16 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Lisbon, Portugal

best boutique hotels in Lisbon

Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, is a beautiful and historic city with stunning architecture that reflects centuries of invasions and conquests. It boasts a lively Mediterranean culture that breathes strongly through the city streets in the form of delicious Iberian cuisine, Fado music, and artistic flair.

There are plenty of amazing luxury and boutique hotels in Lisbon

Fresh fish, Portuguese custard tarts and fine local wines will be your fuel for fun days of sightseeing and shopping. Plus, in a city as fun as Lisbon, no doubt you’ll want to save a bit of energy for a few nights of partying too!

One of the best meals I’ve ever eaten at – Loco Restaurant in Lisbon

While it’s a thoroughly modern city, as you explore some of the pretty neighbourhoods, you may feel like you’ve turned back the clock! Buildings clad with colourful tiles, old-fashioned funiculars and ancient castles are nestled in amongst modern markets and stylish design hotels. It really does have a bit of everything!

If you’re trying to decide where to stay in Lisbon, this post will definitely come in handy. Whether you fancy somewhere small with bucketloads of charm, or a glitzy five-star resort with lots going on, there are plenty of options to choose from.

The best boutique hotels in Lisbon are dotted throughout the city

Coming up, you’ll find my top picks for the best luxury and boutique hotels in Lisbon. All offer a unique sense of place and grounding in the Portuguese culture. And, of course, all have Wi-Fi, and a rating of 8.5 or more!

where to stay in Lisbon

16 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Lisbon

This deluxe hotel is located on the famous Avenida da Liberdade. It is in the popular Principe Real district where you’ll find a selection of chic design hotels and boutique shops. It’s located within a restored 18th century property and has a striking blue and white Mediterranean style courtesy of Spanish designer Lazaro Roda-Violan.

H10 Duque de Loule is one of the best boutique hotels in Lisbon

It’s one of the best luxury hotels in Lisbon, and is one I’d recommend for couples planning a romantic city break. We picked this one for our mini moon last year!

The hotel’s restaurant Azul e Branco serves traditional Iberian dishes from the Algarve. Plus, one of the biggest selling points of this hotel is its stunning rooftop bar. Limao Terrace Bar serves delicious cocktails and local wines and offers breathtaking views over Lisbon. It’s ideal for sunset drinks or a romantic evening drink under the stars.

This cutting-edge hotel is located in the heart of Chiado’s most vibrant shopping and dining district, and is definitely one of the best boutique hotels in Lisbon. If you’re a younger twenty-something traveller, it’s an ideal place for enjoying Lisbon’s vibrant nightlife.

9 Hotel Mercy is a trendy design hotel in Lisbon city centre

This stylish urban base has luxurious rooms featuring black and gold decoration and dim lighting. While it might sound over-the-top, it works, and feels like a haven from the busy streets!

Fuel up for the day with the hotel’s extravagant breakfast buffet, then kick off your evening at the hotel’s rooftop bar which has amazing views. There are some great mixologists working here so you can expect an exciting cocktail to toast your holiday in Lisbon!

Wondering where to stay in Lisbon in order to be close to lots of the top attractions? Located in the same square as the palatial City Hall, Alma Lusa is close to several of the best food, art, and culture venues in the city.

Alma Lusa has stylish rooms in neutral shades

The hotel has been created within an elegant 18th century building and has retained some lovely original features. Flagstone floors and stone pillars ooze charm in the common spaces. This isn’t a huge hotel either. The 28 rooms have a slick modern design with furnishings by local Portuguese designers.

Browns is a large hotel in the Baixa area, not far from Alfama. However, the hotel’s attentive staff and pretty decor give the feel of a boutique hotel experience.

Looking for a cool hotel in Lisbon? Definitely check out Browns Central Hotel

The hotel features airy rooms that are both stylish and comfortable. They include cool, retro features and pieces by local artists. For a special experience, book a suite with a four-poster bed and dedicated living area!

One of the standout features of this hotel is its bar. It has an authentic Bohemian feel and hosts popular live music and comedy nights, all while serving up some of the best cocktails in Lisbon!

