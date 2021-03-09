









From the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip to the jaw-dropping views of the Grand Canyon, there’s plenty to pack into the ultimate 2-day Las Vegas itinerary!

Looking for a little decadence in your life? Head to downtown Vegas, Nevada’s Sin City, and soak up the lights, noise and excitement of this vibrant city. Often described as a glittering oasis in the desert, Las Vegas is the town for spontaneous decision-making.

Time to plan your 2-day Las Vegas itinerary

It’s where fortunes are lost with the roll of a dice, and the stars of the entertainment world keep visitors dancing until dawn. Vegas is a city designed to satisfy your desires and keep you entertained, and even if you’re not a fan of the casinos, there are plenty of other things to do in Las Vegas besides gambling.

Planning a trip to Vegas can be a tricky business. How do you choose what to pack into a 2-day Las Vegas itinerary? Luckily, I’m here to help, with a whole load of great suggestions for things to do in Las Vegas. From chilling out at the Bellagio fountains to quad biking through Death Valley, I’ve got you covered. Here’s how to plan your 2-day Las Vegas itinerary!

This 2-day Las Vegas itinerary has lots of great ideas for day and night activities

Amazing Things to Do In Las Vegas

1. Enjoy The View From The High Roller Observation Wheel

If you’re planning a 2-day Las Vegas itinerary, one of the best ways to start is with a ride on the epic observation wheel known as the High Roller. At a whopping 550 feet tall, the High Roller is the biggest observation wheel in the world, and is perfectly located at the heart of the Las Vegas LINQ, surrounded by shops, bars and restaurants.

Definitely take a trip on the High Roller during your 48 hours in Las Vegas

Tickets include a spot in an air-conditioned compartment with unbeatable views over the Las Vegas Strip. Each revolution takes around 30 minutes, and you’ll enjoy an entertaining audio guide with plenty of fun facts about the city and its colourful history. I’d recommend booking in advance via this link which gives you exclusive ‘skip the line’ access! It’s one of the most popular things to do in Vegas, so you won’t want to stand around!

2. Visit The Grand Canyon

If you’re planning a 2-day Las Vegas itinerary, you might want to spend one day visiting the Grand Canyon. The Colorado River cuts through the Arizona desert landscape like a knife, carving out an epic canyon with walls over a mile deep.

How about this for a view!

The national park offers plenty of safe hiking trails, including the popular South Rim Trail, where keen walkers can stretch their legs in some of Arizona’s finest scenery. Without doubt, the Grand Canyon is a bucket-list destination, and one of the best ways to experience it is to admire the view from the Grand Canyon Skywalk, a glass walkway that takes you high above the canyon floor, providing a dizzying vista over this natural wonder.

The Grand Canyon is a highlight of any 2-day Las Vegas itinerary

I’d recommend taking a look at this popular tour which includes a stop at the Hoover Dam, as well as breakfast and lunch – a must during any trip to Las Vegas!

For other great things to do in this region, don’t miss my guide to the best things to do in Page, Arizona.

3. Have A Flutter In A Casino

You don’t need to gamble to have a great time in Las Vegas, but stepping inside the city’s legendary casinos is a pretty cool experience!

You have to experience a casino during your trip to Las Vegas

I’d always recommend setting a budget for what you’re prepared to lose, just in case you get carried away, but you really don’t need to spend much to enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of the slot machines. Visit one of the iconic venues such as Caesar’s Palace or enjoy the Fremont Street experience, then head out and blow your winnings on a shopping spree at the Forum Shops!

4. Admire The Bellagio Fountains

The Bellagio Hotel is a Las Vegas landmark, known best for the elaborate water fountains that grace the front of the resort. There are over a thousand fountains which shoot water up more than 450 feet into the air at regular intervals throughout the day. It’s quite the spectacle!

Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas are absolutely magical

Visit after dark for the most magical displays, and enjoy the accompanying sound and light shows before you head off for an evening’s entertainment. This is one of the most romantic things to do in Las Vegas for couples, and even better, it won’t cost you a cent!

5. Head To Death Valley

Despite its somewhat ominous name, Death Valley is one of the most impressive places for a day trip outside of Las Vegas. It’s one of the hottest places on earth, with unique geology, flora and fauna. It also includes Badwater Basin, the lowest point in the United States.

Death Valley is a great option if you’re looking for a day trip during your 2-day Las Vegas itinerary

This is a great spot for movie fans to visit, as Death Valley was used extensively for the filming of Star Wars: A New Hope. The eerie rocks and stark landscape certainly makes it look like it’s come straight out of a fantasy movie!

6. Try Go-Karting

If the thrills of the casino aren’t quite enough for you, this awesome Las Vegas Go-Karting experience will take your trip to the next level. You’ll have the chance to speed your way around a 2,100-foot racetrack designed to test even the most experienced race-drivers, all while driving your very own gas-powered kart.

Go karting in Las Vegas is a lot of fun

With hairpin bends, double apex corners and plenty of space for fast acceleration, this track is not for the faint hearted, and is sure to get the adrenaline pumping!

