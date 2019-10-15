25+ Travel Gifts For Kids (2019) That They’ll Love (Babies to Teens)





Looking for fun travel gifts for kids? Whether your little ones have got a dream of travelling the world, or you want some compact games and activities that will be easy to pack on your next adventure, here is the ultimate list of travel gifts for kids.

When I was little I remember being obsessed with maps and transport. My brain hadn’t quite understood how big and diverse our planet is, yet I loved learning about different countries and cultures. I enjoyed tales of mummies and pyramids in Egypt, lapped up Greek history as I learned about mythology, and loved finding out about animals from around the world.

After being given a cuddly panda as a birthday present at the age of three, I grew up with a dream of seeing the creatures in the wild one day – something I’m still hoping to tick off my bucket list! It’s amazing how much of an impact one present can have.

So whether you’re looking for gifts to inspire kids to travel, books and travel games for toddlers, or some gadgets to keep teenagers busy while you enjoying some downtime, this list of travel gift ideas for kids is guaranteed to help you find the perfect present!

Travel Gifts For Kids

My 5-year-old niece adores taking photos on her little digital camera. I think it’s a brilliant present for kids. It gives them the chance to capture moments that they find special, and make their own memories.

This camera comes at a reasonable price, takes 5MP photos and shoots video too. It’s really easy to use and comes in a range of colours too. There are slightly higher spec versions which would make a great present for older kids too.

As a nice touch, you could print out your kids favourite photos from your holiday, and then they could add them to a scrapbook or frame them.

This cute scrapbook allows your little ones to document their travels in a memorable way. They can stick in photos, mementos from their trips and embellish with writing, stickers and more. It’s a great way for them to remember their adventures around the world, and a lovely keepsake to look back at when they grow up.

What a unique travel gift! One of my best friends gave me a scratch off world map last year for Christmas and it’s fab. After each trip I can’t wait to get home, grab a coin and scratch off where I’ve been. The only dilemma – whether to scratch off a whole country or just the region you’ve been to.

It’s one of the best travel gifts for kids as they’ll learn more about world geography as they scratch off the places they’ve visited. If you’re more likely to travel within one country, you could look at buying one with the USA or UK on.

What better way to encourage kids to help carry their own luggage, than by giving them their own stylish set to look after? This one is super lightweight, and comes with a hard shell cabin suitcase with easy glide wheels, plus a small backpack where they can store items they want access to on the plane or in the car.

There are lots of cute designs for boys and girls, so if this one isn’t quite right for the kid you’re buying for, I’m sure you’ll find one that is!

I’ve always loved the Lonely Planet Kids books as they strike the right balance between being fun and educational. This book shares interesting facts and information about countries around the world, with lots of pictures and interactive games too. It’s a great way to teach your kids about different destinations and cultures, and no doubt you’ll all come away with some new places you want to visit!

A pair of headphones is the perfect travel accessory for kids, particularly if you’ll be spending hours on a flight or in the car. Childrens headphones have a volume limiter to protect little ears. Listen to nursery rhymes, stories or watch videos on the go. They come in lots of bright colours too, making them a fun accessory for kids to add to their travel bags.

I always take a water bottle on my travels so I can refill on the go. Like many, I’m trying to cut down on my plastic usage and waste, so having a stylish and fun reusable water bottle is a great gift. I really like the bottles made by Chilly’s as they’re long lasting, come in a range of eye catching designs and a variety of sizes. For kids I’d recommend the small 260ml bottle.

My fiancé was the one to introduce me to Dobble – one of the most popular card games in recent years.

It’s a really exciting, fast-paced card game, that is fun for all the family. You place one card next to the other and have to shout out which image features on both cards. It’s harder than it looks, but very enjoyable. This kids version of the game is a little simpler, but the concept is the same. Just don’t blame me if you borrow it in the evenings to play with your other half!

My nieces and nephew have always loved outdoor adventures, so I know an explorer kit like this would be a great present for any curious little ones! This kit includes binoculars, a magnifying glass, whistle, compass, torch and more, so whether you’re heading on a big holiday abroad, or simply want to explore your garden in greater detail, this is a great way to do it.

I remember that amazing fearless feeling I had as a kid just after I’d learned to swim. I spent hours underwater, exploring every detail of the swimming pool with goggles, and enjoying jumping in and splashing around.

Goggles are a great travel gift for kids going on holiday to warm countries where they’ll be wanting to take a dip in the sea or a pool. These ones offer really good coverage, but there are plenty more fun colours and styles to choose from.

