From the stunning Punta Mujeres and buzzy Costa Teguise, to surf mecca Famara, find out the best villages and towns in Lanzarote.

One of my favourite things about Lanzarote in the Canary Islands is the mix of tiny traditional fishing villages, buzzy town and vibrant resorts. There’s something for everyone!

If you’re visiting the island, I’d recommend looking into car hire so that you can get out and explore. We loved having the freedom, and spent everyday discovering a new part of the island. From beaches and towns, to volcanoes and vineyards – there really is so much in a relatively compact space.

There are so many stunning villages and towns in Lanzarote

As with any trip to the Canary Islands, you’re guaranteed to visit some beautiful beach towns and villages. Some of the prettiest spots in Lanzarote are the traditional fishing villages on the east coast, such as Punta Mujeres and Arrieta. These are great places to get off the beaten track in Lanzarote, if you’re looking for hidden gems!

Meanwhile, head to the north west and you’ll be in one of the island’s bohemian hubs, Famara. This surf town is popular with surfers and backpackers, who flock there to enjoy the chilled-out vibes and big waves.

On the south of island, you’ll find the majority of the resort towns, including Puerto del Carmen, Costa Teguise and Playa Blanca. There’s also the capital Arrecife, where Lanzarote’s international airport is located. The great thing about this island? It’s pretty small, so you really can hire a car and drive most of the way around it in a day, stopping at lots of gorgeous spots along the way.

So, whether you’re looking for cute villages for a seafood lunch, or you want to visit one of the best towns in Lanzarote for sunset or nightlife, this guide will help you plan your trip!

There are so many great places to visit in Lanzarote

10 Best Villages And Towns In Lanzarote

Punta Mujeres

This idyllic fishing village is located on the east coast of Lanzarote. It’s famous for its crystal-clear ‘piscinas naturales’, several natural swimming pools which are sheltered from the ocean’s waves. As the tide comes in, the shallow pools fill up with water.

They get lovely and warm throughout the day, heating up with the sun’s rays. They’re particularly popular with families, as kids can splash around safely too. There’s a bit of magic when the sun illuminates the pools – they really do seem to twinkle!

Punta Mujeres is one of the prettiest towns in Lanzarote

Punta Mujeres

Punta Mujeres is traditional with a truly authentic feel. Wander the narrow streets and you’ll stumble upon a few small bars and places serving fresh seafood. Many of the houses here are built right by the water, with spectacular ocean views.

There’s one house in particular which is extra special: Casa Carmelina. This is definitely one of the prettiest houses in Lanzarote. It’s full of character, covered in exotic plants, cacti and succulents – there’s just so much to look at!

Casa Carmelina, Punta Mujeres

Arrieta

Arrieta is the next village along from Punta Mujeres. Another traditional white fishing village, this is where we stayed for a few nights on our trip.

We wanted to get out of the resort towns of the south and experience something a little more authentic. Arrieta also happens to be really close to some of Lanzarote’s main attractions: Jameos del Agua, Cueva de los Verdes and Mirador del Río. It was a great place to stay to reach all of these spots, and a few other special places like Punta Mujeres.

The beach in Arrieta

In my opinion, Arrieta doesn’t have as much charm or character as Punta Mujeres, but it’s still a pretty village to visit. The beach is lovely, with a long stretch of sand and a popular area for surfing (the waves can get pretty big here!) There’s also a sweet red and blue house next to the old fishing harbour, known as Casa la Juanita. It was modelled on a doll’s house, although there’s a sad story attached which you can read about here.

Arrieta is a traditional village in Lanzarote

There are a few fun beach bars along the sand in Arrieta. Our favourite was El Chiringuito, mainly for the delicious happy hour mojitos!

Haria

Located in the north of Lanzarote, Haria has a totally different feel to most of the places in this guide. I think that’s primarily because it’s not on the coast and it’s a lot greener than other parts of the island. It’s nestled in a mountain valley, and has an enclosed feeling.

Valley of a thousand palms in Haria, Lanzarote

It’s nicknamed the Valley of 1000 Palms and while there are a lot of trees dotted throughout the town, I wouldn’t say it was anywhere near that number! Legend has it that palm trees were planted every time a new child was born.

Haria Market

There a few key reasons to visit Haria. There’s the market which takes place on Saturdays from 10-2.30pm. When we visited there were around 20 stalls selling everything from cakes and cheese, to jewellery, paintings and clothing. There were plenty of locals queuing up for items of food too, so it’s not just for tourists.

The village has a small centre with a few restaurants too. I’d recommend lunch at La Puerta Verde. It was one of our favourite meals of our entire trip.

A short walk from the centre of Haria is César Manrique’s former home, the César Manrique House Museum. This is where the artist and architect worked in the final years of his life (before a tragic car accident in 1992). I really loved getting to know the work of this creative genius during our trip, and the style of his home was particularly fascinating to see.

César Manrique’s house in Haria

Famara

Famara town on Lanzarote’s west coast has a cool, laid back and bohemian vibe. It’s popular with younger travellers, backpackers and surfers. Along the main street you’ll find a mix of surf shops, brunch spots and seafood restaurants.

It’s the beach here that is the main attraction though. I don’t think beaches come much more epic than Famara! The scenery is just incredible, with the backdrop of Risco de Famara – the towering, steep cliffs, as well as the gentle slopes of undulating sand dunes close by.