This secluded hotel, inside a converted 19th century palace, is one of the best luxury hotels in Lisbon. Inside every suite you’ll find hand painted ceilings, Murano glass chandeliers, and polished antiques.

Olissippo Lapa Palace is one of the best luxury hotels in Lisbon

The hotel sits around a sub-tropical garden with an outdoor heated swimming pool. It also boasts an indoor swimming pool and spa, ideal if you fancy unwinding after a busy day of sightseeing.

There are a handful of restaurants on site including the famous Ristorante Hotel Cipriani. This restaurant serves tasty Venetian speciality dishes that will have make your mouth water! Also at the hotel is Rio Tejo Bar which serves 30 different types of tea in the afternoons and hosts live music shows five nights a week.

This five-star boutique hotel in Lisbon ticks all of the boxes! It’s located in Príncipe Real, one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in the city. It’s also within walking distance of all the key sights, as well as a handful of great restaurants and bars.

Looking for design hotels in Lisbon for a memorable getaway? Definitely take a look at Memmo Príncipe Real

With a gorgeous pool area and a top bar offering some of the best city views around, this is ideal for a luxury break in Lisbon. Rooms are chic and modern, with lots of little luxuries including Hermes toiletries.

The service here really is five-star too! Every detail has been thought of so you can switch off, relax and enjoy your holiday.

Located in a 19th century palace built by the Marquis of Valle Flor, this is one of the most luxurious and romantic hotels in Lisbon. In fact, if you’re looking for a honeymoon hotel in Lisbon, this is one of my top picks.

Pestana Palace is one of the most traditional five-star hotels in Lisbon, offering old school glamour and great service

Choose between chic rooms in the palace section, or more modern comfortable in the two newer wings. The palace is listed as a national monument, as are the botanical gardens that are also within the grounds.

This 5-star hotel in Lisbon boasts excellent facilities, including a spa, multiple restaurants, bar, and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Some of the best rooms here also have a private balcony with a view of the River Tagus.

This is the best five-star hotel in Lisbon’s Bairro Alto. Located in a renovated 18th century palace, it’s in the heart of the city’s shopping area and close to some of Lisbon’s best nightlife. Don’t worry though, this won’t ruin your sleep as excellent soundproofing makes this hotel a bit of haven!

The rooftop views at Lumiares Hotel & Spa are one of its best features

There are 53 rooms including three penthouses, all sporting classic Portuguese décor and plenty of contemporary features.

Indulge yourself during your stay with a spa treatment or work up a sweat in the hotel’s small but high-tech gym. This luxurious Lisbon hotel also boasts two restaurants and the popular Lummi rooftop bar.

LX Boutique Hotel is one of the coolest hotels in Lisbon. When you wake up and open the windows, you’ll immediately breathe in the sights, sounds, and smells of Lisbon’s trendy Cais do Sodre district! Across the street is the famous Pensao Amor bar, a throwback to Lisbon’s old red light district.

Trendy decor inside Lx Boutique Hotel

The hotel is situated within two blue and white townhouses, and the same blue and white themes extends to the room décor. It’ ‘s a surprising place that manages to be both minimalist, yet luxurious.

This smart Lisbon hotel adds a welcoming touch by offering free port and pastel de nata (Portuguese custard tarts) after 2pm, as well as free wine and sushi in the evenings. How amazing is that? The hotel also happens to boast one of the best sushi restaurants in the city!

Wondering where to stay in Lisbon for a wine experience like no other? You simply have to check into Palacio Ludovice! The building itself is the former private residence of João Federico Ludovice, who was the architect to King João V in the 18th century.

Palacio Ludovice is the best hotel in Lisbon for wine lovers!

It’s located in the heart of Lisbon and has 61 characterful bedrooms and suites. You’ll see plenty of the historic features inside, including the original white-and-blue tiles, amazing fresco paintings and stucco ceilings.

This is described as a ‘wine hotel’ and along with a bar and restaurant with a varied selection of wines, you’ll also find options of tasting menus paired with fine wines. If you’re looking for a luxury boutique hotel in Lisbon, this is one of the best options.

