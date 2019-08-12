



Whether you fancy exploring the city’s lush gardens, feasting in the hawker centres or enjoying the diverse and vibrant neighbourhoods, this Singapore itinerary will help you plan an amazing trip.

So you’re planning a trip to Singapore, but don’t have much time? Don’t worry! I think it’s a compact enough as a place to see and do a lot in a short time. You can take things slow and see a few places in the city, or pack your Singapore itinerary to the max, and tick off all the key sights in 48 hours.

During my visit I visited Marina Bay Sands, explored the Gardens by the Bay, went on a boat trip, enjoyed the vibrant neighbourhoods of Chinatown, Kampong Glam and Little India, went on a food tour, learned about the architecture, drank in some of the city’s coolest bars and plenty more. Needless to say, I have lots of places to recommend! This 2-day Singapore itinerary is perfect for first-timers, or those with short stopovers at Changi Airport.

Singapore Itinerary Day 1 – Morning

Get Your Bearings With A Bumboat Tour

I think this is a great way to start your time in Singapore. Years ago, there would have been hundreds of the iconic ‘bumboats’ going up and down the Singapore River. There’s a loop the boat trips take, so you can hop on and off wherever you fancy. I’d recommend starting at Clarke Quay, and taking the boat down to Merlion Park opposite Marina Bay Sands. It offers great views of the city, and plenty of opportunities to take photos of the architecture too. Find out more about Singapore River Cruises here.

Visit Singapore’s Art Science Museum

Before lunch, visit one of Singapore’s top museums. Just in front of Marina Bay Sands is the iconic Art Science Museum, which resembles a giant flower. There are plenty of interesting exhibitions on throughout the year – many are perfect for families and small children. When I visited, I saw the Future Worlds exhibition, which I absolutely loved! I’d describe it as a mix of science, light and art, with illuminated balls, shimmery mirrored curtains and plenty more magical things to see. Book tickets to the exhibitions at the Art Science museum here.

Singapore Itinerary Day 1 – Afternoon

Take In The Architecture At Marina Bay Sands

Marina Bay Sands is an incredible feat of architecture, and somewhere it’s impossible to appreciate the scale of in photos. You can walk along the boulevard in front, check out the fountains and then head inside. Lots of the areas are open to the public, including lots of cafes, restaurants, bars and shops. It’s fun looking at all the extravagant features, such as the canal which leads to the casino and the huge cascading chandeliers.

Wander The Gardens By The Bay

Close to Marina Bay Sands are the Gardens by the Bay. No doubt you’ve seen photos of the gigantic illuminated ‘Supertrees’ on Instagram – they’re hard to miss! There’s a lot to see within the gardens, including two large glass domes housing beautiful species of plants, special exhibitions and displays and even a cascading waterfall. I think entry to the domes is well worth the $28 charge (book tickets here). However, if you’re looking for things to do in Singapore on a budget, you can enter Supertree Grove without paying a penny (or Singapore dollar!)

I’d also recommend arriving around 4pm so you can see the plants in the domes before the sun sets. After that, venture out to Supertree Grove for Garden Rhapsody – a special music and light show which takes place at 7.45pm and 8.45pm each day. It’s one of my highlights from spending time in the city and a must for any Singapore itinerary

Singapore Itinerary Day 1 – Evening

Feast on Singapore Chilli Crab

After enjoying the show at Gardens by the Bay, how about feasting on a Singapore classic? Palm Beach restaurant is a short walk away, in a lovely position on the water, facing Marina Bay Sands. This restaurant is famous for its Singapore chilli crab – something you just have to try when you’re visiting for the first time. Prepare to get messy, but don’t worry – they give you a bib if you don’t want to ruin your outfit!

Enjoy Drinks With A View

After dinner, take a walk back to Marina Bay Sands and take the lift to the 57th floor. Spago is one of the sky bars at the hotel, and offers great views of the city. It’s worth noting, you can only visit the rooftop of the hotel if you dine at a restaurant or have a drink at the bar. Don’t even think about taking your swimming stuff, the pool is reserved purely for hotel guests. I had a lovely (overpriced!) cocktail at Spago and enjoyed tasty, boozy, cocktails with a view of the twinkly skyline. Sadly the famous infinity pool is only open to hotel guests, but the views are still worth the slightly overinflated drinks prices!

Singapore Itinerary Day 2 – Morning

Start Your Day In Little India

The second day of your Singapore itinerary is designed to show you the vibrant and cultural areas of the city. Kick off the day with a food tour of Little India. What better way to get to know the city than through its cuisine? Walking tours like this are great, as not only do you sample all sorts of things you’d never have thought to try otherwise, you get a nice overview of the history, culture and how the locals live.

