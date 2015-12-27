What’s it really like to visit La Mamounia Marrakech – one of the city’s most famous hotels?

La Mamounia’s reputation preceded it. Before THIS epic trip around Morocco, I’d never visited Marrakech… but somehow I’d still heard of La Mamounia.

I knew this was a hotel that was constantly winning awards… “The Best Hotel In The World” (including the Conde Nast Traveller Readers Awards), “Top Hotel For Honeymoons”, “Best Spa In The World”… the list goes on. It has one of the most photogenic swimming pools on the planet, oh and it was Winston Churchill’s favourite place to stay in Marrakech. So when I was in town, I couldn’t wait to pop by and see what all the fuss was about!

Recently renovated, the hotel is more luxurious than ever, with plush décor, Moorish opulence and some of the best dining options Marrakech has to offer. However, beyond the rich fabrics, Instagrammable-tiled courtyards and pristine swimming pools, it’s also an oasis of calm.

When you wander through La Mamounia Hotel’s 20-acre park with its fruit trees, tall palms and brightly coloured flowers, it is easy to forget you’re in one of the world’s most hectic cities.

Stunning courtyard @lamamouniamarrakech… I wonder how many Moroccan tiles I can fit in my luggage?! A photo posted by Chloë Gunning (@wanderlustchloe) on Nov 14, 2015 at 9:18am PST

I visited the hotel on a Saturday afternoon in November, pleased to be enjoying some warm winter sun. I took a peek in the legendary Churchill Suite which had incredible views over the gardens. I loved the melange of English style and Moroccan traditions, particularly the Chesterfield desk and distressed leather sofa with the impressive Moroccan handiwork covering the ceilings.

The Baldaquin suite gets its name from its four-poster bed, topped with a lavish canopy of ruched fabric. The cream décor, luxurious fabrics, hand-painted wooden ceiling and Moroccan tile work were impressive, and I could see why it was usually booked up with honeymooners.

Added to these signature suites, standard suites and classic rooms, were three lavish riads set amongst the landscaped gardens.

La Mamounia spa was clad in marble and mosaic and included a variety of hammams and several outdoor massage beds set in yet another picture-perfect courtyard. Then there was THAT pool. One of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen! No wonder it’s a favourite with photographers and fashion houses.

If you’re not sure you can afford the high prices, I hear there are options including a La Mamounia day pass and a La Mamounia pool pass.

As with one of its competitors, Es Saadi Gardens an Resort, La Mamounia is also dedicated to showing art and photography, and even hosts large scale exhibitions around the grounds. It was refreshing to see these famous five star hotels embracing modern art.

I left La Mamounia feeling that it was a hotel striving to be more than a hotel… it was keen to create a way of life. With its signature scent (available for purchase in the gift shop), signature soundtrack (also available!), a style of service that wasn’t imposing or stiff, and trademark design throughout, it was a place I left and felt like even if I couldn’t remember every detail, I’d remember exactly how I felt while I was there.

As I wasn’t staying at the hotel, I might do it an injustice if I comment further, so for now, sit back and enjoy a few photos of one of the world’s most spectacular hotels…

Check prices and availability at La Mamounia Hotel, and find out more about La Mamounia day passes.