7. Climb the Eiffel Tower

Enjoy a little taste of France as you head 46 stories up to the observation deck of the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas. Modelled on the French original, the Las Vegas Eiffel Tower might be half the size of its Parisian counterpart, but the views are worth the trip!

How amazing is the Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas?

This iconic piece of the Las Vegas skyline offers unique panoramic views over the city, the Bellagio fountains and the Las Vegas Strip. You’ll ride to the top in a super-fast glass elevator, which is an experience in itself!

At night, the tower is illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights, making this one of the most romantic things to do in Las Vegas for couples. This is another Vegas attraction I’d recommend booking in advance. You’ll get to skip the box office line with this ticket – definitely worth it!

8. Take A Hike In Red Rock Canyon

Just 17 miles from the Las Vegas strip, Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area is a fantastic place to visit if you’re looking for a little respite from the bright lights of Sin City. There are miles of hiking trails, as well as areas for scenic drives, hot air balloon rides, mountain biking, horseback riding and rock climbing.

Red Rock Canyon offers a great contrast to time in the city

The spectacular desert landscape offers magnificent views at every turn, and the eponymous glowing red rocks mean that you’ll have plenty of photo opportunities and Instagram snaps! Come for a breath of fresh air, and learn more about the rare and delicate wildlife in this desert ecosystem.

9. See The Sharks At Mandalay Bay

One of the best things to do in Las Vegas besides gambling is to take a trip to the aquarium! The Shark Reef Aquarium in Mandalay Bay is a feast for the senses, especially after a few days spent in Arizona’s dry, dusty desert landscapes. Here, you’ll head underwater to a marine world populated by sharks, rays, horseshoe crabs and countless other underwater creatures, some of which you can get really close to in the specially-designed touch pools.

Shark Reef Aquarium in Mandalay Bay

You’ll see an underwater temple populated with sharks and a 1.3 million gallon shipwreck with 360-degree views. This is one of the most unusual and unique things to do in Las Vegas, so be sure to book your entrance tickets in advance.

10. Take A Helicopter Ride Over The Las Vegas Strip

The dazzling lights of Las Vegas are best seen from above, and if you’re looking for something extra special for your 2-day Las Vegas itinerary, why not take to the skies on this awesome helicopter tour?

A Las Vegas helicopter tour is perfect for a special trip to the city

Over the course of this thrilling 15-minute ride you’ll enjoy the best view of the Las Vegas Strip, the Bellagio fountains, the glittering Luxor pyramid, and the Stratosphere Tower.

I hope this 2-day Las Vegas itinerary has given you lots of ideas for your trip

What’s more, you’ll be driven to the helipad from your hotel in your very own limo, making this one of the best things to do in Las Vegas for couples or if you’re visiting for a special occasion! Top off the experience with a slap-up dinner and finish your Las Vegas trip in style. I’d recommend booking via this link, which offers a discounted rate.

Where To Stay In Las Vegas

Looking for the ultimate Las Vegas experience? Stay at the LINQ Hotel and Casino where you can live out your wildest Vegas dreams! You’ll be seconds away from the excitement and lights of the Las Vegas Strip, but this luxury hotel also offers a place to indulge in class and comfort.

LINQ Las Vegas is a great option for your stay in Vegas

The rooms are luxuriously decorated with bright furnishings, there’s a spa, an outdoor pool, and plenty of top restaurants and bars to choose from. What’s more, you’ll be just a stone’s throw from the impressive High Roller Ferris wheel, and many of the other attractions that Vegas is so famous for.

Check availability and latest prices at LINQ Hotel here

Best known for its starring role in the movie Ocean’s Eleven, the Bellagio is the queen of Las Vegas hotels. This beautiful, Italian-inspired hotel really does live up to the hype, with an impressive art collection, stunning gardens, and a whole host of designer boutiques.

The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas is an icon of the city

The rooms are everything you would expect from a Vegas luxury hotel, with gleaming bathrooms, huge beds and sumptuous furnishings. Some even come with their own private elevators and whirlpools! This gorgeous hotel is one of the best places to stay in Las Vegas.

Check availability and latest prices at the Bellagio here

If you’re looking for something equally as luxurious but a little less flashy, why not book a stay at the Artisan Boutique Hotel. Just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, this quirky hotel has its own unique style, with trendy décor and an art-themed vibe.

Th eArtisan Hotel Las Vegas offers something a little bit different

Each room is decked out with copies of famous artworks, and the interiors are a chaotic blend of different aesthetic styles. Every corner of this wonderful hotel contains something unexpected and unusual, and there are plenty of options for weekend parties and live entertainment.

Check availability and latest prices at the Artisan Boutique Hotel here

I hope this post has given you plenty of ideas for your 2-day Las Vegas itinerary. There’s so much to pack into a short trip to the Sin City, and it’s impossible to see it all in one go – you might just have to start planning your return trip!