With stalls selling fresh flower garlands, delicious scents of spice in the air and the incredible pastel-coloured wonder of Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple, I found Little India to be the most colourful of Singapore’s multicultural neighbourhoods. The food tour with WokNStroll was a great introduction to Little India, starting at Tekka Market and the Wet Market, trying teh halia (a tasty ginger tea), masala thosai (a pancake filled with spiced potatoes), dosa, pratha and exotic fruits including mangostines. Find out more about the Little India Tour I went on here.

From stalls selling fresh flower garlands, to Tekka Market with its delicious curried scents of roti and pratha, to the beautiful pastel-coloured Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple, and sari shops galore, this is the most colourful of Singapore’s multicultural neighbourhoods. One of my favourite spots was the House of Tan Teng Niah, with its vibrant walls and shutters. Visiting Little India is definitely one of my top things to do in Singapore, and if you fancy a bit of background, you could book a tour of Little India in Singapore here.

Singapore Itinerary Day 2 – Afternoon

Eat, Shop And Explore Chinatown

After lunch, it’s time to explore another buzzy, multicultural neighbourhood. Chinatown is one of the highlights of this Singapore itinerary, with red lanterns strung across the streets, stores selling chopsticks and teapots, and plenty of great food too. In the main square you’ll see the impressive Buddha Tooth Relic Temple. I loved looking around the shops, and picked up several presents while I was there.

To make the most of your time, you could book a guided tour of Chinatown. Not only will you learn lots, you’ll find out the best places to eat in the neighbourhood too! Check latest prices for tours of Chinatown in Singapore here.

Check out Singapore’s Street Art In Kampong Glam

Kampong Glam is one of my favourite areas in Singapore. It’s youthful, vibrant and full of great places to eat. Many describe it as the hipster area of the city, but I think there’s more to it than that, as it’s packed full of cultural highlights too.

Located around Haji Lane, you’ll find Middle-Eastern cafes covered in ceramic tiles next to bars specialising in craft beer, cute boutiques like Crayon and Mondays Off, adorable ice cream parlour Lickety, and of course the famous domed Sultan Mosque. The walls are works of art too, as it’s the most densely covered area in art in the city.

To make the most of your time, you could book a guided tour of Kampong Glam. Check latest prices for tours of Kampong Glam in Singapore here.

Singapore Itinerary Day 2 – Evening

Option 1: (Luxury) Dine At A Michelin Starred Restaurant

If you’re looking to enjoy some incredible food as part of your 2-day Singapore itinerary, I’d recommend dinner at Candlenut. Specialising in high-end Peranakan cuisine (influenced by Chinese, Malay cuisines along with a few others), the restaurant serves up incredible feasts of sharing dishes. My favourite dish of the evening was the beef rendang (so tender, it just fell apart) and the tasty crab curry, served in a creamy coconut sauce. Good food in this city comes at a price, but if you’re only spending two days in Singapore, maybe you can push the boat out!

Option 2: (Budget)

If you’re watching your dollars, and want a cheap but tasty meal in Singapore, I’d recommend visiting Boon Tat Street – aka Satay Street. The smells of grilled meats will definitely draw you in! The street fills up with vendors in the evening, with rows of tables laid out and plenty of people stopping by for their fill of tasty meat on a stick. Along with classic chicken satay, they also serve mutton, beef and prawns, and you get a LOT of skewers for your money.

Go For Drinks At A Trendy Singapore Bar

One of the most popular bars in Singapore, Potato Head is spread across several levels and each floor has a totally different feel. I really liked the rooftop area, which has lots of twinkly lights, plus there’s usually a DJ in the evening. Some of the other areas felt like you’d visited your gran’s house, but I loved the quirkiness. It’s definitely a great place to finish off your Singapore itinerary!

Got More Time In Singapore?

If you’re not restricted to a 2-day Singapore itinerary, here are a few other spots I’d recommend checking out…

Singapore Botanic Gardens – You’ll feel like you’ve left the city completely when you explore these beautiful tropical gardens, which are also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Universal Studios Singapore – Located on Sentosa Island, this theme park has 28 rides, shows, and attractions and is one of the most popular day trips from Singapore.



Jurong Bird Park – This large bird centre and aviary is located on Jurong Hill, and home to over 3500 birds.



Orchard Road – This long road in the centre is THE place for shopping in Singapore. There’s a real mix on offer, from budget options to high end designers.

Fort Canning Park – With nine historical gardens and lots of trails, this park is another lovely green space within Singapore.

Thian Hock Keng Temple – Singapore’s oldest and prettiest Chinese temple, dating back to 1821.

Adventure Cove Waterpark – Close to Universal Studios Singapore, on Sentosa Island, is this fun waterpark, with lazy rivers, high-speed water slides – perfect for a family day out.

Looking for more help planning your time in Singapore? Check out my Top Things To Do In Singapore.

