From sumptuous Art Nouveau mansions and luxurious wellness retreats, to family friendly boutique hotels and quirky B&Bs, these are the best luxury hotels in Lake Garda.

Just picture yourself wandering a pretty promenade by a beautiful lake, enjoying a gelato and a relaxed pace of life. That’s what visiting Lake Garda is all about!

Lake Garda is Italy’s largest lake and one of the country’s most popular travel destinations. Surrounded by pretty promenades, colourful towns, epic mountains, and pebble beaches, the glorious lake is the perfect place for a relaxing holiday. There’s plenty to do in the area too, from exploring ancient castles and medieval villages, to mountain biking, wine tasting and of course, getting out on the lake to enjoy the glittering water at its best!

Lake Garda knits together three distinct regions of Italy: Lombardy, Trentino and Veneto, meaning that each corner of the lake has a slightly different identity. Step back in time in historic Sirmione, enjoy Mediterranean cuisine in the pretty town of Peschiera del Garda, or enjoy the buzz of Riva Del Garda. Wherever you stay in Lake Garda, it’s easy to visit other towns using the ferry services, so base yourself in one town and use it as a jumping off point to explore the rest of the lake!

There’s a vast array of places to stay, from chic, luxury hotels in Lake Garda, to relaxed B&Bs and rustic farmhouses, so time to find out my top picks…

Where To Stay in Lake Garda

Luxury Hotels in Lake Garda

Nestled in the grounds of a former hunting lodge right by the side of the lake, the Grand Hotel Fasano is one of the most famous luxury hotels in Lake Garda. Perfectly located a short walk from Gardone Riviera, with its fine restaurants and sunny terraces, this hotel makes for the ideal base from which to explore the region.

The Grand Hotel Fasano is decorated in a stately, neo-classical style that simply oozes luxury. Take advantage of the outdoor wellness centre, complete with infinity pool and chromotherapy showers, and enjoy a slap-up meal at the stylish hotel restaurant, Il Fagiano. The attention to detail and fabulous service make this one of the best 5-star hotels in Lake Garda – perfect for a honeymoon or special occasion.

Many Lake Garda hotels offer exceptional wellness facilities, but the Lefay Resort and Spa takes it to the next level. This award-wining retreat is known as one of the best spas in Italy, and sits in a spectacular, hillside location overlooking the lake.

Surrounded by olive groves, the entire resort has been designed as an eco-sustainable luxury resort, meaning you can sit back, enjoy the scenery and indulge in some fabulous spa treatments without feeling too guilty. Lefay Resort and Spa is another magical destination for couples visiting the area, and would make a very special honeymoon too! The only problem is that you won’t want to leave!

Of all of the 5-star hotels in Lake Garda, Splendido Bay Luxury Spa Resort is in one of the best locations. Just a short distance from the tranquil town of Padenghe sul Garda, with its historic castle, warm micro-climate and chic restaurants, you’ll find everything you need for a relaxing holiday.

What’s more Splendido Bay Luxury Spa Resort is known as one of the best hotels in Lake Garda, with a state-of-the-art spa and rooms that offer dreamy views over the lake. Don’t forget to visit Aquariva, the restaurant run by the hotel owners, which serves up fresh fish direct from the lake. This elegant hotel is the ideal luxury destination for couples and families who are craving a bit of a treat!

If you’re not sure where to stay in Lake Garda, but are craving 5-star luxury, look no further than the Hotel Lido Palace. This imposing Art Nouveau mansion sits on the shore of the lake, surrounded by lush gardens. Inside you’ll find stylish, contemporary interiors.

Located close to the picturesque town of Riva del Garda, you can enjoy everything the lake has to offer, from sailing and windsurfing to rock climbing, hiking and mountain biking. Don’t miss the huge swimming pool, Finnish spa and the brilliant hotel restaurant, Il Re della Busa, where you can admire the views over the northern shores of the lake whilst feasting on some excellent gourmet fare.

Mid-Range Hotels in Lake Garda

Hotel Locanda del Benaco is a charming boutique hotel known for its modern, minimalist interiors and slick service. Close to Salò, this gorgeous little hotel is the ideal mid-range hotel for couples and families looking for a comfortable base in Lake Garda.

Compared to some of the luxurious picks on the list, the facilities here are minimal, but the service is top-notch, and the staff can arrange tours to nearby vineyards or activities on the lake. In the evenings, enjoy dining at the hotel’s restaurant, which serves up simple, fresh and delicious Mediterranean cuisine.

As the name suggests, Hotel Caesius Thermae & Spa Resort is known for its thermal wellness centre, which offers visitors a whole host of intriguing spa treatments. This is one of the only Lake Garda hotels to offer an extensive range of Ayurvedic treatments, including massage, detox and dietary consultations.

Rooms are elegant and comfortable, and a stay here provides a little luxury without blowing your entire budget. For anyone looking for rest and relaxation, Hotel Caesius is located in one of the best areas to stay in Lake Garda, surrounded by peaceful olive groves!

Budget Hotels in Lake Garda

Meet Garda Lake Hostel proves that you can still savour a little taste of luxury, even at bargain prices. This Lake Garda hostel has been touted as one of the best hostels in Italy. The stylish backpacker pad boasts a fabulous roof terrace, quirky furniture, and comfortable en-suite rooms.

The friendly staff have thought of everything that a budget traveller visiting Lake Garda could need, offering cheap aperitivi evenings on board a yacht, shuttle buses to nearby nightclubs, sporting activities on the lake, and tickets to music concerts, parties and open-air film screenings. If you’re looking for where to stay in Lake Garda on a budget, this perfectly designed hostel is the place for you.