Buying a globe for your kids room at home is a great way for them to learn about the world. You could use it to show them where you live, or even where you’re going on holiday next. This illuminated one acts as a light too, so it’ s multipurpose!

If your kid loves animals and birds, a pair of binoculars is a great gift. Magnify leaves, bugs, birds or animals and see them in 8 times as much detail. A gift like this will make your little ones even more curious about the outside world, and reduce the time they stare at screens.

One of the cutest travel gift ideas for kids – these adorable luggage tags! Let them choose their favourite animal to accompany their luggage, and encourage them to write the address on the label too. There’s no chance of mixing up luggage at the airport once it has one of these on!

To encourage your kids to look after a few of their own toys or clothes, buy them a cute backpack as a gift. I love the quirky animal designs, but there are so many to choose from these days!

This fun travel journal allows kids to document their holidays in a fun way. Along with writing about where they’ve been and what they did, there are some entertaining games and Q&As to fill out. They can draw pictures of foods they ate, draw pins on the map to show where they’re going and play eye-spy bingo!



How cool is this as a travel gift? This tiny projector fits in the palm of your hand, making it perfect for taking on your family travels. You can connect it to your phone or via a USB or HDMI cable, then sit back and relax as your video is projected onto the nearest flat surface.

You can power it using a portable charger too, making it perfect for trips with no electricity, like camping. Just imagine being in the middle of nowhere and cosying up with your little angels to watch a movie!

If you’re going on your first plane journey with your son or daughter, this book is a great addition to your hand baggage. Inside are lots of puzzles and games, which will keep them entertained throughout the flight.

I remember having a set almost identical to this one as a kid. It came on most of our family holidays and offered hours of entertainment. This magnetic board game set contains 12 different games, including chess, checkers, backgammon and ludo.

This genius little storage box is the perfect kid’s travel companion. It opens out to show a small lego base with bricks, puzzle book and pencils, plus there’s room to store several of your kid’s favourite toys.

If you’re travelling long distances with your little ones, I’d recommend buying them a travel pillow for the journey. These days they come in a handful of really fun designs, from animals to colourful prints, so there’s bound to be something that appeals to them. Obviously I’d pick the panda!

If you’re planning any adventurous activities on your travels, whether its cycling, going on a scooter or anything else, it might be a good idea to invest in a kids helmet. There are lots of fun designs, but this is one of the silliest I’ve come across yet! They’re fully protective and kids will love wearing them.

Rather than buying single-use plastic toothbrushes for your kids, why not opt for these environmentally friendly bamboo toothbrushes? These zero waste offerings come with colourful bristles and a fun animal design – perfect for encouraging your little ones to brush thoroughly!

This interactive map is a great way for kids who love travel to learn more about the world. Hang on a wall or use as play mat, then touch different countries to learn more about them. It includes interactive info about flags, countries, capital cities and more. There are different modes which include quizzes and games, so they can play with friends or siblings too.

Most kids love nothing better than drawing and colouring, so a compact set with a range of colours is a great travel gift. They can use it in the back of the car, on the plane, in restaurants at meal times or could draw some pictures to remember their holiday.

How cool is this funky little kids suitcase? Resembling a stylish Italian scooter, kids can pack their belongings inside, then scoot along in the airport, It’s a great way to encourage them to take care of their own items, and to take the strain off parents carrying everything too.

Depending on where you’re going on vacation, I’d recommend a pair of rain boots for little feet. Let your kids run around, splash in puddles, wade in small streams and more, without the danger of ruining their everyday shoes or trainers. They come in a range of colours, designs and sizes, so there will be something to suit their personality! I love these dinosaur themed wellies – something my nephew would have loved when he was younger.

Often when you travel it’s better to pack food for your kids in advance, so they have things they like as and when they want (at no huge expense to you!) I’d recommend a fun lunch box like this bento-style one. It has lots of compartments so you can organise a meal into different sections. Plus, it looks stylish too – travel loving kids will love it!

The Animal Book: A Visual Encyclopedia of Life on Earth This children’s reference book features over 1,500 species of animals and plants. It includes a range of organisms from microscopic life to fish, birds, reptiles and mammals. There are some incredible pictures too, which no doubt will make your kids want to travel the world and see the animals in their natural habitats in the future.

I hope you’ve found this post useful and it helps you find the perfect travel gift for your kid! Let me know what you end up buying!

