We’ve Opened A Shop!

The Travel Print Store is now open! It’s time to reveal all about our brand new shop.

After spending years taking photos of beautiful destinations around the world, I’m excited to say that we’ve opened an ETSY store to sell our prints. Say hello to the Travel Print Store!

Macca has wanted to do this for ages, and as lockdown began, we chatted in more detail about how to go about it. As with all of our best work, we’ve put our heads together and teamed up 50:50.

It’s been a steep learning curve! We spent time chatting to different printing companies so that we could make super high quality prints. (Nope, don’t worry, we’re not sat at home with an ancient printer churning out scratchy ink!) We sampled a million different types of paper, from photographic paper to thick matte options.

We sat with spreadsheets and budgets, trying to figure out all the sums, and getting our heads around ETSY listing fees, VAT and worldwide shipping rates. In terms of our business brains, it’s been a major pivot. But, with our travel blogging jobs postponed due to the pandemic, it felt like the perfect time to focus on something brand new.

The hardest part? Deciding which photos to lead with! We have tens of thousands of gorgeous images we’ve snapped around the world on our travels, so picking our first batch was tough. We wanted to make sure we showcased our best work, but also offered plenty of options for popular destinations.

But we’ve done it, and we’re REALLY happy with the designs. We made four sales within the first two days of opening too, which was a huge surprise! We assumed it would take a while for ETSY to pick up our prints on their algorithm.

There are lots of different prints to choose from, including a few collections from destinations that we absolutely LOVE! One of my favourite collections is the Miami set. It’s bright and cheerful, full of sunshine vibes, and would look lovely as a set of three on a wall. Maybe once we move house I’ll be able to make this scene a reality!

I also adore these dreamy Italian landscapes. We’ve spent a lot of time in Italy, both for work and on holiday, and we absolutely love travelling there. It’s paradise for photography lovers!

We offer prints in a number of sizes and ship globally, so wherever you are in the world, you could have one of our prints hanging on your wall.

We’re offering custom options too, so feel free to get in touch if there’s anything you’re looking for that’s not listed, or if you’d like your own message added to one of the designs. We’re really excited to get cracking on an exciting new project.

Thanks, as always, for your continued support. We really appreciate it, especially during these rather uncertain times! I can’t wait to update you on how things go, and share some more lovely prints here soon.