in the pod. These glamping pods are really close to Maidstone, and not far from London, so make a great option for a weekend break from the city.

Lakeland Yurts, Essex

These adorable yurts are a great option for glamping near London. Set in the Essex countryside with 3 fishing lakes on the doorstep, they’re the perfect spot for a romantic break or a getaway with friends.

Bluebell Yurt sleeps up to 5 people, and has a hot tub with lovely views too. I love all the details at this property, like the swing chair by the water’s edge, and the sun loungers up on the patio. It’d be a lovely place to visit in the summer months.

I hope this post has inspired you to go glamping near London! Let me know if you end up booking somewhere special! Oh, and don’t forget if you’re looking for a cool place to stay in London, don’t miss my guide to the quirkiest hotels in London.

