Home Europe (A-I)Austria Exploring Vienna Without A Plan
AustriaEurope (A-I)Travel

Exploring Vienna Without A Plan

by Chloe Gunning
Praterturm, Vienna
  • 12
  • 23
  • 13
  •  
  •  
  •  

Say ‘hallo’ to the summer city that took me by surprise. Hear what made this trip extra special, and a few of my favourite places to visit in Vienna! 

I’ve just spent a few days exploring Vienna in Austria. Before my trip, it wasn’t a city I’d associated with summer breaks. It’s so easy to package Austria into this neat little box of skiing, mountains and Christmas markets, with a touch of ‘the hills are alive’! Rather like my previous adventures in Austria (which took me to Graz, Innsbruck and Salzburg) – it’s a country that keeps surprising me. 

I visited the city for the Vienna Tourist Board’s intriguing campaign: #UnratingVienna. They’re on a mission to remind travellers that there’s more to travel than ratings and must-sees. The plan for my trip? Well.. there wasn’t one! It was time for me to discover the city on my own. I wouldn’t be checking Trip Advisor to find the best restaurants or racing around the city trying to tick off the top 10 attractions like the Schönbrunn Palace and the Natural History Museum. I’d be exploring with an open mind and seeing what I found naturally.

Exploring Vienna's prettiest streets

Exploring Vienna’s prettiest streets

As part of the campaign they projected negative ratings and reviews of the Leopold Museum (one of the city’s most important art museums) onto the side of the building. Things like “1 star – no WiFi’ and “2 stars – mostly nudes”! Laughable reviews that bring down the museum’s overall ratings for the most insignificant reasons.

UnratingVienna campaign on the Leopold Museum

UnratingVienna campaign on the Leopold Museum

MuseumsQuartier, Vienna

MuseumsQuartier, Vienna

Not only was it a refreshing campaign to be part of, it was also a very confident one! Would I find great spots with zero research? Would I come back with my own recommendations? What if I wandered the city and didn’t find anything that appealed to me?

So… it turns out Vienna has LOTS to shout about, and while I may not have been the first to discover some of these spots, hopefully reading this post will inspire you to approach travel in a different way from time to time.

So what did I find? A swimming pool on a boat, summer beach bars, adorable cafes, independent stores, chic dinner spots and a huge amusement park! 

Vienna Ferris Wheel

Vienna Ferris Wheel

A Few Of My Favourite Discoveries In Vienna

Danube Canal

The temperatures were high during my visit in June, reaching 29 degrees during the day. I walked through the city centre to the Danube Canal, and was surprised by what I found.

There are paths on either side of the water, with backdrops of colourful murals and graffiti. Along the route are urban gardens and weird and wonderful sculptures. My favourite part though? How many ‘beach bars’ sit just beyond the water’s edge, each with deck chairs, cocktail menus and some even with real sand! It’s a lovely area to stop for a drink and watch the world go by.

Interesting buildings and street art along the Danube Canal, Vienna
Interesting buildings and street art along the Danube Canal, Vienna

I enjoyed a Hugo (elderflower spritz) at Adria Bar and sat back as Viennese locals passed by on their daily business. People watching is one of my favourite ways to get to know a place, and I felt like I’d found the ultimate spot! 

Interesting buildings and street art along the Danube Canal, Vienna

Interesting buildings and street art along the Danube Canal, Vienna

Another fascinating discovery was Badeschiff Wien, a large boat that’s home to a bar, restaurant and sunbathing areas, along with its very own floating pool! It looked like a great spot to relax in the sunshine. 

Badeschiff Wien - Vienna's outdoor pool

Badeschiff Wien – Vienna’s outdoor pool

Prater

A city with its very own theme park in the centre! What’s not to love?! I spotted the ferris wheel during my walk along the Danube Canal and had to go and find out what was there. Sure enough, located within Prater (a large park area) is a big amusement park with lots of rides and games, along with places to eat and drink.

Prater Amusement Park, Vienna

Prater Amusemeny Park, Vienna

Old ferris wheel at Prater, Vienna

Old ferris wheel at Prater, Vienna

I LOVE that you don’t have to pay an expensive entrance fee. It’s free to explore the park, you simply pay for the rides you want to go on (most were around 5 EUR). I went on the Praterturm – the tallest swing in the world. It felt like I was flying over Vienna, plus the views were amazing!

Praterturm, Vienna
Swinging on the Praterturm, Vienna

Neubaugasse

This trendy Vienna neighbourhood is THE place for independent shops, vintage items and interesting places to eat and drink. Most of the action is on Neubaugasse Street, but I loved wandering along the side streets too.

My favourite finds included Felicitas (homeware store), Kitsch Bitch (statement tops, interesting clothes and lots of lovely jewellery) and Bootik 54 (vintage store).

Felicitas homeware store, Vienna

Felicitas homeware store, Vienna

Rose Garden

I visited Vienna at the start of June, which turned out to be when all of the beautiful roses in Volksgarten started to bloom. What a treat!

Volksgarten, Vienna

Volksgarten, Vienna

As I explored the garden, the air was filled with the most incredible floral scents. Roses bloomed in every shade of pink, red, orange and yellow, while lots of people relaxed on benches around the edge, taking in the colourful views.

Volksgarten is also home to a vibey cafe called Pavillon, just a few metres from the roses. In the summer they hold BBQs too – something I’d love to return for later the year. 

Volksgarten, Vienna

Volksgarten, Vienna

Volksgarten, Vienna

Volksgarten, Vienna

Cafe Culture

Vienna is famed for its cafe culture, and over the years, notable figures in music, writing, art and philosophy all met at the city’s grandest coffee houses. While I was expecting to see a number of these smart, classical style cafes I was pleasantly surprised to stumble across several in a more youthful style. Many have their own terraces and courtyards, perfect for al fresco experiences in the summer months.

