Quiet beaches, pretty buildings and epic volcanic landscapes await! Here’s how to get off the beaten track in Lanzarote.

If you’re planning a trip to Lanzarote, no doubt you’ve already got a few key locations on your list. You’ve simply got to explore the volcanic landscapes in Timanfaya National Park, see the caves at Jameos del Agua and Cueva de los Verdes, visit the Cactus Garden and relax on some of the island’s famous beaches.

So what else is there to do? And are there any hidden gems in Lanzarote, or is this popular island getting a little too touristy?

There are lots of hidden gems in Lanzarote just waiting to be discovered

Well, yes, but it’s likely you’ll need a car to reach them. There are several spots away from the resorts where you won’t find hordes of tourists. From quiet beaches on the northeast coast and wineries tucked away in La Geria, to volcanic craters you can literally step inside, here are some great places to visit in Lanzarote off the beaten track.

You won’t find touristy spots like César Manrique’s Mirador del Rio in this post!

Lanzarote Off The Beaten Track – Hidden Gems In Lanzarote

See The Natural Pools In Punta Mujeres

If you’ve seen photos of crystal-clear pools in Lanzarote, they may well have been taken here. Punta Mujeres is a quiet village on the east coast of Lanzarote. It’s traditional and has a lovely authentic feel. You won’t find resorts or big restaurants here, just a few small bars and places serving fresh seafood.

How gorgeous are these shallow natural swimming pools at Punta Mujeres

The village has got a rugged rocky coastline, with houses built right by the water. There are a few openings where you’ll find these magical natural pools. They fill up with water as the tide washes in. The effect is that the shallow pools are protected from the waves, providing a sheltered environment to take a dip. They’re particularly popular with families, as kids can splash around safely.

When the sun comes out, it illuminates the water in the pools. The turquoises and blues really twinkly against the backdrop of the white buildings.

There are a few areas with these natural pools in Punta Mujeres

Walk Around A Volcanic Crater At Caldera De Los Cuervos

Most people visit Timanfaya National Park and the Montanas del Fuego (Fire Mountains) during their time on the island, but not so many make it to Caldera De Los Cuervos.

Here you’ll find a walking route of 4.2km which takes you around the perimeter of a volcanic crater. You’ll even get to go right inside it! There’s information dotted around the site, so you can learn more about the island’s history and geology as you go. The views are amazing too! In some ways I preferred this to the experience at Timanfaya National Park where we were driven around on a coach tour, as at the caldera we were able to interact directly with the scenery.

Caldera de Los Cuervos

It’s only a 13-minute drive away from the ticket entrance for Timanfaya National Park and it has its own car park just off the LZ-56. While lots of tourists visit the main national park site, this is a great way to get to grips with the island’s scenery, without the crowds. It’s also one of the best free things to do in Lanzarote!

Caldera de Los Cuervos

Visit boutique winery Bodegas el Tablero

There are 21 vineyards in Lanzarote’s principal wine region La Geria. One of the best ways to explore this area is to go on a wine tour (as I did). Due to the geology of Lanzarote, vines don’t grow in a standard way. It was great to learn all about wine production here as well as taste a selection. You can read more about my experience in my Lanzarote wine tour review.

El Tablero winery in Lanzarote

If you’re just looking for a true hidden gem in Lanzarote, I’d recommend visiting Bodegas el Tablero. This is a teeny tiny place with a backdrop of a volcano covered in vines. I thought it had the best view of any wineries in La Geria.

You don’t need to be on a wine tour to visit. You can just turn up and enjoy a glass of wine with some local hams and cheeses, or small tapas. When I think of places that are off the beaten track in Lanzarote, this is somewhere that definitely springs to mind. As far as I know, they didn’t accept cards, so make sure you draw out cash.

Tasty cheese and wine at El Tablero – a true Lanzarote hidden gem!

Explore Lanzarote’s Natural White Beaches

Lanzarote has plenty of amazing beaches to visit, but many get crowded, especially during peak season. If you can, I’d recommend getting away from places like Playa Grande and Playa Flamingo in the tourist resorts on the south coast.

Instead, hop in the car and drive up the LZ-1 to the lesser-visited north east coast. Head straight for Caleton Blanco. This beach boasts creamy white sand, black volcanic rocks and shallow turquoise water. The contrasting colours make this a really special spot. It’s one of the quietest beaches on the island and mainly popular with locals from the Canary Islands.

This is Lanzarote off the beaten track – white sand and black rocks on Caleton Blanco Beach

At low tide, lots of rock pools are revealed which kids will love exploring. There’s also a shallow inlet that’s created on the sand. We visited just before sunset and were almost the only people there! It was one of the most serene places we visited during our trip and would be one of my top picks for places to get off the beaten track in Lanzarote.

See Lanzarote’s most colourful house

As well as the natural pools I’ve mentioned in Punta Mujeres, the village is also home to one of the prettiest houses on the island. Covered in exotic plants, cacti and succulents, Casa Carmelina is vibrant and full of character.

Casa Carmelina in Punta Mujeres is one of the prettiest houses in Lanzarote

I spent a bit of time looking at all the little details. There were so many cute touches, including faces on the plant pots!

This house is a gorgeous hidden gem in Lanzarote

Explore Famara town

Famara Beach is the most popular surf beach in Lanzarote. The scenery is amazing here, with the backdrop of Risco de Famara – the towering, steep cliffs that back onto the sand.

The steep cliffs of Risco de Famara in Lanzarote (viewed from Mirador del Rio)

While the beach can get crowded (especially when all the surf schools are busy with lessons), the town is often pretty quiet. This town has a lot of charm, with a laid back and bohemian vibe. The buildings are really pretty too, with the island’s classic white paint and accents of blues and turquoises.

Famara town was very quiet with pretty houses along the water’s edge

Take a walk along the main street, perhaps stopping at one of the cafes or restaurants. Then cut through to the ocean and walk along the path enjoying the views towards La Graciosa island.

Relax on Caleta del Congrio

When we visited Lanzarote, we thought this was one of the best beaches on the island. It’s funny though, because although it’s right next door to the hugely popular Playa de Papagayo, there were only a few people on this beach!

You could have Caleta del Congrio Beach all to yourself!

You won’t find cafes or restaurants here. For that you’ll need to go to Papagayo, but this beach definitely has more of a natural and authentic charm. There’s every chance you could have it all to yourself!

Hike around Volcán de la Montaña Colorada

If you’re looking to go off the beaten track in Lanzarote, this is an absolutely incredible place to visit. Moments from Caldera De Los Cuervos, Montaña Colorada is a volcano with a reddish colour to one edge. It’s one of the best hiking spots within Timanfaya National Park, yet it’s never busy.

Volcán de la Montaña Colorada is great place to get off the beaten track in Lanzarote

Its colour is created by iron oxide in the lava. There’s a section where you can see how a lava stream cascaded over the edge of the crater, solidifying as it went. There are signs guiding the walking route around the base of the volcano. As with much of the hiking in Lanzarote, you’ll need decent shoes as there are lots of small volcanic stones on the surface.

You can see the amazing colours of Volcán de la Montaña Colorada as you drive past

I hope you’ve enjoyed getting off the beaten track in Lanzarote with me, and this post has helped you uncover some of the island’s best hidden gems. Have a great time, wherever you decide to visit! If you’re looking for more information to help you plan your trip, check out these posts.