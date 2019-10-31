



Looking for great travel gifts for couples? Whether you’re looking for the perfect wedding gift for an adventure loving pair, or have friends who love jet setting, this is the ultimate list of travel gifts for couples.

We all know THAT couple who love love LOVEEEE to travel! While you’re saving up for a new phone or some chic homeware, they’re planning an adventure half way across the world. Rather than walking down the aisle, the only aisle in their lives is the one down the middle of a plane! They have exciting stories to tell, are full of travel tips and their enthusiasm for seeing the world is so infectious you now have a long list of places you want to visit.

But what do you give a couple who love to travel? Experiences they can enjoy together? Something to pack in their cases when they go away? Perhaps a quirky way to record their memories?

Whether you’re looking for unique gifts to inspire that adventure loving duo to see more of the world, an unforgettable travel experience to share together or want something that will encourage them to document their trips, this list of travel gift ideas for couples is guaranteed to help you find the perfect present!



Travel Gifts For Couples

What better gift for a travel loving couple than a memorable experience to enjoy on their next adventure together! Innovative brand Tinggly encourage people to “give stories, not stuff” – a great motto, and one I definitely stand by.

How does it work? Buy a gift experience box for couples, then the pair can book an experience that appeals to them. There are different boxes specialising in different aspects of travel (at a range of prices), some with 240+ experiences to choose from, others with over 450! The great thing is the couple can book something that suits them, all thanks to you! Everything from tickets up the Eiffel Tower in Paris, to a helicopter tour in The Philippines and and a cooking class in Mexico.

If you’re looking for something extra special, perhaps as a wedding gift, check out these wedding gift experiences too. They include mini breaks, romantic hotel stays and VIP 2-person experiences.

Check out the best gift experiences for couples here

This is one of the best travel gifts for couples who are saving for their next big adventure.

This cute money box has a slot in the top to pop any loose change. If it’s an extra special occasion, you could pop a few notes inside to kick off their holiday fund.

How’s this for a cool present for couples who love travelling? It’s a portable double hammock with its very own stand. I found several options in different colours and designs on Amazon, and they pack up nice and small for a road trip.

Imagine taking these his and hers passport cases on your honeymoon? You can personalise the design and pick colours and wording to match the awesome twosome. Definitely one of the most thoughtful pressies on this gift list.

What a unique travel gift! One of my best friends gave me a scratch off world map last year for Christmas and it’s fab. After each trip I can’t wait to get home, grab a coin and scratch off where I’ve just been. It’s a lovely gift for a couple as they scratch off just the countries they’ve visited together.

This is a great gift for a couple who love to camp. This tiny projector fits in the palm of your hand, making it perfect for packing in your luggage. You can connect it to your phone via a USB or HDMI cable, then relax with that special someone as your video is projected onto the nearest flat surface.

You can power it using a portable charger too, making it perfect for trips with no electricity. Just imagine a camping trip in the middle of nowhere and cosying up with your other half while watching a movie!

Sometimes when you travel you need a bit of extra entertainment. Perhaps you’re staying in the middle of nowhere, or you’ve got a really long journey to get to your destination. Our Moments is a card game filled with thought provoking conversation starters.

Each card has a different question on it, from asking who your fave relative is, to where you’d like to travel next, to surprising stories you’ve never told before. It’s guaranteed to bring any couple closer together, find out things you never knew about each other, and provide a lot of laughter too!

This is the perfect wedding gift for travellers! These his and hers luggage tags will be the perfect accessory for to any couple jetting off on their honeymoon.

Who doesn’t love a game of Scrabble? It’s always entertaining, puts your brain to work, and is a great addition to your luggage when you’re travelling. With its chic wooden case, this compact edition makes a lovely gift for travel loving couples.

These cute wine tumblers are a great gift to buy for your other half so that you can enjoy your favourite tipple when you’re travelling. My favourites set is the ‘crazy wife / husband’ inscription. What could be more suitable?!

This book was written by couple Mike and Anne from the blog HoneyTrek. They left for their honeymoon in January 2012 and have been jets etting ever since, on what is probably the world’s longest honeymoon! Sounds like a great idea to me…

This book is filled with inspiration from across the globe, and once you read it, you’re guaranteed to add a few more places to your bucket list!

What do you buy a couple who love adventure travel? The tent they’ll call home when they’re on the road.

There are plenty of great two-man tents around, so take a look and see what style, colour, or material matches the couple you’re buying for.

This is a seriously cute travel gift for a couple. Find out the co-ordinates of a location that’s special to them, or where they first met, and get them engraved on a sign for their home. It’ll always remind them of that special place, and you in the process!

This is a great present for a couple who love to go on adventures. Together they can scratch off all the crazy activities they’ve done, and plan some new ones.

Squares include: visit every continent, dine at a Michelin starred restaurant, sleep under the stars and go on safari – plenty of romantic activities to share together!

If you didn’t capture it, did it really happen?! Of course it did, but it’s amazing to capture your biggest adventures together on a GoPro.

Whether you’re going bungee jumping together on honeymoon, swimming with dolphins in the wild or just hanging out closer to home, this new model is the most powerful and easy-to-use GoPro ever. It’s super stable, great for pics and videos, and the perfect adventure buddy!

Travel Jewellery For Couples

Why not give the special couple some travel-themed items they can wear?

For her… how about this cute compass necklace? It’s nice and dainty and will complement any outfit.

For him… these globe cufflinks are smart, and amazingly they actually spin! They’re perfect for a travel loving gent to wear to a wedding.

Many of us are starting to travel more sustainably. How about giving that special couple a set of bamboo cutlery they can take on their travels? This one comes with chopsticks, a knife, fork and spoon plus a straw and cleaner, but there are plenty more online to take a look at.

If you’re buying for a pair of travel lovers, no doubt they love trying exotic foods from around the world too. How about getting them some kitchen equipment so they can make some special recipes or foods from their adventures?

For example, if they’ve travelled to Japan, you could get them this funky sushi making kit. Hopefully they’ll invite you round for dinner too!

This is a super cute addition to the wall of any lounge. This map comes with a set of pins, so couples or families can start marking exactly where they’ve been. You could use different colour pins to mark where each of you has been, or add some special pins for where’s still on your bucket list.

It’s always been hard to give someone the gift of travel, but these Airbnb gift cards are a great idea. Let your friends plan an adventure on you! No doubt they’ll thank you after…

If you’re buying for a couple who love going on adventures closer to home, this travel picnic bag is great. Inside you’ll find a full set of crockery, cutlery, glasses, a rug and more. It even has salt and pepper shakers! This would come in handy for hiking, chilled outings or festivals.

The perfect anniversary or wedding gift, this adorable bucket list journal has spaces to write down all the adventures you’d like to go on together. Along with a few inspirational quotes, it’ll encourage you to get out of your comfort zone and try some new experiences together.

Once you’ve completed items on your bucket list together, you can fill in the bottom half of the page which is dedicated to memories of the special experience.

Whether you’re shopping for the ultimate Christmas gift for a couple or fancy buying your other half something special, I hope this gift guide helps you find the perfect present! This post was produced in collaboration with Tinggly, but as always all words and opinions are my own!