If you want to immerse yourself in the history of the city, there is no better place to stay than Solar do Castelo. The is one of the best 4-star hotels in Lisbon and is located located within the stone walls of St George’s castle. The 20-room boutique hotel blends classic 18th century features with modern amenities (especially the bathrooms).

Solar do Castelo oozes charm and character

You’ll find this beauty set within a charming neighbourhood of cobbled streets, inside the popular Alfama neighbourhood. The great views and nearby bars and restaurants make this a great place to stay on a weekend break.

One of the best things about this hotel are the amazing gardens, where you might even spot a few peacocks. There’s also a charming courtyard and medieval remains to explore.

How do you fancy staying inside an 18th century palace? This beautiful building has been lovingly restored by architect Teresa Nunes de Ponte. No detail is too small – even the carpets and linens are handmade. The result is one of the best boutique hotels in Lisbon, featuring just 18 individually designed rooms.

Beautiful views from Verride Palácio Santa Catarina

Located on top of Santa Caterina Hill, this hotel offers some of the best views in the city. In fact, all rooms offer either a river or a city view.

The rooftop is home to Suba Restaurant, a rooftop bar, and swimming pool, all of which enjoy 360-degree views of the city. You’ll be able to look out over Lisbon’s red rooftops as far as the Atlantic Ocean!

Say hello to one of the prettiest hotels in Lisbon! Torel Palace is located inside two 19th-century palaces and a mansion. It offers amazing views of the Tagus River and city, plus it has a gorgeous pool and garden.

Torel Palace has a swimming pool with great views of Lisbon

If you’ve always dreamed of staying in a palace, it’s the kind of place you really can feel like king or queen for a day! As this hotel is located in a few buildings and only has 25 rooms in total, it’s got that boutique feel too.

Spend days relaxing by the swimming pool in the sunshine, exploring the gardens, enjoying a delicious meal or relaxing on your balcony. It’s a great place to escape to after a busy day of sightseeing!

I’m a huge fan of Art Deco architecture and design, so this is one of my favourite boutique hotels in Lisbon. It’s classy and relaxed, with lots of elegant touches.

You’ll see Art Deco design features throughout Hotel Britania

Located right by Avenida da Liberdad, it’s in an ideal location if you want to explore the city on foot. There are lots of unique Art Deco design touches in this hotel, including marble staircases and bathrooms, cork floors and even an old barbershop!

If you’ve been searching for cool hotels in Lisbon, you’ll fall in love with the themed rooms inside this hotel. It’s a pretty surprising place, which makes a welcome change to some of the more generic accommodations in Lisbon!

Located inside a charming 19th century building, this boutique hotel is located in the popular Alfama neighbourhood. Close by you’ll find Sao George Castle and Lisbon Cathedral.

You’ll find lots of stylish design details at Memmo Alfama

While this isn’t exactly a wine hotel, it does have a bit of a focus on vino! There’s a great wine and tapas bar on the first floor where you can work your way through a huge list of Portuguese and international wines. Don’t forget to try the port too!

This design hotel also has a chic infinity pool, where you can relax with a cocktail in the sunshine! What could be better than that?!

This hotel is located inside a 17th century Carmelite convent. It was converted into a hotel by two women from Yorkshire in the 1880s (which is where it gets its unique name!)

York House Lisboa Hotel has a pretty courtyard

The hotel maintains classic features such as mosaic floors and candlelit corridors, but the bedrooms are modern and comfortable. But be warned, you have to climb a steep stone staircase to reach the hotel!

York House offers a very personal style of service for each guest. The hotel has a concierge willing to organise whatever you need.

Definitely eat in the fine dining restaurant that spills out into a gorgeous garden terrace. Among the best dishes are the black spaghetti shrimp and hake with tomato rice.

I hope this guide to where to stay in Lisbon helps you to plan your dream city break. It’s such a beautiful and vibrant destination. I’m sure you’ll fall in love with it just as much as I did on my mini moon!

