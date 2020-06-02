Best backpack picnic sets





Choose the best backpack picnic set for your next outdoor adventure.

The sun is shining, the weather is heating up and with lockdowns lifting, there’s never been a better time to plan a picnic with friends or family. Gone are the days of soggy sandwiches, spillages and trying to carry a million items to make sure you’re sorted for your day out. Nope, now there are some seriously fancy new ways to picnic. My favourite invention of all? The backpack picnic set!

Once upon a time people lugged heavy picnic hampers, with handles that dug into your hands all the way from cars to parks and beaches. Ok I’ll admit they look cute, but it was pretty tiring for whoever got the short straw of carrying it!

Thankfully, the traditional picnic basket has had a much-needed upgrade. Say hello to the genius invention of the backpack picnic set. It looks like a backpack but zip it open and you’ll see it has lots of clever compartments inside.

These picnic backpacks are super portable with comfortable padded straps and a roomy interior. Inside you’ll find everything from stainless steel cutlery to insulated wine holders and waterproof cooler compartments.

It’s Picnic Time!

Most of the options below are 4 person picnic backpacks, with ample cutlery and crockery for a family picnic. Many have handy attachments, such as fleece blankets with waterproof bases and insulated bottle holders to keep your wine cool for your day in the sunshine.

Some are cute and stylish, others are really practical, so take a look at my full list of recommendations before you choose your preferred backpack picnic set. Once you’ve bought one, you’ll never go back to your old picnic basket, no matter how cute it looked!

It’s worth noting that these are amazing gifts for friends or family who love camping or the great outdoors, and would also make the perfect wedding present – what could be more romantic than a picnic?!

So whether you’re planning a trip to the beach or a picnic in Hyde Park, I hope this guide helps you find the perfect picnic backpack for your outdoor adventure.

8 Best Backpack Picnic Sets Find out the best backpack picnic sets for your next outdoor adventure! Photo Credit: Amazon.co.uk VonShef Picnic Backpack - Grey This stylish VonShef backpack picnic set contains everything you need for a picnic for four people. It includes four sets of cutlery and crockery, a set of wine glasses plus some cute cotton napkins. Also inside you'll find salt and pepper shakers, a cheese knife, chopping board and a corkscrew. Attached on the outside is a striped fleece blanket to sit on once you've found the perfect picnic spot! Photo Credit: Amazon.co.uk Mountain Warehouse Picnic Backpack Set - Flower Design One of the cutest backpack picnic sets on the list, this option by Mountain Warehouse also happens to be one of the cheapest! It contains everything you could need for a picnic for four people, including a stainless steel cutlery set, plates, wine glasses and chopping board. This picnic backpack also has a detachable drinks cooler. There's a matching picnic blanket available for an additional cost, although sadly it doesn't attach on the backpack directly as some on this list do. This backpack is super compact, cute and if you don't fancy the green floral design, it also comes in a summery flamingo print. Photo Credit: Amazon.co.uk VonShef Picnic Backpack With Cooler - Green This stylish picnic backpack features an insulated cooler compartment and includes everything you need for a picnic for four people. It includes four sets of cutlery and crockery, a set of wine glasses plus some cute cotton napkins. Also inside you'll find salt and pepper shakers, a cheese knife, chopping board and a corkscrew. It has a removable bottle holder and wine holder as well as a roll up picnic blanket. This backpack picnic set has extra comfy soft-padded shoulder straps, making it easy to carry to your chosen destination. It also has a waterproof exterior to protect the contents on days of unpredictable weather. Photo Credit: Amazon.co.uk Greenfield Collection Super Deluxe Picnic Backpack - Navy Blue, Mulberry Red or Forest Green This chic picnic backpack contains all the essentials for a picnic for up to four people, including cutlery, crockery, food containers, napkins, salt and pepper shaker, insulated mugs, wine glasses and a bottle stopper. This one also comes with a stainless steel flask. It uses Icetech+ thermal insulation which ensures the contents can be kept cool or warm for 5-7 hours. It's one of the most durable picnic backpack sets available right now, made from high quality 600D Polyester. It's also lightweight, with comfortable shoulder straps. If you don't fancy the mulberry red colour (pictured) it also comes in a smart navy blue and forest green. Photo Credit: Amazon.co.uk Apollo Walker Backpack Picnic Set - Brown Of all the picnic backpacks around right now, this has the most reviews (almost 600!) and most of them are between four and five stars. It strikes a great balance of quality and price and is great value for money. As with many of the picnic backpacks it contains everything you need for a four person picnic, including cutlery, plates, wine glasses, a chopping board, knife and salt and pepper shaker. Inside is a cooler compartment to keep items fresh. On one side is a detachable bottle cooler, while on the other is a stripy picnic blanket with that all important waterproof underlay. It's one of the most reasonable and best functioning all-in-one picnic backpacks around right now... the only downside is it's unappealing brown colour! I guess it won't show the dirt so much though! Photo Credit: Amazon.co.uk Mountain Warehouse XL Picnic Backpack Set - Navy Blue I really love the look of this navy blue picnic backpack made by outdoor store Mountain Warehouse. It's another set that is designed for a four person picnic, with a 12-piece cutlery set, four glass tumblers, a chopping board and serrated knife - perfect for cutting bread or cheese. It has a stripy drinks cooler that attaches onto the side and a cooler compartment inside for keeping your food nice and fresh. There are lots of really good reviews of this one, with many people saying that they were surprised by the size of the cool bag area. It's spacious, with plenty of room to store food and drinks. The materials are nice and robust, so it should last a long time too. Photo Credit: Amazon.co.uk Eono by Amazon Backpack Picnic Set With Blanket - Navy Blue This cute navy blue set made by Amazon has lots of storage compartments, a special insulated lining and a large picnic blanket with a waterproof base. Inside you'll find a full cutlery set for four people (knives, forks, spoons) plus plates, wine glasses and a chopping board. There's even a bottle opener handily tucked away! You'll find a set of four wine glasses, plus fixed to the side is a detachable bottle cooler. This is one of the most popular picnic backpack sets around at the moment. Photo Credit: Amazon.co.uk VonShef Wine Cooler Picnic Backpack Set - Khaki Time for something a little different! This picnic backpack set is specifically for wine lovers. The insulated backpack comes with two wine glasses, napkins, and a a bottle opener and corkscrew. The best part? The small folding table that you pop up wherever you fancy a glass of vino! I love that. The backpack is comfortable, with padded straps and a special insulated lining to keep your wine or other drinks nice and cool (or hot items warm).

