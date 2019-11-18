From historic boutique hotels and beach resorts to apartments and budget hostels, this accommodation guide will help you decide where to stay in Valencia.

Move over Barcelona and Madrid – you’ve got competition. Say hello to Valencia. Officially Spain’s third biggest city (after Barcelona and Madrid), yet it feels underrated. I returned from my trip filled with enthusiasm for the city, desperate to share my passion for it.

It’s a city which showcases Spain’s rich history and cultural heritage. With impressive and innovative architecture, vast sandy beaches, and some of the finest paella you’ll ever taste, Valencia is a great option for a city break in Europe – especially when you’re in search of winter sun.

When deciding where to stay in Valencia, there’s a big question you’ll have to ask yourself: city or beach? Valencia’s historic centre offers a whole host of attractions, including its famous cathedral, market, great restaurants, shops and nightlife.

However, if your inner beach bum is calling, you may prefer to pick one of the Valencia beach hotels that line the seafront at El Cabanyal or Playa de la Malvarrosa. Whichever you go for, you can still enjoy the best of both worlds, as the city and beach are only 20 minutes apart by public transport.

Another great reason to visit Valencia? It’s one of Spain’s most affordable cities in terms of accommodation, with plenty of budget-friendly hotels to book. So whether you’re visiting with your partner and looking for a romantic hotel in the old town, or fancy a family beach resort, this accommodation guide will help you decide where to stay in Valencia.

Where To Stay in Valencia

Luxury Hotels in Valencia

Of all the 5-star hotels in Valencia, the Westin Valencia is arguably the most impressive. It’s an Art Deco dream, filled with glittering chandeliers, exquisite marble, and elegant artistic touches. It occupies a great location next to the Turia Gardens, just a short walk from the city centre and all of the charms of the historic old town.

The Westin offers the best in comfort and luxury with exceptional service, a world-class spa, and the fabulous Komori Restaurant, which serves up Japanese-European fusion cuisine. This chic hotel is one of the best places to stay in Valencia for couples, offering romantic surroundings to unwind in, after a busy day of sightseeing.

Just around the corner from Valencia Cathedral you’ll find the beautiful Caro Hotel, once a 19th Century mansion and now one of the best luxury hotels in Valencia. This majestic palace is ideal for history buffs, as the Roman and Moorish remains that were found on the site have been integrated into the design of the hotel.

What’s more, each room has been lovingly decorated to represent different eras and events in Valencia’s past. In addition to its top notch spa, pool and stylish bar, the Caro is also one of the best hotels in Valencia for food. Michelin-starred restaurant Sucede offers a tasting menu that will take you on a culinary tour of Valencia’s – a truly unique and special experience. It’s no wonder that Caro Hotel is one of the most highly recommended hotels in the city!

If you fancy kicking back on one of Valencia’s beaches, head for Las Arenas Balneario Resort. Overlooking the inviting golden sands of Malvarrosa beach, Balneario Resort is equipped with all the facilities you’d expect from one of the best hotels in Valencia.

Don’t let the fact it’s a huge resort put you offer. It is highly-rated for service and amenities, and is a top choice if you’re visiting the city with a family. It has family rooms and suites, plus offers a schedule of child-friendly activities. It’s the best hotel on the beach, so perfect if you want to spend your days enjoying some sunbathing, pool time, spa relaxation, and feast on the freshest seafood direct from the Mediterranean Sea.

For understated elegance and stylish décor, head to the Hospes Palau de la Mar – one of the classiest hotels in Valencia city centre. Situated in the pretty streets of the Eixample district, this hotel is in a great location for the train station, sightseeing in the old city and lazy afternoons in Turia Gardens.

It’s one of the best Valencia hotels for rest and relaxation – I mean the fabulous spa has everything you’ll need to recover from long days of sightseeing! Plus if you don’t fancy going out for dinner ever evening, you can enjoy a range of Valencian specialities in the hotel’s restaurant.

Mid-Range Hotels in Valencia

One of the best things about staying in a Valencia beach hotel is waking up to stunning golden sunrises over the Mediterranean, along with views of surfers and sailing yachts. Hotel Neptuno is perched on the golden sands of Malvarrosa Beach, moments from Marina Beach Club.

Here you’ll find comfort and a little luxury, at a reasonable price, in a stylish building decked out with the work of local artists and craftsmen. If you want to stay by the beach, it’s a good option, and for lunches and dinners there are lots of restaurants right on the doorstep, serving fresh seafood and Valencia’s most famous dish – paella.

Hotel Balandret is a luxury boutique hotel on the beach in Valencia, and amazingly – it’s pretty affordable too! Located close to Las Arenas beach, it’s been lovingly decorated with traditional works of art that celebrate the city’s rich heritage, including unusual sculptures and lavish murals.

The friendly staff are happy to help with plenty of local tips, and the hotel restaurant serves up classic Valencian dishes each evening. Plus, from here’s it’s easy to hop on a bus and make your way to the city centre for a spot of sightseeing.

The Petit Palace Ruzafa is a stylish boutique hotel in the heart of one of the city’s trendiest neighbourhoods. It fuses historic and contemporary design elements. Yes, the 19th Century building oozes period charm and class, but the rooms are sophisticated, minimalist and packed with 21st century mod-cons.

The Ruzafa district is one of Valencia’s coolest neighbourhoods, with a bustling central market, plenty of chic coffee shops (Ubik Cafe and Dulce De Leche in particular) plus some great shops too. It’s the perfect area if you want a local experience, while enjoying some sightseeing too.

Budget Hotels And Hostels In Valencia

If you’re looking for where to stay in Valencia on a budget, you’re in luck – the city boasts some excellent budget hotels and hostels where low cost certainly doesn’t mean low quality. Casual Valencia de las Artes is a great example, where you’ll find fabulous, unique décor, friendly service, in a great location between the old city and the striking architectural complex at the City of Arts and Sciences.

Each room features reproductions of famous artworks, giving it a unique and quirky feel. There’s a pool, sauna and gym too – surprising for the price! There’s no restaurant, but there are plenty of bars and restaurants close by, and the staff will be happy to offer recommendations.

Moments from one of the impressive medieval gates to the city is this smart youth hostel. With modern decor, clean rooms and a shared kitchen, it’s a great option if you’re on a budget but still want to stay in a central location. There are a few options of rooms at this hostel, including dorms with bunk beds, private rooms and a loft space with two bedrooms.

This modern, quirky hostel is located moments from the key sights of the city including Valencia Cathedral and the Central Market. Rooms feature cool decor, with huge murals covering the walls, and colourful furnishings dotted throughout.

I’ve heard this hostel has a great social scene, so if you’re travelling solo in Valencia, it’s a great option.