Amerlingbeisel cafe, Vienna

Amerlingbeisel cafe, Vienna

My favourites include: Burgasse24 (a cool vintage store with its own café), Amerlingbeisel (a cute café tucked away in a courtyard with a leafy canopy), Cafe Latte (another hidden gem, with big orange lanterns hanging overhead) and Das Möbel Cafe (a café dedicated to showing the works of independent deisgners). Or for something completely different, head to teeny tiny Kleines Cafe – one of the prettiest spots in the city.

Caffe Latte, Vienna (Wien)

Caffe Latte, Vienna (Wien)

Unique Restaurants In Vienna

There’s more to Vienna than schnitzel, dumplings and sachertorte… a lot more! Being such a cosmopolitan place, I felt I could feast on different cuisine every single day. As I wasn’t guided by reviews, I let myself wander until I found somewhere with a menu that appealed to me – thankfully I didn’t pick any duds!

Salonplafond

Design lovers will love dining at Salonplafond (and no doubt want to take a few photos too!) Located inside the Museum of Applied Arts, the mid-range restaurant has chic décor, with large vases of flowers, a pink and beige colour scheme and beautiful high ceilings. Continue through the dining room and you’ll find a sunny terrace, plus a casual area by the grass – perfect for balmy summer evenings. I tucked into a tasty burrata salad, which was served with rocket and a basil sorbet. It was absolutely divine!

Beautiful interiors at Salonplafond, Vienna

Beautiful interiors at Salonplafond, Vienna

Burrata with rocket, basil sorbet and nectarine at Salonplafond, Vienna
Delicious food at Salonplafond, Vienna

Santos Neubau

I passed Santos Neubau during the day, and it planted the idea of tacos in my mind. By the evening, I couldn’t imagine eating anything else! Forget street food, this restaurant serves smart Mexican food, with a bit of a twist. The beed tacos I ordered arrived with generous portions of pulled beef, topped with spiralised vegetables and pomegranate seeds. I also sipped on a tasty ginger mojito – good value at just 6.90 EUR during happy hour.

Tacos at Santos Neubau, Vienna

Tacos at Santos Neubau, Vienna

One of Vienna’s prettiest dining spots, Palmenhaus is located in one of the old greenhouses overlooking Burggarten (a city centre park). It’s certainly a unique place to dine! The building is magnificent, filled with tall palm trees and foliage, and while prices are a little higher than other restaurants, the setting is unique. I was impressed with the reasonable lunch menu, with dishes under 12 EUR.

Palmenhaus, Vienna

Palmenhaus, Vienna

Gnocchi for lunch at Palmenhaus, Vienna

Gnocchi for lunch at Palmenhaus, Vienna

Die Rundbar

I was attracted to the brightly-coloured tables lining the pavement at Die Rundbar. A crowd in their early 20s sat enjoying the warm weather with cocktails and tapas-style plates. The Latin American inspired menu was filled with delicious sounding dishes, including tataki, ceviche and calamari

Dinner at Die Rundbar, Vienna

Dinner at Die Rundbar, Vienna

I couldn’t resist the ceviche, which was so tangy and flavoursome. Also the yucca fries with chimichurri were crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle. Washed down with a fragrant mint and cardamom cocktail, it definitely felt as though summer had started in Vienna!

Nguyen’s Pho House

One of my favourite cuisines is Vietnamese. I’ve always adored the zingy flavours, deep broths and interesting raw ingredients. I visited Nguyen’s Pho House and tucked into a bowl of nourishing beef pho. It was flavoursome and filling, and very reasonable at just 8.50 EUR.

Where I Stayed In Vienna

25Hours Hotel Vienna

As a first time visitor to Vienna, this was a great place to stay. The brand has opened a number of hotels across Germany and Austria, and is known for its intriguing designs and cheeky approach. Above the entrance there’s even a sign saying ‘We are all mad here’! Inside are retro pinball machines, a wall of polaroid cameras and a retro photo booth dating back to the 1970s.

Using the old photobooth at 25 Hours Hotel Vienna

Using the old photobooth at 25 Hours Hotel Vienna

The rooms have a circus theme, with playful murals, unusual lighting fixtures and funny privacy notes to hang on your door (e.g. Beware there’s a monster behind this door). One of the best features is the  8th floor bar, which has a magnificent panoramic terrace. It was a lovely spot to take in the cityscape over a tasty cocktail.

My room at the 25Hours Hotel Vienna

My room at the 25Hours Hotel Vienna

Rooftop bar at the 25Hours Hotel Vienna

Rooftop bar at the 25Hours Hotel Vienna

Click here to check availability at Vienna’s 25Hours Hotel and view the latest prices

And finally…

So what was it like exploring Vienna beyond the must-sees and ratings? Refreshing, interesting and rewarding. I discovered a lot of great places in just a few days. Plus there was something so special about having an open mind and not letting those who’ve visited before dictate my experiences. While no doubt you’ll want to see some of the key sights, it’s definitely liberating to let go of some of the planning.

Thanks to the Vienna Tourist Board for inviting me to experience the city as part of the #UnratingVienna campaign. If you’re looking to visit Vienna and want some inspiration for unusual things to do, be sure to spin the wheel here, and you’ll be rewarded with an intriguing place to visit. As always, all thoughts and opinions are my own.

Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later…Unique Places To Visit In Vienna

 


  • 12
  • 23
  • 13
  •  
  •  
  •  
0 comment

You may also like

Where To Stay In Canggu In 2019 –...

The Ultimate Italy Road Trip Itineraries: Routes, Sights,...

The Ultimate Southern Italy Road Trip: Routes, Sights,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

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