Risco de Famara, Lanzarote

The waves are big here too, which is why it’s the most popular surf beach in Lanzarote. Waves are suitable for all abilities, and if you’ve never tried surfing before, there are plenty of surf shops in the town offering lessons and board hire. We visited during the day, but a few locals told me this was a lovely town to visit for sunset. Next time!

Surfers on the beach in Famara – one of the coolest towns in Lanzarote

Famara is a pretty town in Lanzarote

Costa Teguise

We stayed a few nights in Costa Teguise, one of the most popular tourist resorts in Lanzarote. Located on the east coast, this town has everything foreign travellers might look for on holiday. There’s a huge choice of restaurants and bars, a variety of hotels, apartments and villas for rent, as well as long sandy beach.

Costa Teguise Beach

To be honest, it’s not the sort of town I’d choose to stay in again as I prefer more traditional and authentic experiences. Swapping London for a town filled with Irish pubs, doesn’t feel like much of a change! However, I know a lot of people will enjoy these kinds of towns in Lanzarote.

The beach in Costa Teguise is lovely and there is one part of the town that I really liked. Tucked back a few streets from the beach you’ll find Pueblo Marinero – a small square co-designed by artist César Manrique to play homage to traditional Canarian architecture.

The square has a bandstand in the centre, with several bars and restaurants around the outside. There’s a really nice atmosphere here in the evenings.

Pueblo Marinero, Costa Teguise

Also, one of our best dinners in Lanzarote was at El Navarro in Costa Teguise. This restaurant serves a modern take on traditional Spanish and Canarian cuisine. Bookings are recommended as it’s a popular spot with just a few tables.

El Golfo

Head to El Golfo on Lanzarote’s west coast and you’ll get to see one of the island’s most iconic sights. Charco Verde, aka the Green Lake, is absolutely incredible. It’s best viewed from above, where you can really see the rich shade of green in the water.

Charco Verde – Lanzarote’s green lake is a reason to visit El Golfo

The lake is surrounded by reddish rocks, a black volcanic sand beach and blue sea. The colours really do pop in a beautifully natural yet contrasting way!

Charco Verde – Lanzarote’s green lake

There’s more to El Golfo than Charco Verde though, so be sure to take time to visit the village too. This is one of my top recommendations for watching the sunset in Lanzarote. El Golfo is a tiny village, but it has a number of places to eat and drink along the water’s edge. We stopped for sunset drinks at Casa Torano, but I’ve heard the food is great at Restaurante Bogavante too.

Sunset in El Golfo is not to be missed

Puerto Calero

This small town close to Puerto del Carmen contains Lanzarote’s original marina. It’s filled with yachts and boats, and gives the town a lot of character. Along the water’s edge is a vibrant hub for restaurants, bars and shops.

Puerto Calero is a lovely town in Lanzarote

There’s also a market from time to time. When we visited, there were lots of stalls selling gifts, homewares and handmade jewellery.

Puerto Calero Market is one reason to visit this town in Lanzarote

Puerto del Carmen

Many people choose to stay in the biggest town in Lanzarote as there is so much on the doorstep. Puerto del Carmen is home to many of the island’s accommodation options, including big hotels, villas and apartments. There’s a vibrant restaurant scene, lots of bars, nightlife, shops and several long sandy beaches.

The old town of Puerto del Carmen – one of the biggest towns in Lanzarote

While Puerto del Carmen isn’t where I’d pick if you’re looking for the most traditional or authentic Lanzarote experience, it is great if you want to be able to walk to lots of attractions.

We stayed a few nights in the old town, close to the fishing harbour and old town. I liked that we could still get to the action, but we weren’t close to the bars with people belting out karaoke every night! It was also lovely to follow the coastal path west all the way along the cliffs to Puerto Calero.

Playa Blanca

If you’ve been considering visiting Puerto del Carmen, but think it looks a bit too busy, you might like the more relaxed town of Playa Blanca. This is another of the main tourist resort towns in Lanzarote. It’s popular with families and couples, and has a main strip with lots of restaurants and bars.

There are also three sandy beaches – Playa Blanca, Playa Dorada and Playa Flamingo. As with some of the other towns in Lanzarote, this one hosts a market twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, where you can pick up gifts and handmade items.

Papagayo Beach is close to Playa Blanca – one of the most popular towns in Lanzarote

Playa Blanca is close to one of my favourite beaches in Lanzarote, Playa Papaygayo. This is often named the best beach in Lanzarote as it has such a magical location. There’s a sheltered bay with beautiful turquoise water, huge cliffs around, and a backdrop of volcanoes! It’s a must-see if you visit Playa Blanca.

San Bartolomé

This charming Lanzarote town is right in the centre of the island. It’s somewhere important to the island’s traditions in agriculture, and there’s even a sculpture by César Manrique outside the Casa Museo Del Campesino.

Manrique sculpture in San Bartolome, Lanzarote

This museum is dedicated to farming and agriculture and is a great place to learn more about the island’s history… before tourism moved in!

I hope you’ve enjoyed learning about these towns in Lanzarote. I’d definitely advise you to get out and explore the island! If you’re looking for more tips for your trip, I’d recommend taking a look at my other Lanzarote travel guides.